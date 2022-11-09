ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

wsvaonline.com

Report: Thousands of Virginia teachers quit from stress

Alarming numbers regarding teacher employment show that an exodus is occurring in Virginia – and the educators who remain are under more stress than ever. A report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Council found that almost 11-thousand Virginia teachers quit since the beginning of the pandemic, while only 72-hundred first-time teachers have been hired.
VIRGINIA STATE
C-Ville Weekly

In brief

Col. Sean Reeves says all Albemarle County Police Department personnel undergo mandatory training to prevent biased-based policing. File photo. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Nona’s Italian Cucina wins Made in Virginia award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nona’s Italian Cucina has been awarded the 2022 Made in Virginia award for its pasta sauce. The magazine received more than 200 entries from all across Virginia. Nona’s Italian Cucina is a Charlottesville small business that all started in Italy in 1990. Owner Yvonne Cunningham...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Couric gift creates new UVA scholarship fund

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A gift from an award-winning journalist has created a new scholarship fund at the University of Virginia. Katie Couric, a 1979 UVA alumna, recently gave the university $1 million to create the Katie Couric Blue Ridge Scholars Fund. According to a release, the scholarship will...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

Guest editorial: Brackney murdered public safety in Charlottesville; here’s how it can be resurrected

There is no Charlottesville Police Department anymore. Its death warrant was signed several years ago with the suspicious, improper hiring of Rashall Brackney. You will recall that she was never in the initial hiring pool of significantly more qualified candidates. She was brought into the pool much later, after several more-qualified candidates had been eliminated by the Inquisition. Unlike the others, she was never forced to endure months of interrogations by local soviets, or spend hours being torn-down for their decades of professional experience instead of being asked substantial questions about their ideas to prop up a department under attack from all sides. After all that, the despicable then-mayor Nikuyah Walker hand-selected Brackney, someone who would become her closest ally in her long-standing campaign of hate. The goal: to destroy one of the last vestiges of proper government in the city that we now know she completely despises.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 15 Best Places To See Christmas Lights in Virginia (2022)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Christmas in Virginia is truly a magical time for residents and visitors alike. From the small towns of Southwest Virginia and the Blue Ridge Mountain towns around the Shenandoah Valley to Virginia Beach...
VIRGINIA STATE
dhsthebuzz.org

Virginia Students Protest New Transgender Policy

Students across Virginia participated in a state-wide school walk out on Tuesday, Sept. 27, protesting against the new transgender policy passed by Governor Youngkin. The policy passed by Youngkin will now enforce rules that require parental notification if a student wishes to change his/her/their name, pronouns, nickname and so forth.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Daily South

The Best Things To Do In Orange, Virginia

In Orange, Virginia, amber hills of grain melt into purple vineyard vines. It’s where horse farms neighbor tiny villages, and fried chicken is as likely to be on the menu as a crab cake. It’s where people like James Madison made his family homestead and developed his ideals and conflicting principles of freedom, and the Grand Dame of Southern cooking, Edna Lewis, was raised. The history runs deep, the food is soulful, and the people are hospitable.
ORANGE, VA
ValueWalk

Guaranteed Stimulus Check From Virginia: Who Will Get It And When

A new guaranteed income program will give hundreds of dollars to eligible households in Virginia per month for two years. The authorities started accepting applications for the guaranteed income program on October 31. Those who haven’t yet applied for this guaranteed stimulus check from Virginia need to hurry as the...
VIRGINIA STATE

