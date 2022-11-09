Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
BlockFills Launches Vision Crypto Cloud, SaaS Solution for Emerging and Established Digital Asset Business
BlockFills, a fast-growing global digital asset trading and financial technology company, today announces the launch of Vision Crypto Cloud, a secure, full-service, end-to-end digital asset trading, order management, and risk management solution that enables institutions to quickly gain access to the digital asset ecosystem out of the box, without the multi-year timeline and expense associated with building an in-house solution.
ffnews.com
FinTech Connect Launches “FinTech in Flux” Industry Benchmark Report Reveals Adapting To Consumer Demand and Investment In Tech Are Key For Winning Edge
FinTech Connect 2022, Europe’s only dedicated fintech event for the entire ecosystem, today released its 2022 Industry Benchmark Report, Fintech in Flux: Thriving in the Age of Uncertainty, showing that customers remain the biggest focus, with 86 per cent of respondents investing in AI to stay competitive. As the...
ffnews.com
Leading Blockchain Intelligence Company TRM Labs Announces $70 Million Series B Funding
TRM Labs, a leading blockchain intelligence company, has announced a $70 million expansion to the company’s Series B funding round, bringing the raise to $130 million in total. The investment was led by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, with participation from Goldman Sachs and previous TRM investors including PayPal Ventures, Amex Ventures, Citi Ventures, and others. The expansion follows a TRM Labs $60 Million Series B funding raise in December 2021 led by Tiger Global.
ffnews.com
FF Virtual Arena: Interactive Digital Banking Features Radar – What Banks Need To Know
“The bar is continuously raising, everybody is looking out for competition and that’s how it starts. You look at what the competition has so you know the necessities of your region – and if that continuously changes, of course, you need to invest.”. Peter-Jan Van De Venn, VP...
ffnews.com
Fintech Tellus Raises $26M to Empower Consumers with Better Financial Opportunities
Tellus, a smart savings platform powered by real estate, today announced $16 million seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz, following a $10 million SAFE. All-Stars Investments, Alumni Ventures, Decent Capital, Vectr Ventures, West Arrow, and Westwood Ventures also participated in the Seed, along with notable angel investors such as the co-founders of YouTube, Lime Bike, and Sereno Group Real Estate. Tellus will use the proceeds to scale its team and continue to build out its platform.
ffnews.com
Figure Technologies Launches Ready Life Partnership to Increase Mortgage Access
Figure Technologies, a leader in transforming financial services through the power of blockchain technology, announced the launch of its partnership with Ready Life, a rising fintech disrupting the mortgage industry. Through their mobile app, customers of Ready Pay can apply to obtain a mortgage without a credit score, leveling the playing field for many consumers looking to own a home.
ffnews.com
CommercialInsurance.net Becomes Tivly to Showcase Solutions-Oriented Approach to Insurtech
CommercialInsurance.net, an industry-leading digital commercial insurance marketplace, today announced the rebrand of its core business to Tivly. The new brand name is based on the word “positively” to capture the firm’s solution-centric approach to matching commercial insurance providers with the businesses they target while also providing additional value-added services for its insurance industry partners.
ffnews.com
Finnish Foppa Launches New Financial Products to Help Companies Through the “Marketing Valley of Death”
Finnish marketing growth investor Foppa has launched two new financial services, Foppa Fixed and AdCredit, to help companies through the “Marketing Valley of Death”, that most companies that don’t invest enough into marketing, fall into. Foppa Fixed is for paying the marketing budget as installment payments, and Foppa AdCredit for payments with extended payment terms.
ffnews.com
Half of Future Fund Recipients Say Their Businesses May Have Closed Without Its Support Finds New Economic Evaluation
An independent economic evaluation of the Future Fund has found that it provided a lifeline to businesses during the pandemic, with 48% of recipients saying their company would have been likely to close without its support. The evaluation also found that the scheme met its short-term objectives of increasing the...
