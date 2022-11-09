Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Illinois Democrats get desired result with help of gerrymandered map
SPRINGFIELD — In the fall of 2021, Springfield Democrats gathered behind closed doors to draw what would eventually become the state's new congressional map. This once-a-decade redistricting process had significant national implications. Illinois — with Democrats in control of the state legislature and governor's mansion — would be one of the most important counterweights to Republican gerrymandering in other states around the country.
Pritzker vs. Bailey: Who Did Your County Vote For in the Illinois Governor's Race? Here's a Map
Although votes are still being counted for in the 2022 Illinois midterm election, many races have been called -- one of them being the race for the governor of Illinois. The state's gubernatorial race was called early Tuesday evening for Democratic incumbent J.B. Pritzker, who earned 54% of the vote. While it wasn't the same 16-point lead Pritzker had when he was first elected to the office in 2018, the margin remains significant.
More Than One-Quarter of Illinois Counties Have Passed Referendums to Explore Seceding From State
Two Illinois counties and a portion of another passed non-binding referendums on Election Day that would encourage their elected officials to engage in discussions about potentially severing ties with the state government, but the votes were hardly a new phenomenon as downstate residents seek to express their displeasure with lawmakers.
fox32chicago.com
Ads designed to scare voters about Illinois SAFE-T Act backfired: analysts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Analysts say attack ads designed to scare voters about the SAFE-T Act somewhat backfired in Tuesday's election. Many Democratic state senators supporting the act won their contests. They say their mission now is to continue to provide people with reassuring information about the SAFE-T Act, which they...
KFVS12
Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois
Voters elected new sheriffs in southern Illinois. Schmitt defeats Busch Valentine in Missouri U.S. Senate race. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won election to the U.S. Senate. Missouri voters pass Amendment 3 to legalize recreation marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Supporters of Amendment 3 were optimistic voters...
Washington Examiner
Union leaders declare victory to ban 'right to work' in Illinois
Supporters of a ballot measure to enshrine collective bargaining in the Illinois state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, amends the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work laws in the future. Right-to-work laws, which are in place in about half the states, allow workers to decide whether to join a labor union.
videtteonline.com
Updates on Worker's Rights Amendment, Unit 5 tax proposition
The Worker's Rights Amendment requires 60% approval, or half of all ballots cast to vote "yes" to pass and amend the Illinois state constitution. Currently, it has 58.18% approval with 2,091,106 "yes" votes as of 3:28 p.m. Friday. 99% of votes have been counted. NBC has reported that a final...
Herald & Review
State Rep. Tim Butler to resign from Illinois House
SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who was elected Tuesday to represent a portion of Macon County under the new state legislative district lines that take effect in January, announced Friday that he is resigning. Butler, 55, who has served in the Illinois House since 2015, will become...
Voters Elect 23-Year-Old Nabeela Syed to Illinois 51st District
For Nabeela Syed, the first order of business is thanking everyone who helped her get to become one of the first Gen Z members in state government. On Election Day, voters in the 51st district elected the 23-year-old to the Illinois House of Representatives. “It is an honor, and I...
Democrats win Illinois ... for now
Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
2022 Midterm Illinois Election Results: Who won governor race, U.S House and Senate seats?
Illinois voters cast their ballots for governor, seats in the U.S. House and Senate, seats in the General Assembly and more Tuesday.
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
ourquadcities.com
Miller declares victory in Illinois 15th Congressional District race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Congresswoman Mary Miller has defeated Democratic challenger Paul Lange for the 15th Congressional District for a second term. Miller was first elected to Congress in 2020. She was endorsed by Donald Trump in June ahead of her primary against current Congressman Rodney Davis. “I will...
Returns Show Potential Route to Passage for Illinois Workers' Rights Amendment
While national attention remains on unresolved races in battleground states like Arizona and Georgia, there is one prominent Illinois ballot initiative whose fate apparently remains up in the air after the midterm elections. The Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Illinois businesses are breaking under the weight of excessive costs
Nobody likes "For Lease" signs filling the windows on Main Street. The result of a bust in the economic cycle, mass business closures and unemployment are the extreme conclusion that political candidates swear to fight every time we have an election. But as our state and national economy move into...
1470 WMBD
Illinois union leader says “history was made” for workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Top union officials in Illinois are cheering state voters’ passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment, which enshrines collective bargaining rights for the state’s workers in the Illinois State Constitution. In an emailed statement late Wednesday, Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea said while Illinois...
Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand
Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
Illinois labor groups declare victory in Worker's Rights Amendment
ILLINOIS, USA — Labor unions are declaring victory in a closely contested fight to enshrine collective bargaining rights into the Illinois Constitution as the mathematical possibility for its defeat nears zero. Amendment 1, widely referred to as the Worker's Rights Amendment, would effectively ban right-to-work policies in the pro-labor...
aledotimesrecord.com
2022 Illinois election results from across the state
Today is an Election Day. In each midterm cycle, hundreds of congressional seats are up for election – in addition to key state and local elected offices across the country, including a US Senate seat for Illinois. Interested in a particular race? Click the link below to stay updated...
Election 2022 results: Illinois voters weigh in on Worker's Rights Amendment to state constitution
Illinois voters decided issues in referendums on Election Day.
