Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Debite launches an innovative new product; Debite Pay
Debite, the dynamic financing platform built for early-stage companies, has announced they’re launching a new product called Debite Pay. Debite Pay is an innovative payment solution that allows early-stage companies to send a payment directly from their Debite corporate credit card to a bank account. Early-stage companies can unlock...
ffnews.com
FinTech Connect Launches “FinTech in Flux” Industry Benchmark Report Reveals Adapting To Consumer Demand and Investment In Tech Are Key For Winning Edge
FinTech Connect 2022, Europe’s only dedicated fintech event for the entire ecosystem, today released its 2022 Industry Benchmark Report, Fintech in Flux: Thriving in the Age of Uncertainty, showing that customers remain the biggest focus, with 86 per cent of respondents investing in AI to stay competitive. As the...
ffnews.com
medl’s Kiran Mathur Mohammed on Telemedicine and its Potential in Emerging Regions
At Fintech Islands, we caught up with Kiran Mathur Mohammed, the Co-Founder of medical compliance and healthcare company, medl, to talk about the opportunities afforded by telemedicine and delivering services that can adapt to different markets. For Mohammed, insurtech is ripe with potential, as it is one of the only...
ffnews.com
Half of Future Fund Recipients Say Their Businesses May Have Closed Without Its Support Finds New Economic Evaluation
An independent economic evaluation of the Future Fund has found that it provided a lifeline to businesses during the pandemic, with 48% of recipients saying their company would have been likely to close without its support. The evaluation also found that the scheme met its short-term objectives of increasing the...
ffnews.com
Bladex Enters Into a Strategic Alliance with Komgo, Driving Innovation in Trade Finance Solutions
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex) has entered into a strategic alliance with Fintech company Komgo, becoming the first bank in Latin America to join this platform in which international banks and large corporations participate. Many of these platform participants are long-established clients, counterparties, or prospects of Bladex. This will increase Bladex’s capabilities to develop innovative solutions to further support foreign trade in the region.
ffnews.com
UL Solutions’ John French, on Interoperability in CBP and Ensuring Security
At Money2020 Vegas, we caught up with John French, the Account Executive for safety science company, UL Solutions, to discuss regulatory compliance in payments and the need for interoperability for cross-border transactions. For French, there are 3 vital factors institutions must consider when adapting to new technologies; customer centricity, security,...
ffnews.com
BlockFills Launches Vision Crypto Cloud, SaaS Solution for Emerging and Established Digital Asset Business
BlockFills, a fast-growing global digital asset trading and financial technology company, today announces the launch of Vision Crypto Cloud, a secure, full-service, end-to-end digital asset trading, order management, and risk management solution that enables institutions to quickly gain access to the digital asset ecosystem out of the box, without the multi-year timeline and expense associated with building an in-house solution.
ffnews.com
CommercialInsurance.net Becomes Tivly to Showcase Solutions-Oriented Approach to Insurtech
CommercialInsurance.net, an industry-leading digital commercial insurance marketplace, today announced the rebrand of its core business to Tivly. The new brand name is based on the word “positively” to capture the firm’s solution-centric approach to matching commercial insurance providers with the businesses they target while also providing additional value-added services for its insurance industry partners.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Solutions, not buzzwords” – Jasper Martens, PensionBee and Leda Glyptis in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Open banking, APIs, platform economies… the consumer doesn’t need to know about any of them, but they’ll vote with their feet if established financial providers fail to whole-heartedly commit to what they deliver, says PensionBee’s Jasper Martens. PensionBee has been working industriously since 2017 to leverage...
ffnews.com
Leading Blockchain Intelligence Company TRM Labs Announces $70 Million Series B Funding
TRM Labs, a leading blockchain intelligence company, has announced a $70 million expansion to the company’s Series B funding round, bringing the raise to $130 million in total. The investment was led by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, with participation from Goldman Sachs and previous TRM investors including PayPal Ventures, Amex Ventures, Citi Ventures, and others. The expansion follows a TRM Labs $60 Million Series B funding raise in December 2021 led by Tiger Global.
ffnews.com
FF Virtual Arena: Interactive Digital Banking Features Radar – What Banks Need To Know
“The bar is continuously raising, everybody is looking out for competition and that’s how it starts. You look at what the competition has so you know the necessities of your region – and if that continuously changes, of course, you need to invest.”. Peter-Jan Van De Venn, VP...
