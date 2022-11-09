Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Meta stock climbs as the Facebook parent reportedly joins Twitter and other tech firms with massive layoff plans
Shares of Meta rose Monday after The Wall Street Journal reported mass layoffs are hitting the Facebook parent this week. The job cuts are expected to impact thousands of employees and could be announced as soon as Wednesday, per the report. Meta joins Twitter, Lyft, Amazon and other tech companies...
Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report
Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
Mark Zuckerberg apologized for laying off 11,000 Meta staff, but Elon Musk didn't say sorry to Twitter workers who lost their jobs
Meta announced 11,000 job cuts, equating to 13% of its workforce, on Wednesday. The layoffs come just days after Elon Musk sent blunt emails to half of Twitter's workforce. Mark Zuckerberg has apologized for his decision to cut jobs, unlike Twitter's new owner. More than 11,000 Meta employees are losing...
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Here's what laid-off Meta employees in the US are being offered as severance packages
As Meta lays off 11,000 employees, its US severance package includes around four months of base pay and continued health insurance for six months.
A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Rachel Bonn, who has worked for Twitter as a content marketing manager since 2019, also has a 9-month old baby.
Tech giants are laying off thousands of people. Here's how their severance packages stack up.
As part of the severance package, Meta is giving laid-off employees at least 16 weeks of salary. Twitter is offering three months of salary.
Lyft lays off hundreds, Amazon freezes corporate hiring as tech downturn continues
Lyft confirmed its plans Thursday to lay off 13% of its workforce, equivalent to about 700 employees, as the broader downturn in once high-flying tech companies continues. In a company-wide email obtained by NBC News, Lyft executives said the cuts were necessary as the company becomes "leaner" amid “several challenges playing out across the economy.”
Facebook employees react to being laid off
After Facebook laid off thousands of workers, some are turning to LinkedIn or Twitter to share their accounts of the layoffs and search for new jobs.
Mark Zuckerberg's giant middle finger to Wall Street backfired for Meta. Welcome to the 'biggest two week pivot' analysts have ever seen.
About two weeks ago, Mark Zuckerberg raised a giant middle finger to investors who were clamoring for cost-cuts. The move went stunningly wrong, crushing the shares of Facebook parent company Meta. The young billionaire founder didn't take very long to learn his lesson. On Wednesday, Zuckerberg announced 11,000 layoffs, about...
Silicon Valley's greatest minds misread pandemic demand. Now their employees are paying for it.
In the early months of the pandemic, Facebook only grew bigger and more central to our lives. With lockdowns spreading, countless people began shopping, socializing and working on Facebook and other online platforms. As CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in March 2020, usage was so high that the company was "just trying to keep the lights on."
Twitter is reportedly suspending the ability to purchase $8 verified checkmarks as it grapples with a wave of accounts trolling brands and famous people
Twitter is suspending paid verification sign-ups for Twitter Blue to "address impersonation issues," according to a Friday report.
CoinTelegraph
Meta joins big tech layoffs, lets go of 11,000 employees
The Facebook parent company Meta announced that about 13% of its current workforce has been cut in the first mass layoff in the company’s history. In a letter to his employees, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the layoffs and also reiterated that the hiring freeze, which began earlier this year, will be extended into the first fiscal quarter of next year.
Two former Meta employees explain how and why they shared their layoff stories on LinkedIn
After sweeping layoffs at tech companies recently, many former employees are turning to social media to process the news and look for new jobs.
Meta laying off more than 11,000 employees
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced Wednesday that it will lay off more than 11,000 employees as the company struggles financially amid high inflation and a possible recession in the future. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a message to employees that the layoffs will reduce the size of the company’s staff by…
BBC
Facebook owner Meta expected to announce major job losses
Facebook's parent company Meta is reportedly planning to begin large-scale lay-offs this week that will affect thousands of employees. US media reported at the weekend that the job cuts could be announced as early as Wednesday. During Meta's disappointing third quarter results, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said staffing might fall.
Meta employees facing first large-scale layoff announcement this week
First Twitter, now Facebook parent company Meta may be hit with layoffs. Large-scale job cuts could be announced sometime this week, perhaps as soon as Wednesday,
NASDAQ
Why Alphabet Is Much More Than an Advertising Company
Internet search giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has built one of the world's largest advertising businesses. If you type in a question to the company's search engine, Google, it is not surprising to see a handful of paid promotions sitting on top of actual search results. Similarly, Alphabet's video-sharing website, YouTube, often requires its users to preview ads before watching a video.
straightarrownews.com
Meta lays off 11,000 employees, largest job cut in company history
Facebook’s parent company Meta announced it is laying off 11,000 employees in the largest job cut in the company’s history. The layoff represents 13% of the company’s entire workforce. The move came as CEO Mark Zuckerberg pivots the company further into the Metaverse, which has been a...
Investopedia
Meta (Facebook) Begins Biggest Layoffs in Company's History
Meta Platforms Inc., the parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Messenger, announced the first major job cuts in the company's 18-year history on Wednesday morning, firing 11,000 employees as CEO Mark Zuckerberg blamed his own overly optimistic outlook for growth. The cuts, roughly 13% of the workforce, will be the...
