New York City, NY

Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Dem Party celebrates groundbreaking election victories

Brooklyn Dem Party Celebrates Groundbreaking Election Victories; Borough Has Highest Dem Voter Turnout in New York State. As results still trickle in from NY’s General Election, The Brooklyn Democratic Party displayed its outsized role in winning historic Statewide elections while celebrating boroughwide victories. A National Spotlight on the “Political...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime

Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime Trevor Schakohl on November 10, 2022 Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and San Francisco Mayor London Breed traded slights on the levels of crime in Breed’s jurisdiction and New York City. Hochul said in a Saturday MSNBC interview prior to her Tuesday election that New York City “will never be San Francisco” when it comes to crime, responding to host Stephanie Ruhle’s comment that New Yorkers “don’t feel safe” and fear they “could be San Francisco.” Breed told ABC 7 in a The post Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattantimesnews.com

Hailing Hochul La victoria de Hochul

The chants echoed across Mitchel Square on Broadway. Democrat Kathy Hochul was declared the winner of New York’s gubernatorial race on Tues., Nov. 8th after earning 52 percent of the votes, with Republican challenger Lee Zeldin gaining 47 percent, with more than 90 percent of precincts had reported their results.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boropark24.com

“A Wake-Up Call:” is what Mayor Adams Calls the Decreasing Number of Ethnic Minorities who Vote for Democrats

Orthodox Jews in NYC are not the only ones who are increasingly casting their votes for Republicans. “When we see that only six out of 10 Asians and Hispanic in NYC voting Democrat, when last year, it was seven or eight out of 10, we better listen to the wake-up call,” Mayor Eric Adams said today at a press conference on New Utrecht Avenue in Boro Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Kathy Hochul Elected As New York State’s First Female Governor

NEW YORK, NY (WNY News Now) – Kathy Hochul was elected as New York’s first female Govenor on Tuesday night. The Democrat declared victory around 11:30 p.m. while speaking to supporters in New York City. Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Democrats Claim Victories in State Campaigns

Voters turned out in heavy numbers throughout the day Tuesday, choosing a range of candiates from governor to county clerk. Because of the September cyberattack on the Suffolk County website, county election results will be reported at https://nyenr.elections.ny.gov/ But results from Suffolk County were delayed Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
preserve-ramapo.com

Midterm Election Results in Rockland

These are the unofficial election results posted by the Rockland County Board of Elections (Nov 9). State Assembly 98th District / Bruce Levine 5,539 Karl Brabenec 9,355 W. State Assembly 97th District / Eudson Tyson Francois 11,713 John W. McGowan 23,693 W. State Assembly 96th District / Brett Yagel 18,457...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
