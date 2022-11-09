ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 1

Related
Syracuse.com

New York emerges as exception to strong election for Democrats

While Democrats were celebrating a stronger-than-expected midterm performance across much of the U.S. this week, New York was emerging as a notable exception where losses and lackluster results prompted a round of soul-searching and finger-pointing inside the party. Republicans flipped four congressional seats, including one held by Rep. Sean Patrick...
FLORIDA STATE
Syracuse.com

NY Cannabis Insider week in legal weed Nov. 12, 2022

Another autumn week gone by, another week closer to New York’s self-imposed deadline to open the state’s first dispensaries by the end of 2022. Let’s take a look at what we covered:. Yesterday we wrote about how weed industry stakeholders are reacting to majorly disruptive news of...
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

What Oswego County can teach NY about housing equity (Guest Opinion by Jolie Milstein)

Jolie Milstein is the president and CEO of the New York State Association for Affordable Housing, based in New York City. While there is still more work to be done, Oswego County is demonstrating to New York a simple lesson: When investment in affordable housing is done right, it creates more than just shelter. It also creates vibrant communities that benefit every resident.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Man charged in connection with online threat to synagogues

Newark, N.J. — A man accused of posting a broad online threat last week that spurred heightened security at Jewish synagogues and schools in New Jersey expressed admiration for white-supremacist mass murderer Dylann Roof and said his planned attack was in retaliation for the 2019 mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, federal prosecutors said in announcing a criminal charge Thursday.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Syracuse.com

Central NY could get more rain in the next two days than in the past six weeks

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Central New York could get more rain today and Saturday that in the past six weeks combined. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are arcing through the eastern U.S. and will arrive this morning in the Northeast. Nearly all of Upstate New York is likely to get an inch of rain, with many areas getting 2 or 3 inches.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy