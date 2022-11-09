One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance (OKFB), the largest domestic insurer in Oklahoma, has selected the One Inc digital payments platform to provide both inbound and outbound digital payments. This move will enable OKFB Insurance to adapt quickly to changing market demands and enhance customer service. The integration, which is to be deployed with the Guidewire InsuranceNow all-in-one, cloud-based core system, will enable OKFB Insurance and its users to accept and disburse payments using both ClaimsPay and PremiumPay products from One Inc.