ffnews.com
Mendel raises $60 million dollars to consolidate its offer in the Mexican market
Mendel, the B2B company that seeks to modernize the finances of large corporations in Mexico, announced a new round of capital and debt for $60 million dollars. Said financing comes from Industry Ventures , Infinity Ventures and Victory Park Capital . Mendel began operations in Mexico in 2021 and at...
ffnews.com
Customer Benefits in the Payments Ecosystem – Priya Sharma – Clearstream
Priya Sharma, Head of Client Connectivity & Data at Clearstream talks to Ali Paterson about Customer Benefits in the Payments Ecosystem. Priya explains that the innovation in the payments industry has made customers increasingly savvy. Low latency is now critical and one of the benefits that customers are enjoying in the new payments ecosystem. She adds that with T2 & T2S consolidated payments system, Banks & Correspondent Bankings can have quicker access and easier transport via the central system.
ffnews.com
Fintech Tellus Raises $26M to Empower Consumers with Better Financial Opportunities
Tellus, a smart savings platform powered by real estate, today announced $16 million seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz, following a $10 million SAFE. All-Stars Investments, Alumni Ventures, Decent Capital, Vectr Ventures, West Arrow, and Westwood Ventures also participated in the Seed, along with notable angel investors such as the co-founders of YouTube, Lime Bike, and Sereno Group Real Estate. Tellus will use the proceeds to scale its team and continue to build out its platform.
ffnews.com
Rakuten France Partners With Fintech Disruptor, Storfund
Rakuten, one of the world’s largest marketplaces, and fintech innovator Storfund, are joining forces to offer immediate payments for sales to Rakuten France’s sellers. One of the oldest ecommerce businesses, Rakuten has long been at the forefront of retail digitization. It created the world’s first B2B2C marketplace in 1997 and since then has provided innovative services, technologies and human support to help sellers grow their business online. Partnership with Storfund means Rakuten France will add cash flow to its toolkit of embedded services for sellers.
ffnews.com
11:FS and Griffin join forces to bring the power of embedded finance to UK businesses
Today, UK BaaS (Banking as a Service) fintech firm Griffin and global FS OS (Financial Services Operating System) 11:FS Foundry announced a new partnership to help businesses actualise the benefits of embedded finance – the process of building new fintech products and embedding financial services directly into non-financial applications. The partnership will expand 11:FS Foundry’s current integrations, adding Griffin’s BaaS products. The two companies will also leverage their collective capabilities to shape the industry’s thinking and understanding of embedded finance through helpful content, allowing those looking to embed financial products to understand revenue opportunities, and how to serve their customers better.
ffnews.com
Figure Technologies Launches Ready Life Partnership to Increase Mortgage Access
Figure Technologies, a leader in transforming financial services through the power of blockchain technology, announced the launch of its partnership with Ready Life, a rising fintech disrupting the mortgage industry. Through their mobile app, customers of Ready Pay can apply to obtain a mortgage without a credit score, leveling the playing field for many consumers looking to own a home.
ffnews.com
Mobey Forum: Open Banking APIs Offer Significant Monetisation Potential for Banks
Considerable opportunities exist for banks to monetise their APIs for both internal and external-facing use cases, according to a report released today by Mobey Forum’s Open Banking Expert Group. Based on a year-long research study, the report leverages the expertise of open banking experts across leading Tier One banks and global institutions.
ffnews.com
J.P. Morgan and Mastercard modernize account-based payments with innovative ‘pay-by-bank’ solution
Launched by J.P. Morgan Payments and Mastercard, Pay-by-Bank is an ACH payment that uses open banking, which enables consumers to permission their financial data to be shared seamlessly between trusted parties to let them pay bills directly from their bank account with greater security. No longer will they be faced with the tedium of typing in routing and account numbers each time they need to pay a bill. For billers and merchants, it automates consumer onboarding and reduces the risk and cost of storing bank account information.
ffnews.com
Global FinTech competition launched at Digital Isle 2022
The Isle of Man Government has today launched a global competition to develop cutting-edge solutions for problems facing the Island’s business community. The FinTech Innovation Challenge is inviting experts from around the world to develop innovative solutions to four key challenges facing the financial market, from securing digital identities to using AI to streamline transaction monitoring.
Comments / 0