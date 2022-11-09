Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opelika-Auburn News
Volunteers brave morning rain to place American flags around downtown Opelika in honor of Veterans Day
Even a hurricane couldn’t keep area residents from honoring America’s veterans on Friday morning. As the remains of Tropical Storm Nicole continued to saturate the area in the early morning hours, a group of volunteers still made their way out to downtown Opelika to put out some 80 American flags for Veterans Day.
WTVM
Davis Broadcasting to hold 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is around the corner, and Davis Broadcasting, Inc. is preparing for its 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway event. On Monday, Nov. 21, turkeys will be given out at the following location:. 10 a.m. at Frank Chester Rec Center parking lot (1441 Benning Drive) Noon at Shirley...
WTVM
Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds are already picking up as tropical storm Nicole has already made landfall in Florida, but now the storm is headed our way. “Lee and Terrell County already getting those showers already from that first band of rain, that’s moving in, here’s that in motion the last few hours. It’s moving pretty fast and that’s going to continue throughout the rest of our day,” says WTVM Meteorologist Allie Ann McCord.
Opelika-Auburn News
In spite of rain, the City of Auburn packs out courtroom for Veterans Day ceremony
A wet Friday morning saw a change in plans for the City of Auburn’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony. While the ceremony is normally held at the Veterans Memorial on the corner of Glenn Avenue and Ross Street, rains from Tropical Storm Nicole pushed the event inside the Auburn Courthouse instead.
Columbus Civic Center to host Thanksgiving food drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In partnership with Feeding the Valley, the Columbus Civic Center will hold its third annual Thanksgiving food drive on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Columbus Civic Center’s Marketing Manager Kanise Wiggins says the drive starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. or while supplies last. Food distribution will be in […]
Montgomery school board approves name changes for Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee high schools
The Montgomery County Board of Education on Thursday reportedly voted to rename Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee high schools after a noted Black chemist, an Alabama judge who made influential rulings during the Civil Rights Era and two civil rights activists. In a 5-2 vote, the board approved renaming...
Opelika-Auburn News
James Owens Foundation brings back about 40 of Auburn’s first Black athletes at scholarship event
In memory of James Owens, the first African American scholarship football player at Auburn University, the James Owens Foundation will be hosting a scholarship breakfast on Saturday to recognize the winners as well as the 70s Trailblazers, Auburn’s first Black athletes. This foundation was created by James Owens’ wife...
Jim Louge carried his camera to war in Vietnam; and came home with a book — five decades later
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On this Veterans Day it is appropriate to remember the soldiers who fought in Vietnam five decades ago. Their stories are important ones. And every soldier has a story. But not many Vietnam veterans have that story illustrated with thousands of pictures from the war zone. Jim Louge does. Gary Ford and […]
alabamanews.net
MPS Officially Changes Names of Robert E. Lee, Jeff Davis High Schools
Two Montgomery schools named after Confederate figures and slave owners have been renamed. The Montgomery Board of Education voted for the name changes at Thursday night’s meeting. Robert E. Lee will henceforth be known as Dr. Percy L. Julian High School. Julian was a Montgomery-born Black chemist and pioneer...
Check out Auburn’s new $91.9 million football performance center
Auburn football has a new home. The program on Friday unveiled the new Woltosz Football Performance Center, the Tigers’ $91.9 million football-specific facility that began construction in March 2021 and was recently completed. The team is expected to move in “soon,” but not before the end of the regular season.
WSFA
Macon County Commission Chamber renamed in honor of late chairman
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Macon County Commission honored one of its late commission chairmen in a big way. More than 100 community members gathered on North Main Street in Tuskegee for a dedication ceremony Thursday. The County Commission Chamber now bears the name of Jesse L. Upshaw. “Chairman, Jesse...
WTVM
Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade set for this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 12, the 11th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade will be held. The parade is set to begin at 10:00am, on the corner of Dillingham Street and Broad Street, in Phenix City. Also in Phenix City, the parade will continue down Broad Street, turn right...
Andalusia Star News
Smith wins American Fishing Tour championship
Michael Smith of Andalusia took the title in the 2022 American Bass Anglers American Fishing Tour Championship tournament held Oct. 19-21 on Lake Eufaula. Running out of Lakepoint Resort State Park near the town of Eufaula, to fish the 3-day event, Smith won with three consecutive 5-bass daily tournament limits totaling 53.97 pounds. He beat his nearest competitor by less than half a pound. His 15 bass averaged 3.60 pounds.
WTVM
Uptown Columbus to host annual food truck festival this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is gearing up to host its 10th annual Food Truck Festival. On November 12 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge in Uptown Columbus will transform into “Food Truck Mecca” with more than 25 gourmet food trucks lining the street.
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: A story about Auburn, the place of dreams you didn’t even know to dream
Imagine what it was like for Ronnie Brown last Saturday, standing in the locker room in Starkville and watching his partner, his buddy, his old running dog, Carnell Williams, deliver the pregame speech. Who’d have thought?. Never Cadillac. “I’ve got to be honest with everybody: This was never a...
House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama
The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
WTVM
Opelika hold grand opening for new archery park
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A unique new development is coming to east Alabama. The city held its grand opening for the new Community Archery Park, located at Spring Villa Park. Grant money from the Alabama Department of Conservation and National Resources was used to build this new development. It also...
WSFA
Bill Granger, longtime Montgomery area coach, dies at 62
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bill Granger, a longtime Montgomery-area coach died Wednesday after a 15-month cancer battle, his family has confirmed. He was just 62. A Montgomery native who got his coaching career start the Lanier Poets, he also worked with students at Jeff Davis High School and Lee High School. There were also stints at Macon East Academy, Auburn High School and in Talladega.
Opelika-Auburn News
Bundle up: Temperatures to dip into the 40’s during Auburn vs. Texas A&M
Temperatures will dip into the 40’s by the end of Saturday’s Auburn football game against Texas A&M and fans are advised to dress for the cold weather for the first time this season. Cold air has come through after this week’s rainy weather. Temperatures should be in the...
