Syracuse’s underclassmen hope to send their leaders out ‘the right way’ (8 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Saturday’s Syracuse football game will be a bittersweet one for linebacker Mikel Jones. It’s the last time the SU star will play a home game in an Orange uniform. “I’m a day-by-day type of guy,” Jones said Tuesday. “I think it won’t actually hit...
Syracuse women’s basketball forward Olivia Owens leaves team a week into the season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse women’s basketball forward Olivia Owens has left the team a week into the season. Owens shared the news Saturday in a social media post on Instagram that read, in part, “events have occurred that have caused me to make the difficult decision to voluntarily withdraw.”
What are the reasons behind Jim Boeheim’s return to man-to-man defense? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – We kept Mike’s Mailbox running all through the offseason, but nothing gets the email machine humming like actual games. Syracuse played its regular-season opener on Monday, beating Lehigh 90-72 at the JMA Wireless Dome, and the Mailbox immediately got hit with questions from readers.
Colgate scored 100, beat Syracuse last year. Things look a little different in Hamilton these days
Hamilton, N.Y. – Colgate’s basketball players are under no illusions about Tuesday’s 7 p.m. basketball game in the JMA Wireless Dome. Last year, the Raiders beat Syracuse for the first time since the 1961-62 season. Colgate put 100 points on the board in a 100-85 win over the Orange.
cnyhomepage.com
Sullivan: KW grad Boyes at center of undefeated Cortaca matchup at Yankee Stadium
Earlier this year, at the end of spring practice, Zac Boyes got the news he had been eagerly awaiting. Cortland State head football coach Curt Fitzpatrick stood in front of his players and announced that Boyes would be one of his captains. Later, he took Zac aside and said, This...
Syracuse women’s basketball blows out Colgate with dominant performance in paint
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse came out exactly how head coach Felisha Legette-Jack expected. On Wednesday she said Syracuse wanted to exploit its size advantage down low and see if Colgate’s bigs could handle a mixture of Asia Strong, Dariauna Lewis, Kyra Wood and Saniaa Wilson. Early on, it...
Students on the field and sideline ready to embrace the moment for 63rd annual Cortaca Jug
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every year SUNY Cortland and Ithaca College’s football teams meet for what many call “The Biggest Little Game in the Nation.” Three years ago the game made history when it set the attendance record for a Division Three football game, drawing 45,161 fans to MetLife Stadium. “I remember I was so […]
cuse.com
ACC Network Programing Originating from Syracuse This Weekend
Syracuse will play host to three separate ACC Network studio shows on location this weekend, ahead of the Orange's primetime matchup with Florida State at 8 p.m. on the network Saturday night. ACC Huddle, In Play and ACC PM will all originate from 'Cuse over the next two days. ACC...
cnyhomepage.com
Varsity News, Sectional Finals
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Friday marked the beginning of a busy Sectional Final weekend at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, it started at noon with the Frankfort-Schuyler and Morrisville-Eaton facing off in the 8-Man title game, continued after that with Class D championship between Dolgeville and Beaver River, and concluded for the day with the Class A game between Fayetteville-Manlius and West Genesee. Only of course to start again on Sunday, after the Syracuse Orange host #20 Florida State at home on Saturday, with the AA, B and C championships, Holland Patent taking on General Brown in that C game.
Our picks to win Section III football championships
Syracuse, N.Y. — All season, we enlisted the help of area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. With the Section III season coming to an end this weekend, we’ve asked those same professionals to make their picks for each championship football game this weekend.
Meet Section III’s 4 boys soccer state semifinalists this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Boys soccer teams from Cicero-North Syracuse, Christian Brothers Academy, Skaneateles and Cooperstown will be chasing after state titles this weekend. All four of those Section III have reached their respective class semifinals, which will be held Saturday in the Hudson Valley region.
Poll results: Which teams will win Section III football titles this weekend?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Football championships begin Friday afternoon inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The fans have voted on which teams they think will win a title this weekend and the results are in.
Meet Ahmed Fareed, a Syracuse grad who is NBC Sports’ swiss army knife
Syracuse, N.Y. —Pick a sport, any sport, and Ahmed Fareed of NBC Sports has probably been involved with it in some way in the past year or so. The 2002 graduate of Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications has become the swiss army knife for NBC Sports. Just look at what he’s done in the past six months alone.
Syracuse Crunch top Belleville Senators, 4-2
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch topped the Belleville Senators, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. After giving up the first goal, the Crunch tallied four consecutive goals from Declan Carlile, Gabe Fortier, Jack Thompson and Felix Robert to rally for the win. Syracuse is now 3-6-1-2 on the season and 1-0-0-0 in the six-game season series against Belleville.
Class B football playoff predictions, preview: Indian River vs. Homer
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III championships are this weekend, and the Class B title game features two teams with distinctive rushing attacks. Class B newcomer Indian River gets it done with a stable of running backs, while defending champion Homer relies heavily on its workhorse tailback.
House of the Week: ‘Chutzpah’ was needed to restore Syracuse’s ‘Driscoll House’ after 1981 fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When fire tore through the three-story house at 218 Green Street in the Hawley-Green section of Syracuse on June 5, 1981, it was just the latest suspicious blaze to ravage the neighborhood over the previous decade. Left in ruins, it was just another of the close...
Meet the ‘miracle’ twin elephants born at Syracuse zoo
Syracuse, N.Y. — Twin male Asian elephants have been born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse. Twins only account for 1% of elephant births worldwide, according to a news release from Onondaga County. There has never been a recorded case of surviving elephant twins born in the United...
Local athletes sign national letters of intent
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Today a number of local athletes put pen to paper, signing their national letters of intent. Here is the list of CNY athletes that signed, and where they will be continuing their college careers: BaldwinsvilleKeegan Lynch – signed with Fairfield University – men’s lacrosseCarson Dyl – signed with Fairfield University – […]
Riley’s in Syracuse: Tickling the ivories and taste buds (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Piano music filled the dimly lit dining room at Riley’s on Syracuse’s North Side for most of our Saturday evening visit. The stand-up instrument filled the room with standards and a chorus of “Happy Birthday,” an old-fashioned touch for a spot with a modern, ad-hoc approach to dining.
Why John Mannion has a shot at catching Rebecca Shiroff in state Senate race
Syracuse, N.Y. — The race between state Sen. John Mannion, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Rebecca Shiroff is so close that it will be decided by a small percentage of ballots that have not yet been counted. Shiroff ended Election Night on Tuesday with a 396-vote lead. The Onondaga...
