If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to being a cat owner, we all understand the plight of keeping them entertained all day. One minute, they’re gnawing at your laptop cords, and then the next, you throw a cardboard box down, and they’re all about ripping it to shreds. However, that lasts five minutes and you’re back to square one. But thanks to this staple cat toy on Amazon, you can occupy and entertain your cats for hours on end (all for $2!) Buy: Cat Dancer...

23 MINUTES AGO