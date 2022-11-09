GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Circumstances surrounding Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s return to Lambeau Field to face his former team are quite a bit different from expected. This initially shaped up as a midseason matchup between two teams with high expectations after reaching the playoffs a year earlier. While the Cowboys (6-2) have held up their end of the bargain, the Packers (3-6) have dropped five straight games for the first time since 2008. The Packers are dealing with multiple injuries as they attempt to spoil McCarthy’s return on Sunday and boost their fading postseason hopes. “Nobody really cares about what you’re going through, what the circumstances are,” said McCarthy’s successor, Matt LaFleur. “You’re expected to win, especially here. We know we’re going against a great opponent — one of the best teams in the National Football League.”

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 25 MINUTES AGO