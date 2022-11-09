ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

WTVM

Davis Broadcasting to hold 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is around the corner, and Davis Broadcasting, Inc. is preparing for its 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway event. On Monday, Nov. 21, turkeys will be given out at the following location:. 10 a.m. at Frank Chester Rec Center parking lot (1441 Benning Drive) Noon at Shirley...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds are already picking up as tropical storm Nicole has already made landfall in Florida, but now the storm is headed our way. “Lee and Terrell County already getting those showers already from that first band of rain, that’s moving in, here’s that in motion the last few hours. It’s moving pretty fast and that’s going to continue throughout the rest of our day,” says WTVM Meteorologist Allie Ann McCord.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Civic Center to host Thanksgiving food drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In partnership with Feeding the Valley, the Columbus Civic Center will hold its third annual Thanksgiving food drive on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Columbus Civic Center’s Marketing Manager Kanise Wiggins says the drive starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. or while supplies last. Food distribution will be in […]
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

MPS Officially Changes Names of Robert E. Lee, Jeff Davis High Schools

Two Montgomery schools named after Confederate figures and slave owners have been renamed. The Montgomery Board of Education voted for the name changes at Thursday night’s meeting. Robert E. Lee will henceforth be known as Dr. Percy L. Julian High School. Julian was a Montgomery-born Black chemist and pioneer...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Check out Auburn’s new $91.9 million football performance center

Auburn football has a new home. The program on Friday unveiled the new Woltosz Football Performance Center, the Tigers’ $91.9 million football-specific facility that began construction in March 2021 and was recently completed. The team is expected to move in “soon,” but not before the end of the regular season.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Macon County Commission Chamber renamed in honor of late chairman

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Macon County Commission honored one of its late commission chairmen in a big way. More than 100 community members gathered on North Main Street in Tuskegee for a dedication ceremony Thursday. The County Commission Chamber now bears the name of Jesse L. Upshaw. “Chairman, Jesse...
MACON COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade set for this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 12, the 11th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade will be held. The parade is set to begin at 10:00am, on the corner of Dillingham Street and Broad Street, in Phenix City. Also in Phenix City, the parade will continue down Broad Street, turn right...
PHENIX CITY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Smith wins American Fishing Tour championship

Michael Smith of Andalusia took the title in the 2022 American Bass Anglers American Fishing Tour Championship tournament held Oct. 19-21 on Lake Eufaula. Running out of Lakepoint Resort State Park near the town of Eufaula, to fish the 3-day event, Smith won with three consecutive 5-bass daily tournament limits totaling 53.97 pounds. He beat his nearest competitor by less than half a pound. His 15 bass averaged 3.60 pounds.
EUFAULA, AL
WTVM

Uptown Columbus to host annual food truck festival this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is gearing up to host its 10th annual Food Truck Festival. On November 12 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge in Uptown Columbus will transform into “Food Truck Mecca” with more than 25 gourmet food trucks lining the street.
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama

The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Opelika hold grand opening for new archery park

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A unique new development is coming to east Alabama. The city held its grand opening for the new Community Archery Park, located at Spring Villa Park. Grant money from the Alabama Department of Conservation and National Resources was used to build this new development. It also...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Bill Granger, longtime Montgomery area coach, dies at 62

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bill Granger, a longtime Montgomery-area coach died Wednesday after a 15-month cancer battle, his family has confirmed. He was just 62. A Montgomery native who got his coaching career start the Lanier Poets, he also worked with students at Jeff Davis High School and Lee High School. There were also stints at Macon East Academy, Auburn High School and in Talladega.
MONTGOMERY, AL

