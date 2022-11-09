Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
UL Solutions’ John French, on Interoperability in CBP and Ensuring Security
At Money2020 Vegas, we caught up with John French, the Account Executive for safety science company, UL Solutions, to discuss regulatory compliance in payments and the need for interoperability for cross-border transactions. For French, there are 3 vital factors institutions must consider when adapting to new technologies; customer centricity, security,...
ffnews.com
medl’s Kiran Mathur Mohammed on Telemedicine and its Potential in Emerging Regions
At Fintech Islands, we caught up with Kiran Mathur Mohammed, the Co-Founder of medical compliance and healthcare company, medl, to talk about the opportunities afforded by telemedicine and delivering services that can adapt to different markets. For Mohammed, insurtech is ripe with potential, as it is one of the only...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Taking the Heat’ – Dave Wallace, NMD+ in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
As global warming threatens to exceed environmental targets, the banking industry and its suppliers really can help save the world, says Dave Wallace. In the middle of last year, I wrote an article on the impact of climate change on the financial services industry. It was a truly eye-opening experience. One of the things I was particularly struck by was the fact that central bankers are preparing for the worst. Through an umbrella organisation called the Network For Greening The Financial System (NFGS), central bankers and supervisors from around the globe are looking at how the financial services industry could and should be responding to the challenge of a warming world.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Oiling the Cogs” – Michael Vrontamitis, Finastra and Joshua Kroeker, Contour in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
It has never been so important to facilitate the movement of international trade finance, argue Finastra’s Michael Vrontamitis and Joshua Kroeker from Contour. Decision-makers in most major economies are on the horns of a dilemma in which they are raising interest rates to curb inflation while simultaneously trying not to tip their country into recession by dampening demand too far. And there are no signs that the two major fuels of this fire, the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are going away any time soon.
ffnews.com
European Blockchain Convention Returns to Barcelona in 2023
After 7 highly successful events, European Blockchain Convention 2023 is ready to be held again on 15-17 February at the 5-star hotel Hyatt Regency Barcelona. The event will welcome more than 3.000 attendees at what will be the largest edition since the event was launched in 2018. Bringing together startups,...
ffnews.com
FinTech Connect Launches “FinTech in Flux” Industry Benchmark Report Reveals Adapting To Consumer Demand and Investment In Tech Are Key For Winning Edge
FinTech Connect 2022, Europe’s only dedicated fintech event for the entire ecosystem, today released its 2022 Industry Benchmark Report, Fintech in Flux: Thriving in the Age of Uncertainty, showing that customers remain the biggest focus, with 86 per cent of respondents investing in AI to stay competitive. As the...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Solutions, not buzzwords” – Jasper Martens, PensionBee and Leda Glyptis in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Open banking, APIs, platform economies… the consumer doesn’t need to know about any of them, but they’ll vote with their feet if established financial providers fail to whole-heartedly commit to what they deliver, says PensionBee’s Jasper Martens. PensionBee has been working industriously since 2017 to leverage...
ffnews.com
CommercialInsurance.net Becomes Tivly to Showcase Solutions-Oriented Approach to Insurtech
CommercialInsurance.net, an industry-leading digital commercial insurance marketplace, today announced the rebrand of its core business to Tivly. The new brand name is based on the word “positively” to capture the firm’s solution-centric approach to matching commercial insurance providers with the businesses they target while also providing additional value-added services for its insurance industry partners.
ffnews.com
Mendel raises $60 million dollars to consolidate its offer in the Mexican market
Mendel, the B2B company that seeks to modernize the finances of large corporations in Mexico, announced a new round of capital and debt for $60 million dollars. Said financing comes from Industry Ventures , Infinity Ventures and Victory Park Capital . Mendel began operations in Mexico in 2021 and at...
