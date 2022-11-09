ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cuse.com

ACC Network Programing Originating from Syracuse This Weekend

Syracuse will play host to three separate ACC Network studio shows on location this weekend, ahead of the Orange's primetime matchup with Florida State at 8 p.m. on the network Saturday night. ACC Huddle, In Play and ACC PM will all originate from 'Cuse over the next two days. ACC...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Varsity News, Sectional Finals

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Friday marked the beginning of a busy Sectional Final weekend at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, it started at noon with the Frankfort-Schuyler and Morrisville-Eaton facing off in the 8-Man title game, continued after that with Class D championship between Dolgeville and Beaver River, and concluded for the day with the Class A game between Fayetteville-Manlius and West Genesee. Only of course to start again on Sunday, after the Syracuse Orange host #20 Florida State at home on Saturday, with the AA, B and C championships, Holland Patent taking on General Brown in that C game.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Our picks to win Section III football championships

Syracuse, N.Y. — All season, we enlisted the help of area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. With the Section III season coming to an end this weekend, we’ve asked those same professionals to make their picks for each championship football game this weekend.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch top Belleville Senators, 4-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch topped the Belleville Senators, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. After giving up the first goal, the Crunch tallied four consecutive goals from Declan Carlile, Gabe Fortier, Jack Thompson and Felix Robert to rally for the win. Syracuse is now 3-6-1-2 on the season and 1-0-0-0 in the six-game season series against Belleville.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Local athletes sign national letters of intent

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Today a number of local athletes put pen to paper, signing their national letters of intent. Here is the list of CNY athletes that signed, and where they will be continuing their college careers: BaldwinsvilleKeegan Lynch – signed with Fairfield University – men’s lacrosseCarson Dyl – signed with Fairfield University – […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy