NYC Mayor Adams blames progressives for NY Dem midterm losses: ‘They’re at fault’
Mayor Adams blamed progressive activists Thursday for his party’s spotty performance in New York’s midterm elections, infuriating fellow Democrats who say his finger-pointing is factually dubious and plays into the hands of Republicans. Between the U.S. House and Albany’s two state legislative chambers, Republicans are on track to...
How Brandon Williams defied the odds (again) in race for Central NY House seat
Syracuse, N.Y. — Brandon Williams knew the odds were against him from the beginning when he launched an improbable bid to become Central New York’s next representative in Congress. He was a political novice, an outsider from Texas who had no roots in the community. Rep. John Katko...
Elise Stefanik endorses Trump for president in 2024 as other Republicans decline
WASHINGTON (AP) — No. 3 House Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik is endorsing Donald Trump for president in 2024, becoming the highest-ranking congressional leader Friday to publicly back the former president, even as he’s being widely blamed by other Republicans for failures in the midterm elections. Stefanik, who represents...
New York emerges as exception to strong election for Democrats
While Democrats were celebrating a stronger-than-expected midterm performance across much of the U.S. this week, New York was emerging as a notable exception where losses and lackluster results prompted a round of soul-searching and finger-pointing inside the party. Republicans flipped four congressional seats, including one held by Rep. Sean Patrick...
Upstate vs. Downstate: The 2 different NY governor races plus 7 more Election 2022 takeaways
Though a big-time “red wave” didn’t materialize on Election Day, Republicans had plenty to be happy about in New York. Here’s a look at some of the biggest takeaways so far from statewide voting results in New York. Hochul did enough in Upstate NY. Republican U.S....
Where things stand with Democratic supermajorities in New York Senate, Assembly
Albany, N.Y. — Republicans made gains in both the state Senate and Assembly in Tuesday’s election but Democrats will continue to maintain strong majorities in both chambers. Less clear is whether Democrats in the Senate will retain a two-thirds “supermajority.” Democrats say it’s still possible, though the outcome...
NY Cannabis Insider week in legal weed Nov. 12, 2022
Another autumn week gone by, another week closer to New York’s self-imposed deadline to open the state’s first dispensaries by the end of 2022. Let’s take a look at what we covered:. Yesterday we wrote about how weed industry stakeholders are reacting to majorly disruptive news of...
Upstate NY housing market, which jumped 30 percent during pandemic, may be stabilizing
Albany, N.Y. — The end of a pandemic-driven housing boom may be in sight, economists from the Federal Reserve predicted Thursday, pointing to cooling housing prices — but lower affordability — in upstate New York as mortgage rates rise. Economists forecast an imminent slowdown in housing prices,...
Union draws attention to deficits at SUNY campuses in Northern NY
Plattsburgh, N.Y. — United University Professions joined by advocates and lawmakers held a news conference to draw attention to operating deficits at three SUNY campuses in Northern New York. The deficits, they said, threaten the future viability of public higher education in the region. According to UUP, for the...
What Oswego County can teach NY about housing equity (Guest Opinion by Jolie Milstein)
Jolie Milstein is the president and CEO of the New York State Association for Affordable Housing, based in New York City. While there is still more work to be done, Oswego County is demonstrating to New York a simple lesson: When investment in affordable housing is done right, it creates more than just shelter. It also creates vibrant communities that benefit every resident.
Man charged in connection with online threat to synagogues
Newark, N.J. — A man accused of posting a broad online threat last week that spurred heightened security at Jewish synagogues and schools in New Jersey expressed admiration for white-supremacist mass murderer Dylann Roof and said his planned attack was in retaliation for the 2019 mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, federal prosecutors said in announcing a criminal charge Thursday.
Tropical Storm Nicole sends Florida beachfront homes into ocean
Wilbur-By-The-Sea, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths, was the first...
Company news: Amy Stage promoted by MACNY The Manufacturers Association
MACNY The Manufacturers Association of Central New York announced the promotion of Amy Stage to director of apprenticeship and workforce development. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Are you ready for some lake effect snow in Central NY?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It was less than a week ago that Central New York basked in a record-breaking, 80-degree day in early November. Now the payback begins: The season’s first lake effect snowfall is expected late this weekend and into Monday. It won’t be a lot -- an inch...
Central NY could get more rain in the next two days than in the past six weeks
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Central New York could get more rain today and Saturday that in the past six weeks combined. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are arcing through the eastern U.S. and will arrive this morning in the Northeast. Nearly all of Upstate New York is likely to get an inch of rain, with many areas getting 2 or 3 inches.