ffnews.com
Bladex Enters Into a Strategic Alliance with Komgo, Driving Innovation in Trade Finance Solutions
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex) has entered into a strategic alliance with Fintech company Komgo, becoming the first bank in Latin America to join this platform in which international banks and large corporations participate. Many of these platform participants are long-established clients, counterparties, or prospects of Bladex. This will increase Bladex’s capabilities to develop innovative solutions to further support foreign trade in the region.
ffnews.com
BlockFills Launches Vision Crypto Cloud, SaaS Solution for Emerging and Established Digital Asset Business
BlockFills, a fast-growing global digital asset trading and financial technology company, today announces the launch of Vision Crypto Cloud, a secure, full-service, end-to-end digital asset trading, order management, and risk management solution that enables institutions to quickly gain access to the digital asset ecosystem out of the box, without the multi-year timeline and expense associated with building an in-house solution.
ffnews.com
Ratio Introduces Carlos Chou as Chief Commercial Officer
Ratio, a new kind of fintech platform that combines financing, predictive pricing, payments, and a frictionless quote-to-cash process into a unified platform for SaaS and technology companies, introduces Carlos Chou as Chief Commercial Officer. A veteran business leader, Carlos’ proven record of creating shareholder value, driving enduring growth, and ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction will prove invaluable as Ratio continues to expand rapidly in multiple markets.
ffnews.com
Debite launches an innovative new product; Debite Pay
Debite, the dynamic financing platform built for early-stage companies, has announced they’re launching a new product called Debite Pay. Debite Pay is an innovative payment solution that allows early-stage companies to send a payment directly from their Debite corporate credit card to a bank account. Early-stage companies can unlock...
ffnews.com
Rakuten France Partners With Fintech Disruptor, Storfund
Rakuten, one of the world’s largest marketplaces, and fintech innovator Storfund, are joining forces to offer immediate payments for sales to Rakuten France’s sellers. One of the oldest ecommerce businesses, Rakuten has long been at the forefront of retail digitization. It created the world’s first B2B2C marketplace in 1997 and since then has provided innovative services, technologies and human support to help sellers grow their business online. Partnership with Storfund means Rakuten France will add cash flow to its toolkit of embedded services for sellers.
ffnews.com
11:FS and Griffin join forces to bring the power of embedded finance to UK businesses
Today, UK BaaS (Banking as a Service) fintech firm Griffin and global FS OS (Financial Services Operating System) 11:FS Foundry announced a new partnership to help businesses actualise the benefits of embedded finance – the process of building new fintech products and embedding financial services directly into non-financial applications. The partnership will expand 11:FS Foundry’s current integrations, adding Griffin’s BaaS products. The two companies will also leverage their collective capabilities to shape the industry’s thinking and understanding of embedded finance through helpful content, allowing those looking to embed financial products to understand revenue opportunities, and how to serve their customers better.
ffnews.com
Eugene Shafronsky on why the robots are NOT coming to kill us
Eugene Shafronsky, Head of Strategy at thinktum, has seen the potential of AI technology, and he’s not in the least bit worried. thinktum’s affordable and modular, no-code technology solutions not only facilitate, but optimize the entire business cycle, from insurance application to policy issue, providing innovative technology solutions for insurance companies.
ffnews.com
Bondstream Opens USA Market With First FINRA Authorised Client
Bondstream, the Estonian disruptive fintech, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an initial five-year licence agreement with Xion Advisers LLC (“Xion”), a newly established FINRA-regulated entity specializing in alternative and real assets, headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida. Bondstream will provide a white label capability for all the products Xion brings to market, including those using other distribution networks.
ffnews.com
Fintech Rebel Matteo Rizzi on the Fintech Industry and What He Looks for in Entrepreneurs.
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Matteo Rizzi, the Co-Founder of eco-system builder, FTS Group, and co-host of the podcast, Breaking Banks Europe, to discuss the pace of fintech innovation in the last 10 years ago, and the conversations he thinks we should be happening at events like Sibos.
