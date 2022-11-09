Read full article on original website
Blnk Raises $32 Million to Power Instant Inclusive Consumer Credit in Egypt
Blnk, a fintech startup that enables instant consumer credit in Egypt, raises $23.7 million in equity and debt funding, and $8.3 million in securitized bond issuance to accelerate financial inclusion within underserved communities across the country. The funds will support further development of Blnk’s Artificial Intelligence-powered lending infrastructure and the financing of the company’s fast-growing portfolio of customers.
Figure Technologies Launches Ready Life Partnership to Increase Mortgage Access
Figure Technologies, a leader in transforming financial services through the power of blockchain technology, announced the launch of its partnership with Ready Life, a rising fintech disrupting the mortgage industry. Through their mobile app, customers of Ready Pay can apply to obtain a mortgage without a credit score, leveling the playing field for many consumers looking to own a home.
Half of Future Fund Recipients Say Their Businesses May Have Closed Without Its Support Finds New Economic Evaluation
An independent economic evaluation of the Future Fund has found that it provided a lifeline to businesses during the pandemic, with 48% of recipients saying their company would have been likely to close without its support. The evaluation also found that the scheme met its short-term objectives of increasing the...
Fintech Tellus Raises $26M to Empower Consumers with Better Financial Opportunities
Tellus, a smart savings platform powered by real estate, today announced $16 million seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz, following a $10 million SAFE. All-Stars Investments, Alumni Ventures, Decent Capital, Vectr Ventures, West Arrow, and Westwood Ventures also participated in the Seed, along with notable angel investors such as the co-founders of YouTube, Lime Bike, and Sereno Group Real Estate. Tellus will use the proceeds to scale its team and continue to build out its platform.
FinTech Connect Launches “FinTech in Flux” Industry Benchmark Report Reveals Adapting To Consumer Demand and Investment In Tech Are Key For Winning Edge
FinTech Connect 2022, Europe’s only dedicated fintech event for the entire ecosystem, today released its 2022 Industry Benchmark Report, Fintech in Flux: Thriving in the Age of Uncertainty, showing that customers remain the biggest focus, with 86 per cent of respondents investing in AI to stay competitive. As the...
Wise improves pricing even further with free domestic transfers in UK
Wise (LON: WISE), the global technology company building the best way to move money around the world, today announced that it has removed fees for customers transferring money out of their Wise account GBP balance to another GBP account outside Wise. For customers in Brazil, Wise also announced a price drop when sending money abroad.
BlockFills Launches Vision Crypto Cloud, SaaS Solution for Emerging and Established Digital Asset Business
BlockFills, a fast-growing global digital asset trading and financial technology company, today announces the launch of Vision Crypto Cloud, a secure, full-service, end-to-end digital asset trading, order management, and risk management solution that enables institutions to quickly gain access to the digital asset ecosystem out of the box, without the multi-year timeline and expense associated with building an in-house solution.
New Zealand Govt moves to introduce open banking to give customers a better deal
The New Zealand Government has announced moves to increase bank competition and deliver a better deal for New Zealand with the introduction of open banking, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs David Clark announced. Last July, the Government agreed to establish a consumer data right framework (CDR) which would require...
Mobey Forum: Open Banking APIs Offer Significant Monetisation Potential for Banks
Considerable opportunities exist for banks to monetise their APIs for both internal and external-facing use cases, according to a report released today by Mobey Forum’s Open Banking Expert Group. Based on a year-long research study, the report leverages the expertise of open banking experts across leading Tier One banks and global institutions.
Mendel raises $60 million dollars to consolidate its offer in the Mexican market
Mendel, the B2B company that seeks to modernize the finances of large corporations in Mexico, announced a new round of capital and debt for $60 million dollars. Said financing comes from Industry Ventures , Infinity Ventures and Victory Park Capital . Mendel began operations in Mexico in 2021 and at...
