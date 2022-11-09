Read full article on original website
McKeesport Option Attack Rolls over Armstrong, 41-21
KITTANNING, Pa. — The McKeesport Tigers took a trip to visit the Armstrong Riverhawks in a quarterfinal matchup of the WPIAL Class-4A playoffs. Both teams averaged over 34 points per game and both featured stingy defenses. This matchup was expected to be highly competitive and close throughout due to how well the teams matchup against one another. The game was deeply affected by the heavy rain experienced throughout the night. The Tigers went on to beat the Riverhawks by the score of 41-21. The weather shifted the advantage to the side of the Tigers due to the fact that they rarely pass the ball and run a triple-option offense. As far as Armstrong’s offensive game plan, they like to air it out with Penn-commit Cadin Olsen.
Highly-Touted Hoops Recruits In Attendance for Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH — On Friday night during Pitt’s game against West Virginia, several highly-touted recruits were in attendance. Both of Pittsburgh’s five-star prospects, 2025 Alier Maluk (Imani Christian) and 2025 Meleek Thomas (Lincoln Park) were in attendance. In addition, four-star forward Royce Parham (North Hills) and four-star 2024 guard Brandin Cummings (Lincoln Park) were at the game. Cummings is the younger brother of Pitt point guard Nelly Cummings.
West Virginia Dominates Shorthanded Panthers in Backyard Brawl, 81-56
PITTSBURGH — On Friday night, Joe Toussaint and the West Virginia Mountaineers took down a shorthanded Pitt team in the basketball edition of the Backyard Brawl by a score of 81-56. Toussaint hit five of his 11 field goals, including a three-point dagger to extend the Mountaineer lead to 18 late in the game, en route to the win. Toussaint finished with a team-high 18, Erik Stevenson added 16, and big man Mohamed Wague scored 11 points as West Virginia took home the comfortable win.
Aliquippa capitalizes on mistakes to take down Montour in Class 4A quarterfinals
It was wet at Freedom Friday night, but there wasn’t any rust on Aliquippa following a bye week. The top-seeded Quips came out and scored 20 points in the first quarter rolled from there on their way to a 41-7 victory over No. 8 Montour (7-5) in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals at a soggy Jimbo Covert Field.
Trojans’ Camy Kiser decides Pitt is the fit for her
Since the postseason cross country meets began about five weeks ago, life has been a big whirlwind for Camy Kiser. But now on the other side of all of that activity, Kiser, a senior at Chambersburg, can sit back and relax — for at least a little while, anyway — with a smile on her face.
First Half Foul Issues Cause Trouble for Pitt in Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH — In the first half of the Backyard Brawl against West Virginia, Pitt struggled to gain any offensive rhythm and keep up with the Mountaineers after several of its key players picked up fouls early and often. Through one half, Pitt has looked out of sorts offensively due...
Steel Valley Crushes McGuffey 46-13 Behind Cruce Brookins’ Big Day
MUNHALL, Pa. — The Steel Valley Ironmen overran the McGuffey Highlanders 46-13 to advance in the WPIAL Class-2A playoffs on Friday, November 11. Playing in a driving rain, Cruce Brookins, a three-star Kent State commit, took over the game with his legs for the Ironmen. Brookins tallied six rushing touchdowns and over 300 yards on the ground.
Pitt’s John Hugley in Street Clothes During Backyard Brawl Warmups
PITTSBURGH — Ahead of Friday night’s Backyard Brawl game against West Virginia, Pitt’s John Hugley is in street clothes and does not appear to be playing in the game. Earlier this week, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel updated the status of Hugley, who injured his knee in practice more than six weeks ago.
Duquesne Has Tale of Two Halves in 77-69 Win against Brown
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times for the Duquesne Dukes (2-0) three-point shooting against the Brown Bears (0-2). After shooting less than 30% from three-point range in the first half, Duquesne shot over 50% to close it and get their first win against a NCAA opponent this season, 77-69.
Small College Preview: IUP, Shepherd Set for PSAC Championship Tilt
No. 19 Indiana (Pa.) hosts Shepherd for the PSAC Championship game at Miller Stadium on Saturday as the Crimson Hawks aim for their first title since 2017. IUP enters the game after finishing the regular season 8-1 with its lone loss coming against a much-improved Gannon team. The Crimson Hawks responded well last week with a 45-0 blanking over Clarion.
