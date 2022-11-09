Read full article on original website
wsvaonline.com
Report: Thousands of Virginia teachers quit from stress
Alarming numbers regarding teacher employment show that an exodus is occurring in Virginia – and the educators who remain are under more stress than ever. A report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Council found that almost 11-thousand Virginia teachers quit since the beginning of the pandemic, while only 72-hundred first-time teachers have been hired.
C-Ville Weekly
In brief
Col. Sean Reeves says all Albemarle County Police Department personnel undergo mandatory training to prevent biased-based policing.
NBC 29 News
Nona’s Italian Cucina wins Made in Virginia award
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nona’s Italian Cucina has been awarded the 2022 Made in Virginia award for its pasta sauce. The magazine received more than 200 entries from all across Virginia. Nona’s Italian Cucina is a Charlottesville small business that all started in Italy in 1990. Owner Yvonne Cunningham...
cbs19news
Couric gift creates new UVA scholarship fund
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A gift from an award-winning journalist has created a new scholarship fund at the University of Virginia. Katie Couric, a 1979 UVA alumna, recently gave the university $1 million to create the Katie Couric Blue Ridge Scholars Fund. According to a release, the scholarship will...
schillingshow.com
Guest editorial: Brackney murdered public safety in Charlottesville; here’s how it can be resurrected
There is no Charlottesville Police Department anymore. Its death warrant was signed several years ago with the suspicious, improper hiring of Rashall Brackney. You will recall that she was never in the initial hiring pool of significantly more qualified candidates. She was brought into the pool much later, after several more-qualified candidates had been eliminated by the Inquisition. Unlike the others, she was never forced to endure months of interrogations by local soviets, or spend hours being torn-down for their decades of professional experience instead of being asked substantial questions about their ideas to prop up a department under attack from all sides. After all that, the despicable then-mayor Nikuyah Walker hand-selected Brackney, someone who would become her closest ally in her long-standing campaign of hate. The goal: to destroy one of the last vestiges of proper government in the city that we now know she completely despises.
Applications for fuel assistance social program opens in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Social Services has opened applications for fuel assistance as part of a federally funded program.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 15 Best Places To See Christmas Lights in Virginia (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Christmas in Virginia is truly a magical time for residents and visitors alike. From the small towns of Southwest Virginia and the Blue Ridge Mountain towns around the Shenandoah Valley to Virginia Beach...
‘Unite the Right’ white supremacists buy Twitter verification
Jason Kessler and Richard Spencer, two white supremacists responsible for racially-motivated violence in Charlottesville in 2017, have regained Twitter verification under new rules instituted by CEO Elon Musk.
Declawing cats could be illegal under new Virginia legislation
A new bill filed in the Virginia General Assembly would the practice of declawing cats across the commonwealth, a policy endorsed by animal rights activists.
NBC Washington
Fredericksburg's Oldest African American Families Learn Their Ancestry Through DNA Project
The ancestral roots of the ten oldest African American families in Fredericksburg, Virginia, were revealed Friday as part of a project created to recognize the city's Black residents. Representatives of families with deep roots in Virginia gathered together on the auditorium stage at James Monroe High School. They submitted their...
Phys.org
Virginia youth from areas with high rates of crime and economic disadvantage are at the highest risk of recidivism
A new study by researchers at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University provides insight for policymakers on ways to reduce recidivism among youth in Virginia. The researchers analyzed five years of statewide data from the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice and a...
dhsthebuzz.org
Virginia Students Protest New Transgender Policy
Students across Virginia participated in a state-wide school walk out on Tuesday, Sept. 27, protesting against the new transgender policy passed by Governor Youngkin. The policy passed by Youngkin will now enforce rules that require parental notification if a student wishes to change his/her/their name, pronouns, nickname and so forth.
Made in America: Virginia company does what very few are doing these days
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WFXR) — Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one Virginia company is bucking that trend. Seigler Fishing Reels produces reels at its headquarters in Virginia Beach. “We’re proud it’s made here and that’s the biggest thing, making something in America,” said Seigler Fishing Reels President and co-founder […]
Virginia is one of the states hit the hardest by online scammers
A new study shows that Virginia is one of the states hit the hardest by online scammers. Since the pandemic, criminals are finding new ways and new victims to scam. The study says the Commonwealth of Virginia is the eighth most scammed state. Last year, Virginians lost $181,622,993 to scammers. The average loss in Virginia was $14,660.
This Abandoned Italian Mansion Was the First House with Electricity in Nelson County
Swannanoa in presentSwannanoa (mansion)/ Wikipedia. Villa Swannanoa was constructed in 1912 by philanthropist and entrepreneur James H. Dooley in the Italian Renaissance Revival style.
Why Virginia changed the way it counts votes
The way votes in Virginia are counted in 2022 will differ from 2020. Bill Fitzgerald and CBS 6 analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth discuss the changes.
Though Jackpot ticket was bought in California, these Virginians still won big
The jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.
The Daily South
The Best Things To Do In Orange, Virginia
In Orange, Virginia, amber hills of grain melt into purple vineyard vines. It’s where horse farms neighbor tiny villages, and fried chicken is as likely to be on the menu as a crab cake. It’s where people like James Madison made his family homestead and developed his ideals and conflicting principles of freedom, and the Grand Dame of Southern cooking, Edna Lewis, was raised. The history runs deep, the food is soulful, and the people are hospitable.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville residents file lawsuit against Charlottesville and City Council over proposed building
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A dozen people have filed a suit against Charlottesville and the City Council, claiming a building permit is going beyond the allowed zoning. Neighbors are representing themselves in the lawsuit. They say the city failed to consider the negative impact of what is being planned. “One...
ValueWalk
Guaranteed Stimulus Check From Virginia: Who Will Get It And When
A new guaranteed income program will give hundreds of dollars to eligible households in Virginia per month for two years. The authorities started accepting applications for the guaranteed income program on October 31. Those who haven’t yet applied for this guaranteed stimulus check from Virginia need to hurry as the...
