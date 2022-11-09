As global warming threatens to exceed environmental targets, the banking industry and its suppliers really can help save the world, says Dave Wallace. In the middle of last year, I wrote an article on the impact of climate change on the financial services industry. It was a truly eye-opening experience. One of the things I was particularly struck by was the fact that central bankers are preparing for the worst. Through an umbrella organisation called the Network For Greening The Financial System (NFGS), central bankers and supervisors from around the globe are looking at how the financial services industry could and should be responding to the challenge of a warming world.

