Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen addresses Michigan transfer rumors
In the past few days, rumors have swirled about Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen potentially entering the NCAA transfer portal and taking his talents to Michigan. The offensive star had an interesting response to former coach Paul Chryst’s firing, and the Badgers have had a couple players announce their intentions to transfer after making the move. The main problem is, Allen seems locked in with Wisconsin. Allen addressed the rumors during a recent interview with Drew and KB, a Wisconsin-based radio station.
Kansas State vs. Baylor: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: McLane Stadium (45,140) Adam Alexander (Play-by-Play), Devin Gardner (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. Odds: Baylor -2.5, O/U 52. THE STORYLINES. 1) A week after...
No. 6 Oregon announces uniforms for game 10 vs. No. 25 Washington
On Wednesday afternoon, the Oregon Ducks announced what uniforms they'll be wearing for their upcoming matchup against rival Washington on Nov. 12th. Oregon is going back with a traditional look. The Ducks are sporting their all-yellow home jerseys, with yellow jerseys, pants, cleats, and helmets with black wings. Oregon has...
Four-star QB Jaden Rashada flips commitment to Florida
Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada chose Miami over Florida in July. But on Thursday night, the Gators won him back, with the top passer in Northern California flipping his commitment from the 'Canes to the Gators. Rashada nearly picked Florida on the day of his announcement- he told 247Sports that...
Macaleab Rich signs with Kansas State
On Wednesday, Macaleab Rich officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Kansas State. As the third and final commitment of the 2023 class, Rich joins fellow K-State pledges Dai Dai Ames and RJ Jones — a group that currently ranks as the No. 15 class in the nation (247Sports).
What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga
CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in 2023, expected to announce soon with all signs pointing to Kentucky
DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is expected to put an end to his recruitment and make an official announcement next week, as early as Monday (Nov. 14), a source tells 247Sports. When the announcement comes, it is expected that Wagner will officially declare for...
247Sports
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken set to receive $100,000 raises in 2023, 2024, per report
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken will receive $100,000 raises in the next two years of his contract, per a report from the Athens Banner-Herald. Monken signed a contract extension with the Bulldogs in June after helping the program win its first national championship in over 40 years. Monken is currently on contract through the 2024 season. Its value sits at over $2 million annually.
Recruits coming out to see Cadillac Williams and Auburn
A sellout crowd is on tap inside Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night as Auburn welcomes in Texas A&M for interim coach and beloved former player Cadillac Williams’s first game in charge. As the fans rally around Williams and support this Tigers football team down the stretch, a terrific group...
What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?
The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
LSU looking for their next QB to replace Jayden Daniels | Preps to Pros
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna details why LSU may need to consider finding a QB with a similar skillset to Jayden Daniels in order to ensure future success in the coming years.
247Sports
Caddy will roll into Jordan-Hare with former teammates by his side for support
AUBURN, Alabama–When Carnell "Cadillac" Williams gives his pre-game talk on Saturday night and leads the Auburn football team onto to the field, he will have a large group of his former teammates by his side for support. Williams, an All-American running back for the Tigers, is in his second...
Miami wideout Xavier Irvin announces Temple commitment
Class of 2023 wide receiver Xavier Irvin of Booker T. Washington High School in Miami, Fla., announced Wednesday that he had committed to Temple. The 5-11, 158-pound athlete is the 18th high school prospect – in addition to being the sixth Florida native and the sixth receiver type – to join Coach Stan Drayton’s first full-year recruiting class.
Horns247 staff predictions: Texas vs TCU
CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 7-2 Why go against the trends at this point, right? Texas will get off to a good start, at home, in front of what should be a sellout crowd, and will build a double-digit lead — probably by halftime. In the second half,...
Week 10 TNF Postgame Reactions: Which Players Can the Falcons Build Around In The Future?
Tyler Sullivan joins Joe Musso to break down which players the Falcons should look to build around in the future.
Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility
Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland opens up on the status of Keagan Johnson
The wide receiver room for Iowa was depleted at the beginning of the year with injuries and while the room has gotten healthier over time, one of the scholarship wide receivers has continued to struggle with injuries. Keagan Johnson was Iowa's leading wide receiver last year as a freshman with...
247Sports
Georgia vs. Mississippi State football: Mike Leach credits Kirby Smart's 'simple' defense ahead of matchup
After beating Auburn, 39-33, in overtime last Saturday, Mike Leach and Mississippi State (6-3) turned their attention to Saturday's bout with coach Kirby Smart and No. 1 Georgia (9-0) at home. Georgia, which comes off a dominant outing against then-No. 1 Tennessee, travels to Starkville for the first time since its 20-12 loss to Mississippi State in 2010.
How to Watch: Missouri vs. No. 5 Tennessee
No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) is back in action tomorrow afternoon following a humbling trip to Athens last weekend where it lost to newly-ranked No. 1 Georgia 27-13. The Vols now return home to Knoxville to face Missouri (4-5, 2-4) on Senior Day inside of Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on CBS.
Five-stars heading to Eugene for recruiting weekend
Five-stars will once again descend into Eugene for football visits this weekend as the Ducks host rival Washington in a Top 25 clash at Autzen Stadium.
247Sports
