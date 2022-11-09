Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance Selects One Inc Digital Payments Platform
One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance (OKFB), the largest domestic insurer in Oklahoma, has selected the One Inc digital payments platform to provide both inbound and outbound digital payments. This move will enable OKFB Insurance to adapt quickly to changing market demands and enhance customer service. The integration, which is to be deployed with the Guidewire InsuranceNow all-in-one, cloud-based core system, will enable OKFB Insurance and its users to accept and disburse payments using both ClaimsPay and PremiumPay products from One Inc.
ffnews.com
BlockFills Launches Vision Crypto Cloud, SaaS Solution for Emerging and Established Digital Asset Business
BlockFills, a fast-growing global digital asset trading and financial technology company, today announces the launch of Vision Crypto Cloud, a secure, full-service, end-to-end digital asset trading, order management, and risk management solution that enables institutions to quickly gain access to the digital asset ecosystem out of the box, without the multi-year timeline and expense associated with building an in-house solution.
ffnews.com
Rakuten France Partners With Fintech Disruptor, Storfund
Rakuten, one of the world’s largest marketplaces, and fintech innovator Storfund, are joining forces to offer immediate payments for sales to Rakuten France’s sellers. One of the oldest ecommerce businesses, Rakuten has long been at the forefront of retail digitization. It created the world’s first B2B2C marketplace in 1997 and since then has provided innovative services, technologies and human support to help sellers grow their business online. Partnership with Storfund means Rakuten France will add cash flow to its toolkit of embedded services for sellers.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Solutions, not buzzwords” – Jasper Martens, PensionBee and Leda Glyptis in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Open banking, APIs, platform economies… the consumer doesn’t need to know about any of them, but they’ll vote with their feet if established financial providers fail to whole-heartedly commit to what they deliver, says PensionBee’s Jasper Martens. PensionBee has been working industriously since 2017 to leverage...
ffnews.com
11:FS and Griffin join forces to bring the power of embedded finance to UK businesses
Today, UK BaaS (Banking as a Service) fintech firm Griffin and global FS OS (Financial Services Operating System) 11:FS Foundry announced a new partnership to help businesses actualise the benefits of embedded finance – the process of building new fintech products and embedding financial services directly into non-financial applications. The partnership will expand 11:FS Foundry’s current integrations, adding Griffin’s BaaS products. The two companies will also leverage their collective capabilities to shape the industry’s thinking and understanding of embedded finance through helpful content, allowing those looking to embed financial products to understand revenue opportunities, and how to serve their customers better.
ffnews.com
Kroll Expands Partnership with CrowdStrike for Advanced Cyber Security Offerings
Kroll, the leading independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, today announced that it is partnering with CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data. This partnership expansion will enable joint customers worldwide to leverage Kroll’s advanced IR and remediation capabilities, on-demand and with the Kroll Responder managed detection and response service. Customers can now also benefit from the CrowdStrike Falcon platform and Kroll’s advanced SOC capabilities needed for enhanced situational awareness, proactive threat hunting, fully integrated digital forensics and incident response to ensure rapid response and remediation of threats.
ffnews.com
FF Virtual Arena: Interactive Digital Banking Features Radar – What Banks Need To Know
“The bar is continuously raising, everybody is looking out for competition and that’s how it starts. You look at what the competition has so you know the necessities of your region – and if that continuously changes, of course, you need to invest.”. Peter-Jan Van De Venn, VP...
ffnews.com
Debite launches an innovative new product; Debite Pay
Debite, the dynamic financing platform built for early-stage companies, has announced they’re launching a new product called Debite Pay. Debite Pay is an innovative payment solution that allows early-stage companies to send a payment directly from their Debite corporate credit card to a bank account. Early-stage companies can unlock...
ffnews.com
FinTech Connect Launches “FinTech in Flux” Industry Benchmark Report Reveals Adapting To Consumer Demand and Investment In Tech Are Key For Winning Edge
FinTech Connect 2022, Europe’s only dedicated fintech event for the entire ecosystem, today released its 2022 Industry Benchmark Report, Fintech in Flux: Thriving in the Age of Uncertainty, showing that customers remain the biggest focus, with 86 per cent of respondents investing in AI to stay competitive. As the...
ffnews.com
Hourly.io Announces MGA Collaboration with Great American Insurance Group
Hourly.io, a fast-growing workers’ comp and payroll startup, announced today that it is expanding its reach through its collaboration with Cincinnati-based Great American Insurance Group. In this expanded collaboration, Hourly will serve as a Managing General Agent (MGA), leveraging its underwriting expertise and unique workers’ compensation and payroll technology...