Debite launches an innovative new product; Debite Pay
Debite, the dynamic financing platform built for early-stage companies, has announced they’re launching a new product called Debite Pay. Debite Pay is an innovative payment solution that allows early-stage companies to send a payment directly from their Debite corporate credit card to a bank account. Early-stage companies can unlock...
FlexM Awarded as the Best ASEAN Fintech by MAS at the Singapore Fintech Awards 2022
“Embracing Digital, Charting the New Normal”, the theme for the Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) Global FinTech Awards 2022, was set keeping in mind the rampant age of digitalization that is taking over the financial industry. The Global FinTech Hackcelerator and the SFF Global FinTech Awards, hosted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore Fintech Association (SFA), were held at the SFF from the 2nd to the 4th of November, 2022.
FF Virtual Arena: Interactive Digital Banking Features Radar – What Banks Need To Know
“The bar is continuously raising, everybody is looking out for competition and that’s how it starts. You look at what the competition has so you know the necessities of your region – and if that continuously changes, of course, you need to invest.”. Peter-Jan Van De Venn, VP...
Hourly.io Announces MGA Collaboration with Great American Insurance Group
Hourly.io, a fast-growing workers’ comp and payroll startup, announced today that it is expanding its reach through its collaboration with Cincinnati-based Great American Insurance Group. In this expanded collaboration, Hourly will serve as a Managing General Agent (MGA), leveraging its underwriting expertise and unique workers’ compensation and payroll technology...
CommercialInsurance.net Becomes Tivly to Showcase Solutions-Oriented Approach to Insurtech
CommercialInsurance.net, an industry-leading digital commercial insurance marketplace, today announced the rebrand of its core business to Tivly. The new brand name is based on the word “positively” to capture the firm’s solution-centric approach to matching commercial insurance providers with the businesses they target while also providing additional value-added services for its insurance industry partners.
EXCLUSIVE: “Solutions, not buzzwords” – Jasper Martens, PensionBee and Leda Glyptis in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Open banking, APIs, platform economies… the consumer doesn’t need to know about any of them, but they’ll vote with their feet if established financial providers fail to whole-heartedly commit to what they deliver, says PensionBee’s Jasper Martens. PensionBee has been working industriously since 2017 to leverage...
Bold Penguin Enhances Terminal Product With Neptune Flood Insurance
Bold Penguin has partnered with Neptune, the largest private flood insurance company for U.S. small businesses, enhancing coverage options on The Bold Penguin Terminal through this carrier panel expansion. For the first time, Bold Penguin Terminal users will be able to quote and bind flood insurance for small business owners in 48 states and the District of Columbia, where Neptune operates, giving them more coverage options and making the process effortless for those seeking flood coverage and more.
Lloyds Bank Combines Commercial Card and Invoice Finance Teams Under New Senior Appointment
Lloyds Bank Business & Commercial Banking has combined its commercial card and invoice finance teams under a new senior appointment. James Sykes will serve as the Business and Commercial Banking’s Head of Invoice Finance Product, while retaining his current position as Head of Commercial Cards. The invoice finance product...
Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance Selects One Inc Digital Payments Platform
One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance (OKFB), the largest domestic insurer in Oklahoma, has selected the One Inc digital payments platform to provide both inbound and outbound digital payments. This move will enable OKFB Insurance to adapt quickly to changing market demands and enhance customer service. The integration, which is to be deployed with the Guidewire InsuranceNow all-in-one, cloud-based core system, will enable OKFB Insurance and its users to accept and disburse payments using both ClaimsPay and PremiumPay products from One Inc.
Kroll Expands Partnership with CrowdStrike for Advanced Cyber Security Offerings
Kroll, the leading independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, today announced that it is partnering with CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data. This partnership expansion will enable joint customers worldwide to leverage Kroll’s advanced IR and remediation capabilities, on-demand and with the Kroll Responder managed detection and response service. Customers can now also benefit from the CrowdStrike Falcon platform and Kroll’s advanced SOC capabilities needed for enhanced situational awareness, proactive threat hunting, fully integrated digital forensics and incident response to ensure rapid response and remediation of threats.
