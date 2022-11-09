Bold Penguin has partnered with Neptune, the largest private flood insurance company for U.S. small businesses, enhancing coverage options on The Bold Penguin Terminal through this carrier panel expansion. For the first time, Bold Penguin Terminal users will be able to quote and bind flood insurance for small business owners in 48 states and the District of Columbia, where Neptune operates, giving them more coverage options and making the process effortless for those seeking flood coverage and more.

1 DAY AGO