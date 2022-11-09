ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louder

This dreamy pop version of Papa Roach's Last Resort is a strangely confusing listen

By Liz Scarlett
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H44Ur_0j4JcdUt00

There's now a dreamy pop version of Papa Roach 's 2000 nu-metal anthem Last Resort and it's er, pretty weird.

The cover was created by Emma Zander for the new film I’m Totally Fine, which stars Workaholic's Jillian Bell and Blake Anderson, and What We Do In The Shadows ' Harvey Guillén, among others.

I'm Totally Fine follows the journey of a woman in mourning as she embarks on a solo trip to gain new perspective after the death of her friend.

Zander's cover arrives with a Brandon Dermer-directed sun-soaked video, which presents the singer airily performing the re-worked nu metal rager in an elegant dress from a serene landscape, in between shots from the movie.

The song itself is similarly pacifying, despite its token hostile lyrics - hearing the lines 'Cut my life into pieces / This is my last resort / Suffocation, no breathing / Don't give a fuck if I cut my arm bleeding' sung with so much innocent tenderness has us feeling rather confused, especially as its accompanied by such tasteful guitarwork.

As for what Papa Roach think of the cover, they're pretty chuffed, and took to Zander's social media to share their praise. "“Ya fuckin nailed it! ❤️🪳" they wrote. "Love your version of it🤘🏼”.

On a post on Instagram speaking of the rendition, Zander says: “When @kayhan.mp3 reached out to me about covering this iconic rock anthem for his friend’s movie, it was an immediate YES. He sent along the BEAUTIFUL instrumental he created, & the rest is history…

"It’s such a pleasure to be a part of @brandondermer’s poignant & hilarious film, #ImTotallyFine, which drops in theaters TODAY!!! Brandon poured his heart & soul into this film, & I’m so proud to be a part of the journey.

"I never expected to cover this badass song — and I REALLY never expected the support I’ve received from @paparoach, @jacobyshaddix, & the whole Papa team. I’m so endlessly grateful.

"Thank you @itsbretjames for a killer mix! Everyone, go stream & scream along !!!! And watch out for a video coming your way soon …. ”.

Listen to the track below:

Comments / 0

Related
Louder

Watch Gen Z teens listen to Slipknot for the very first time and become very confused

"Slipknot...sometimes you just 'gotta shhhh" and "seems so lit" are a few of our favourite Gen Z reactions to Slipknot in this new reaction video. Can you remember where you were when you heard Slipknot for the first time? Did you think their music was mere hideous "screaming" made by strange men wearing nightmarish masks or was your life changed for the better? If your answer was the latter, then we assume you're a metalhead to this day.
Louder

Britney Spears' Toxic gets played and sung like a Korn song, and the result is so good you'd think Korn did it themselves

Listen to viral internet virtuoso Anthony Vincent's Korn-style reworking of Britney Spears' Toxic for a taste of nu metal paradise. Anthony Vincent is one talented fellow, mostly known for his compilation videos - titled Ten Second Songs - of famous tunes performed in the style of a number of different musicians. This time, the musical mastermind has focused all of his attention on the distinct sound of Korn.
guitar.com

Iggy Pop promises his new album Every Loser will “beat the shit out of you”

Punk icon Iggy Pop has announced his 19th studio album Every Loser. Scheduled to be released on January 6, Every Loser is set to see Iggy returning to his heavier rock roots following his jazz-inclined previous effort 2019 Free. In a statement shared with Rolling Stone announcing the album, the Godfather of Punk promised “The music will beat the shit out of you,” adding that “I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew [Watt] and [his label] Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way. The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids.”
Rolling Stone

Dolly Parton Sings All-Star ‘Jolene’ With Pink, Brandi Carlile, and…Rob Halford?!…at Rock Hall Induction

Dolly Parton capped off her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a performance of her signature song, “Jolene.” The country icon didn’t go it alone: Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox, Pat Benatar, and Pink — who inducted Parton — were among the all-star cast joining her onstage. But the real wild card was the “Metal God” himself, Rob Halford, who was also inducted into the Rock Hall with his band Judas Priest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Officially Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: ‘I’m a Rockstar Now’

On Nov. 5, Dolly Parton added another title to her laundry list of accolades. During the evening, the country music icon was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She was inducted alongside fellow inductees such as Eminem, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon. In addition, Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will join the Rock Hall with the “award for musical excellence.”
TENNESSEE STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Dies

Famed rapper Hurricane G has reportedly died at the age of 52, the Los Angeles Times reports. Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, reportedly died following a battle with lung cancer. Her cancer diagnosis was announced by her daughter in May.
Louder

Louder

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy