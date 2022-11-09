Read full article on original website
Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level elections
Donald Trump’s endless grievances and a bogus narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him have fuelled dozens of Republican campaigns across the US, from local-level races to elections for governor and US Senate seats.At least 145 Republicans who rejected the 2020 outcome have won their races in midterm elections for the House of Representatives, eclipsing the 139 House Republicans who objected to the counting of electoral votes in the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.But among the 94 races for statewide offices this year, only 14 candidates who have amplified...
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
GOP nudges closer to House majority; Senate control could hinge on Georgia runoff
Washington — Republicans inched closer to a narrow House majority Wednesday, while control of the Senate hinged on a few tight races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Either party could secure a...
Republicans eye narrow win in House, but Democrats hold out hope as ballot counting continues
Republicans were hoping Thursday to pull out a narrow win in the House of Representatives but still have not locked up the majority, a far cry from the sweeping midterms win some were expecting. The GOP was projected to win about 220 House seats, according to CNN, a modest gain...
Mark Kelly win in Arizona puts Democrats 1 seat from Senate control
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
Trump files lawsuit in attempt to avoid testifying before Jan. 6 committee
Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify. “Long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify before it,” Trump attorney David A. Warrington said in a statement announcing Trump’s intentions.
Sen. Mark Kelly Wins Reelection In Arizona, Defeating Blake Masters
The win by one of the Democratic Party's best fundraisers was a crucial step in its effort to maintain control of the Senate.