Men's Basketball v. Pitt - First Half Photo Gallery
At the half in Pittsburgh, the Mountaineers lead the Pitt Panthers 47-36. Catch up on the first half action here.
Central Catholic Avenges Loss, Dominates Mt. Lebanon, 28-7
DORMONT, Pa. — Pittsburgh Central Catholic avenged an early season loss to Mt. Lebanon with a dominating 28-7 win on Friday night to advance to the WPIAL Class-6A championship. Central will face the winner of the North Allegheny vs. Canon-McMillan game in the championship next Saturday at Norwin High School.
Saunders: Brawl a Reminder of How Fun Good Basketball at the Pete Can Be, How Far Pitt Has to Go
PITTSBURGH — For the first time in a long time, the Petersen Events Center got loud on Friday night. The building wasn’t near full, with a paid attendance of just over 10,000. A solid quarter of those in attendance were cheering for the other Gold and Blue, as members of an invading West Virginia Mountaineers nation. But it was loud.
Five Things to Know Before Pitt vs. West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl
The Backyard Brawl returns to the City of Pittsburgh. After the Pitt football team began its season with a victory over West Virginia, men’s basketball has its chance to defeat the Mountaineers at home. The Panthers defeated the University of Tennessee Martin on opening night Monday 80-58 inside the...
What Bob Huggins Had to Say After West Virginia’s Blowout Win Over Pitt
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – The West Virginia Mountaineers got their largest victory over Pitt in a basketball game since 1968, beating the Panthers 81-56 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. Here’s what West Virginia’s legendary head coach Bob Huggins had to say immediately following the game:. “We...
Poll: Is Basketball Backyard Brawl Still a Rivalry?
Pitt vs. West Virginia. The Backyard Brawl. Enough said, right? Maybe not, at least according to the men currently leading the two schools’ basketball programs. Both Pitt head coach Jeff Capel and WVU head coach Bob Huggins have spent the week downplaying the basketball version of the Backyard Brawl as being a true rivalry. Capel mentioned having no hatred towards West Virginia at all, and actually having tons of respect for the program just 70 miles south of Pittsburgh. That might be due to Capel’s personal respect for Huggins, a Basketball Hall of Fame coach he grew up watching and idolizing. That might be because of the fact what the Mountaineers do doesn’t really impact Pitt like did back when they shared a conference. Huggins also mentioned how most of his players aren’t even familiar with the history of the rivalry and he doesn’t feel the need to teach them about it or force any studying.
Central Valley Routs Laurel Highlands, 36-7
CENTER TWP, Pa. — In what is becoming a yearly tradition, Central Valley is moving along in the WPIAL playoffs once again. The No. 2 seed Central Valley Warriors (10-1) took care of business at home in the WPIAL 4-A quarterfinals over No. 7 seed Laurel Highlands (8-3), 36-7. In a game that was played mostly in a downpour, both teams ran the football, and field position dominated the game. Central Valley had two strong punt returns and recovered a fumble in the first quarter. They started their three drives in the first quarter with an average field position of the Laurel Highlands 22. However, LH held Central Valley on fourth down two times, and Central Valley needed to wait until their third possession of the game to get on the board.
Postgame Reaction from Capel, Huggins, Players After Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH — On Friday night, Pitt fell to West Virginia in a lopsided edition of the Backyard Brawl by a score of 81-56. Hear from Pitt head coach Jeff Capel, as well as guard Greg Elliott after the loss to the Mountaineers. In addition, hear from West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins and players Erik Stevenson and Joe Toussaint.
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 10
Update (3:12 PM)- **A strong start to his rookie season for former Pitt cornerback Damari Mathis. **Linden, New Jersey 2024 athlete Myles Hamilton will be making an unofficial visit to Pitt on Saturday. Myles is the son of former Pitt great defensive end Keith Hamilton. Update (1:14 PM)- Update (12:58...
How Positivity and Confidence Eased the Solitude of Kicking for Pitt’s Ben Sauls
Ben Sauls had never played football before, but when a Tippecanoe High football coach asked if he was able to kick, it wasn’t exactly a new concept. Sauls had played soccer for most of his childhood, so when he was asked if he wanted to come kick for the football team as a freshman, he said he’d try it out. The balls might’ve been different, but the same science applied to both — make good contact.
