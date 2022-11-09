ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Nov. 9, 2022: Maine election recap

In this week's Political Pulse podcast: What you need to know about the results of the 2022 midterm election in Maine. Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.
Three candidates for the Maine State House win seats, making history

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Savoring her election night victory, Jill Duson, 68, is visiting K & A Street Meat, a food stand in Deering Center. Duson was cheering on local entrepreneurs. A local woman approached Duson. ”You are a bright light in this community,” said the woman. Duson responded, “Thank...
Patten: Maine GOP Needs New Leadership After Rout

Chances are you learn more from defeat than victory. Success, the old saying goes, has a thousand fathers while failure is an orphan. Out of graciousness, one tends not to argue about why someone won and allow various people to take credit. Defeat is less forgiving, less fuzzy. It forces you to really think.
Golden Leading, But Maine House Race Still Too Close to Call

Maine's hotly-contested 2nd Congressional District seat remained too close to call on Wednesday morning. Two-term incumbent Rep. Jared Golden is leading as he seeks to beat back a challenge from a former congressman in one of the most closely watched U.S. House races. Golden, a moderate Democrat who touts guns...
After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of...
Two Maine races could make history on Election Day

Two Maine races could make history on Tuesday. In House District 120, Deqa Dhalac is facing Republican Michael Dougherty. Dhalac is currently the mayor of South Portland and the first Somali American mayor in the country. If elected, she has the chance to be one of the first Somali Americans...
The fate of the senate could be determined by elections in Arizona and Nevada

Well, it's looking like control of the U.S. Senate is going to come down to three very close races in three states. Georgia's Senate race will go to a runoff next month. And so for now, all eyes are on Arizona and Nevada, where the results are still being counted. We've got reporters out in the southwest - NPR's Deepa Shivaram in Las Vegas, Nev., and NPR's Ximena Bustillo in Phoenix, Ariz. Hey to both of you.
2022 Election Results: Vermont Data Visualizations

Data visualizations are built from town-by-town results from the Vermont Secretary of State’s office. We have created dozens of displays for a variety of federal and statewide races. Interact with the buttons to load the various graphics into the display. Data is being updated in real time and is considered to be accurate, but is unofficial until the statewide canvass by the Secretary of State’s office to certify the results.
New Hampshire voters reject two ballot questions

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire voters rejected the two ballot questions they considered in Tuesday's election. Nearly 63% of Granite Staters voted yes for Question 1, in favor of eliminating the register of probate position, but a two-thirds majority was required to pass the state constitutional amendment. Changes in state law made the language in the constitutional no longer relevant.
