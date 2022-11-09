Today, UK BaaS (Banking as a Service) fintech firm Griffin and global FS OS (Financial Services Operating System) 11:FS Foundry announced a new partnership to help businesses actualise the benefits of embedded finance – the process of building new fintech products and embedding financial services directly into non-financial applications. The partnership will expand 11:FS Foundry’s current integrations, adding Griffin’s BaaS products. The two companies will also leverage their collective capabilities to shape the industry’s thinking and understanding of embedded finance through helpful content, allowing those looking to embed financial products to understand revenue opportunities, and how to serve their customers better.

2 DAYS AGO