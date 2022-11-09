ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox Business

Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report

Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
NBC News

Lyft lays off hundreds, Amazon freezes corporate hiring as tech downturn continues

Lyft confirmed its plans Thursday to lay off 13% of its workforce, equivalent to about 700 employees, as the broader downturn in once high-flying tech companies continues. In a company-wide email obtained by NBC News, Lyft executives said the cuts were necessary as the company becomes "leaner" amid “several challenges playing out across the economy.”
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg's giant middle finger to Wall Street backfired for Meta. Welcome to the 'biggest two week pivot' analysts have ever seen.

About two weeks ago, Mark Zuckerberg raised a giant middle finger to investors who were clamoring for cost-cuts. The move went stunningly wrong, crushing the shares of Facebook parent company Meta. The young billionaire founder didn't take very long to learn his lesson. On Wednesday, Zuckerberg announced 11,000 layoffs, about...
CoinTelegraph

Meta joins big tech layoffs, lets go of 11,000 employees

The Facebook parent company Meta announced that about 13% of its current workforce has been cut in the first mass layoff in the company’s history. In a letter to his employees, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the layoffs and also reiterated that the hiring freeze, which began earlier this year, will be extended into the first fiscal quarter of next year.
The Hill

Meta laying off more than 11,000 employees

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced Wednesday that it will lay off more than 11,000 employees as the company struggles financially amid high inflation and a possible recession in the future.  CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a message to employees that the layoffs will reduce the size of the company’s staff by…
BBC

Facebook owner Meta expected to announce major job losses

Facebook's parent company Meta is reportedly planning to begin large-scale lay-offs this week that will affect thousands of employees. US media reported at the weekend that the job cuts could be announced as early as Wednesday. During Meta's disappointing third quarter results, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said staffing might fall.
NASDAQ

Why Alphabet Is Much More Than an Advertising Company

Internet search giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has built one of the world's largest advertising businesses. If you type in a question to the company's search engine, Google, it is not surprising to see a handful of paid promotions sitting on top of actual search results. Similarly, Alphabet's video-sharing website, YouTube, often requires its users to preview ads before watching a video.
straightarrownews.com

Meta lays off 11,000 employees, largest job cut in company history

Facebook’s parent company Meta announced it is laying off 11,000 employees in the largest job cut in the company’s history. The layoff represents 13% of the company’s entire workforce. The move came as CEO Mark Zuckerberg pivots the company further into the Metaverse, which has been a...
Investopedia

Meta (Facebook) Begins Biggest Layoffs in Company's History

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Messenger, announced the first major job cuts in the company's 18-year history on Wednesday morning, firing 11,000 employees as CEO Mark Zuckerberg blamed his own overly optimistic outlook for growth. The cuts, roughly 13% of the workforce, will be the...

