Spearfish, SD

Black Hills Pioneer

BHSU’s Haedyn Rhoades earns AVCA scholarship

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University volleyball team member Haedyn Rhoades was selected as a recipient of the 2022 American Volleyball Coaches Association’s (AVCA) Demonstrator Scholarship. The AVCA will bring 30 student-athletes to its 2022 convention in Omaha, Neb., to serve as demonstrators for its on-court educational sessions.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

BHSU football players earn RMAC academic honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hills State University’s football placed 16 players on the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) All-Academic squad. The listing includes Defensive Academic Player of the Year Ryder Blair, and four First-Team honorees.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Peyton VanDeest captures XC All-American honors

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Middle School eighth-grader Peyton VanDeest earned All-American honors by placing third at the National Middle School Cross Country Championships in Louisville, Ky., on Nov. 5. VanDeest’s time for the 4-kilometer race was 14 minutes 23 seconds: only 12 seconds off the leader. This event featured 212...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

BHSU football team to end season Saturday

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University will conclude its football season Saturday when it hosts CSU-Pueblo at Lyle Hare Stadium. Kickoff for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tilt is set for noon. The Yellow Jackets are fourth in the conference standings at 5-3, 7-3 for all games. CSU-Pueblo, ranked...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Scooper XC squads enjoy successful state AA meet

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scooper cross country teams set some lofty goals at the beginning of the season and hit the majority of them, including the best placing for the boys’ team in the history of the school. “It was a pretty good day, actually one of...
Black Hills Pioneer

Broncs’ VB team returning to state

BUFFALO — Belle Fourche will return to the state class A volleyball tournament for the first time since 2017. The seventh-seeded Broncs defeated number 10 seed Mobridge-Pollock three sets to one in a Class A SoDak 16 match played Tuesday at Harding County High School.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Broncs’ football coach reflects on debut season

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche varsity football coach Justin Walker remembered two things above all else as he recently reflected on his first season here. “How high of a level of leadership we have with our older class,” Walker said. He added efficiency was really good despite the team’s record.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

SD Guard to welcome home 235th MPs

RAPID CITY — A welcome home ceremony is scheduled for about 109 soldiers with the South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company at The Monument Theater in Rapid City at 4 p.m. Sunday. The soldiers are returning home after serving on a 10-month deployment to Cuba,...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

News & Notes

SPEARFISH — The Booth Society, Inc., the non-profit friends group of the DC. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives, is seeking applications for board of director positions. The positions are three-year terms.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

SMS honors veterans at ceremony

SPEARFISH — Friday morning, Spearfish Middle School held an assembly celebrating local veterans. “All our veterans have protected democracy, our freedom, our way of life.” Eigth grader Lily Miles said. “We must continue to honor them. They have given us the chance to live in freedom today”
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Veterans Day programs set for area schools

SPEARFISH — Local schools are honoring veterans by hosting Veterans Day programs. Each program is located at the host school unless otherwise noted. Spearfish will host guest veterans at West Elementary and Mountain View Elementary, and the Spearfish Middle School will host a public program. The details are below:
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Runge goes down in SDML Hall of Fame

Monday, the Deadwood City Commission acknowledged and commended Deadwood City Archivist Michael Runge for being inducted into the South Dakota Municipal League (SDML) Hall of Fame for 20 years of service, awarded recently at the 2022 SDML Conference. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson. To read all of today's stories,
DEADWOOD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Deadwood honors a combined 100 years of employee service to the city

Monday, the Deadwood City Commission honored and thanked seven long-time employees for a combined 100 years of employee service to the city, attained in 2022 and ranging from five to 25 years in duration. Pictured, front row, left to right, are: William Burleson, 25 years; Mike Runge, 20 years; Misty Trewhella, 10 years; Karla Dower, five years.
DEADWOOD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Meade Co. gives first approval for shooting range ordinance

STURGIS — An ordinance that will regulate the construction and location for sport shooting ranges in Meade County was given its first approval on Tuesday. Members of the Meade County Commission approved the first reading of Ordinance 56, which applies to shooting ranges that are commonly open to public use and designed for the use of rifles, shotguns or pistols as a means of silhouette, skeet, trap, black powder, or other sport shooting. The ordinance does not apply to shooting ranges which are closed off to the general public, such as those specifically designated for law enforcement training.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Belle Fourche rec center to get upgrade

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche City Council members approved new LED lighting and the addition of 13 security cameras at the city’s recreational center. The new LED lighting is estimated to cost $38,883 including labor.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Sky Ridge housing prices follow state increases

SPEARFISH — The Sky Ridge housing development in Spearfish is designed to be an affordable workforce housing solution, but as the state’s idea of what constitutes, “affordable housing” changes, so too do the price points at Sky Ridge. The houses at Sky Ridge are arranged into...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Flanagan, Sleep, Jennings capture Lawrence County Commission seats

DEADWOOD – Lawrence County voters chose incumbents Brandon Flanagan, R-Spearfish, Richard Sleep, R-Spearfish and newcomer Eric Jennings, R-Spearfish to fill three vacant seats in the Lawrence County Commission race in Tuesday’s general election. Capturing 6,886 votes, or 29%, Flanagan garnered the most votes.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD

