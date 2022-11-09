ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL

Cary mom has been called 'Marie Kondo' of time-management

CARY, N.C. — Megan Sumrell is a Triangle-based time management coach for overwhelmed women, and she’s passionate about helping moms achieve harmony in their lives through all things time management, organization, and productivity. Here’s a Q&A with Megan about how she found harmony in her own life, when we should start holiday planning, and why she dislikes the phrase “work/life balance.”
CARY, NC
JamBase

Widespread Panic Confirms February 2023 Run In North Carolina

Widespread Panic returns to central North Carolina early next year. The jam stalwarts will play a three-night stand at the Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham, North Carolina February 9 – 11, 2023. DPAC previously hosted Panic on March 29 – 31, 2019. Those shows were the band’s first...
DURHAM, NC
JSTOR Daily

What’s It Like to Be an Editor of a Prison Newspaper?

In 1926, the inaugural issue of The Prison News reported on the creation of a print plant at Central Prison in Raleigh, North Carolina. Prison administrators envisioned a two-fold purpose for the new plant: to offer a “respectable trade to young men,” and to introduce a self-sustaining business that would “add revenue to the General Fund of the State.” Not only did news of the correction enterprise endeavor prove noteworthy, the fact that incarcerated individuals wrote about the plant’s creation in a prison periodical appears even more profound.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

'He wasn't moving:' Pediatric respiratory patients fill beds at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — Three-month old Kai Evans' tiny toes are usually kicking. But the infant's legs are wrapped up in monitors as he gets treatment for RSV at Duke University Children's Hospital. "He wasn't moving. He was just sitting there and I was like, 'That's not normal,'" Kai's mother,...
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

Raleigh Shop is Home to the Best Pastries in North Carolina

Are you a fan of pastries? We’re not talking about random croissants you buy to heat up in your oven. I am talking real deal, authentic, soft, sweet pastries that will make your heart sing. Yelp must have been thinking about you when they gathered this list. Yelp set out on a journey to find the best pastries in every state. Of course, we had to see who took home the prize for North Carolina. Sadly, it is not in Charlotte but one Raleigh bread shop is home to the state’s best pastries.
RALEIGH, NC