ffnews.com
Mobey Forum: Open Banking APIs Offer Significant Monetisation Potential for Banks
Considerable opportunities exist for banks to monetise their APIs for both internal and external-facing use cases, according to a report released today by Mobey Forum’s Open Banking Expert Group. Based on a year-long research study, the report leverages the expertise of open banking experts across leading Tier One banks and global institutions.
ffnews.com
Lloyds Bank Combines Commercial Card and Invoice Finance Teams Under New Senior Appointment
Lloyds Bank Business & Commercial Banking has combined its commercial card and invoice finance teams under a new senior appointment. James Sykes will serve as the Business and Commercial Banking’s Head of Invoice Finance Product, while retaining his current position as Head of Commercial Cards. The invoice finance product...
ffnews.com
Debite launches an innovative new product; Debite Pay
Debite, the dynamic financing platform built for early-stage companies, has announced they’re launching a new product called Debite Pay. Debite Pay is an innovative payment solution that allows early-stage companies to send a payment directly from their Debite corporate credit card to a bank account. Early-stage companies can unlock...
ffnews.com
Bladex Enters Into a Strategic Alliance with Komgo, Driving Innovation in Trade Finance Solutions
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex) has entered into a strategic alliance with Fintech company Komgo, becoming the first bank in Latin America to join this platform in which international banks and large corporations participate. Many of these platform participants are long-established clients, counterparties, or prospects of Bladex. This will increase Bladex’s capabilities to develop innovative solutions to further support foreign trade in the region.
ffnews.com
medl’s Kiran Mathur Mohammed on Telemedicine and its Potential in Emerging Regions
At Fintech Islands, we caught up with Kiran Mathur Mohammed, the Co-Founder of medical compliance and healthcare company, medl, to talk about the opportunities afforded by telemedicine and delivering services that can adapt to different markets. For Mohammed, insurtech is ripe with potential, as it is one of the only...
ffnews.com
Bucky Payments’ Abdul Naushad on the North American Payments Ecosystem
In this segment of The Paytech Show, we catch up with Abdul Naushad, the CEO and President of Buckzy Payments, to discuss the payments ecosystem in North America, and the challenges that the region faces. For Naushad, North America and Canada are in a game of catch-up with Europe when...
ffnews.com
Mendel raises $60 million dollars to consolidate its offer in the Mexican market
Mendel, the B2B company that seeks to modernize the finances of large corporations in Mexico, announced a new round of capital and debt for $60 million dollars. Said financing comes from Industry Ventures , Infinity Ventures and Victory Park Capital . Mendel began operations in Mexico in 2021 and at...
ffnews.com
Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance Selects One Inc Digital Payments Platform
One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance (OKFB), the largest domestic insurer in Oklahoma, has selected the One Inc digital payments platform to provide both inbound and outbound digital payments. This move will enable OKFB Insurance to adapt quickly to changing market demands and enhance customer service. The integration, which is to be deployed with the Guidewire InsuranceNow all-in-one, cloud-based core system, will enable OKFB Insurance and its users to accept and disburse payments using both ClaimsPay and PremiumPay products from One Inc.
ffnews.com
UL Solutions’ John French, on Interoperability in CBP and Ensuring Security
At Money2020 Vegas, we caught up with John French, the Account Executive for safety science company, UL Solutions, to discuss regulatory compliance in payments and the need for interoperability for cross-border transactions. For French, there are 3 vital factors institutions must consider when adapting to new technologies; customer centricity, security,...
ffnews.com
Hourly.io Announces MGA Collaboration with Great American Insurance Group
Hourly.io, a fast-growing workers’ comp and payroll startup, announced today that it is expanding its reach through its collaboration with Cincinnati-based Great American Insurance Group. In this expanded collaboration, Hourly will serve as a Managing General Agent (MGA), leveraging its underwriting expertise and unique workers’ compensation and payroll technology...
Comments / 0