ffnews.com
Customer Benefits in the Payments Ecosystem – Priya Sharma – Clearstream
Priya Sharma, Head of Client Connectivity & Data at Clearstream talks to Ali Paterson about Customer Benefits in the Payments Ecosystem. Priya explains that the innovation in the payments industry has made customers increasingly savvy. Low latency is now critical and one of the benefits that customers are enjoying in the new payments ecosystem. She adds that with T2 & T2S consolidated payments system, Banks & Correspondent Bankings can have quicker access and easier transport via the central system.
ffnews.com
Leading Blockchain Intelligence Company TRM Labs Announces $70 Million Series B Funding
TRM Labs, a leading blockchain intelligence company, has announced a $70 million expansion to the company’s Series B funding round, bringing the raise to $130 million in total. The investment was led by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, with participation from Goldman Sachs and previous TRM investors including PayPal Ventures, Amex Ventures, Citi Ventures, and others. The expansion follows a TRM Labs $60 Million Series B funding raise in December 2021 led by Tiger Global.
ffnews.com
J.P. Morgan and Mastercard modernize account-based payments with innovative ‘pay-by-bank’ solution
Launched by J.P. Morgan Payments and Mastercard, Pay-by-Bank is an ACH payment that uses open banking, which enables consumers to permission their financial data to be shared seamlessly between trusted parties to let them pay bills directly from their bank account with greater security. No longer will they be faced with the tedium of typing in routing and account numbers each time they need to pay a bill. For billers and merchants, it automates consumer onboarding and reduces the risk and cost of storing bank account information.
ffnews.com
medl’s Kiran Mathur Mohammed on Telemedicine and its Potential in Emerging Regions
At Fintech Islands, we caught up with Kiran Mathur Mohammed, the Co-Founder of medical compliance and healthcare company, medl, to talk about the opportunities afforded by telemedicine and delivering services that can adapt to different markets. For Mohammed, insurtech is ripe with potential, as it is one of the only...
ffnews.com
CommercialInsurance.net Becomes Tivly to Showcase Solutions-Oriented Approach to Insurtech
CommercialInsurance.net, an industry-leading digital commercial insurance marketplace, today announced the rebrand of its core business to Tivly. The new brand name is based on the word “positively” to capture the firm’s solution-centric approach to matching commercial insurance providers with the businesses they target while also providing additional value-added services for its insurance industry partners.
ffnews.com
AQRU Launches Crypto Accountancy Start-up Daxiom
AQRU plc (AQSE: AQRU), an incubator specialising in opportunities in decentralised finance (“DeFi”), is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Ben Sampson and Elliot Fielding, Managing Partners of the UK-based chartered accountancy firm Sampson Fielding Ltd. (“Sampson Fielding”), to launch a start-up under the brand “Daxiom” offering technology-led accountancy and advisory services for institutions holding digital assets, and their auditors.
ffnews.com
Anesh Roopnarine on Building a Cashless Society in the Caribbean
At Fintech Islands, we sat down with Anesh Roopnarine, the Business Transformation Manager at the energy company, Unipet, to talk about sustainable business strategies and the new consumer trends in payments. The world is moving further and further away from cash, and for the Caribbean – who still rely on...
ffnews.com
Bold Penguin Enhances Terminal Product With Neptune Flood Insurance
Bold Penguin has partnered with Neptune, the largest private flood insurance company for U.S. small businesses, enhancing coverage options on The Bold Penguin Terminal through this carrier panel expansion. For the first time, Bold Penguin Terminal users will be able to quote and bind flood insurance for small business owners in 48 states and the District of Columbia, where Neptune operates, giving them more coverage options and making the process effortless for those seeking flood coverage and more.
ffnews.com
Mobey Forum: Open Banking APIs Offer Significant Monetisation Potential for Banks
Considerable opportunities exist for banks to monetise their APIs for both internal and external-facing use cases, according to a report released today by Mobey Forum’s Open Banking Expert Group. Based on a year-long research study, the report leverages the expertise of open banking experts across leading Tier One banks and global institutions.
ffnews.com
Bucky Payments’ Abdul Naushad on the North American Payments Ecosystem
In this segment of The Paytech Show, we catch up with Abdul Naushad, the CEO and President of Buckzy Payments, to discuss the payments ecosystem in North America, and the challenges that the region faces. For Naushad, North America and Canada are in a game of catch-up with Europe when...
Comments / 0