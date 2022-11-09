This dreamy pop version of Papa Roach's Last Resort is a strangely confusing listen

There's now a dreamy pop version of Papa Roach 's 2000 nu-metal anthem Last Resort and it's er, pretty weird.

The cover was created by Emma Zander for the new film I’m Totally Fine, which stars Workaholic's Jillian Bell and Blake Anderson, and What We Do In The Shadows ' Harvey Guillén, among others.

I'm Totally Fine follows the journey of a woman in mourning as she embarks on a solo trip to gain new perspective after the death of her friend.

Zander's cover arrives with a Brandon Dermer-directed sun-soaked video, which presents the singer airily performing the re-worked nu metal rager in an elegant dress from a serene landscape, in between shots from the movie.

The song itself is similarly pacifying, despite its token hostile lyrics - hearing the lines 'Cut my life into pieces / This is my last resort / Suffocation, no breathing / Don't give a fuck if I cut my arm bleeding' sung with so much innocent tenderness has us feeling rather confused, especially as its accompanied by such tasteful guitarwork.

As for what Papa Roach think of the cover, they're pretty chuffed, and took to Zander's social media to share their praise. "“Ya fuckin nailed it! ❤️🪳" they wrote. "Love your version of it🤘🏼”.

On a post on Instagram speaking of the rendition, Zander says: “When @kayhan.mp3 reached out to me about covering this iconic rock anthem for his friend’s movie, it was an immediate YES. He sent along the BEAUTIFUL instrumental he created, & the rest is history…

"It’s such a pleasure to be a part of @brandondermer’s poignant & hilarious film, #ImTotallyFine, which drops in theaters TODAY!!! Brandon poured his heart & soul into this film, & I’m so proud to be a part of the journey.

"I never expected to cover this badass song — and I REALLY never expected the support I’ve received from @paparoach, @jacobyshaddix, & the whole Papa team. I’m so endlessly grateful.

"Thank you @itsbretjames for a killer mix! Everyone, go stream & scream along !!!! And watch out for a video coming your way soon …. ”.

Listen to the track below: