Election Analysis: Mills, Dems 'rewarded' by Maine voters
AUGUSTA, Maine — Election Day is over, and now the analysis of Maine's preliminary election results begins with Republicans and Democrats trying to figure out what worked and what didn't. Dr. Mark Brewer is chair of the Department of Political Science at the University of Maine. He told NEWS...
WMTW
Rep. Jared Golden all but declares victory in undecided Maine congressional race
LEWISTON, Maine -- Nov. 10, 2022 — In Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, incumbentDemocratic Congressman Jared Golden all but declared victory on Thursday, saying he had a "commanding lead" in his race for a third term. With 99.5% of precincts counted as of late Thursday evening, Golden maintained a...
mainepublic.org
With no candidate winning 50% of vote, 2nd District race officially heads to ranked-choice runoff
The race for Maine's 2nd Congressional District is officially headed for a ranked-choice runoff next week, with incumbent Democratic Rep. Jared Golden poised to win another term. According to unofficial results, Golden was leading former Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin by more than 11,000 votes with about 90% of precincts...
mainepublic.org
Democrats retained control of both chambers of the Maine State House. But how? And what’s next?
Here in Maine, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills won the race for governor on Tuesday night. Democrats appear to be close to taking both congressional seats. And they retained their control of both the Maine House and Senate. It all comes after a brutal campaign that saw national parties and outside groups spend record amounts of money on local races.
wagmtv.com
Secretary of State announces ranked-choice tabulation for Congressional District 2
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two-term incumbent Jared Golden will have to wait until Tuesday to see if he defeated Republican Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s Second Congressional District. The Secretary of State’s Office says the race will head to a ranked choice runoff. Golden had to contend with both...
mainepublic.org
In Maine, Election Day was especially good for Democrats — and bad for Republicans
After an election that went particularly well for Maine Democrats, Maine Public's chief political correspondent, Steve Mistler, spoke with host Irwin Gratz about the results. Democrats held onto the Blaine House and both chambers of the Legislature, and will likely keep both of the state's two congressional seats. This interview...
Gov. Mills celebrates historic re-election at Becky's Diner in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — It has become a bit of a tradition for Gov. Janet Mills to celebrate her victories at Becky's Diner in Portland. "We're pretty excited about things to come," Gov. Mills said outside the diner Wednesday morning. She added that she'll serve all Mainers, not just those...
mainepublic.org
Nov. 9, 2022: Maine election recap
In this week's Political Pulse podcast: What you need to know about the results of the 2022 midterm election in Maine. Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.
wabi.tv
Three candidates for the Maine State House win seats, making history
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Savoring her election night victory, Jill Duson, 68, is visiting K & A Street Meat, a food stand in Deering Center. Duson was cheering on local entrepreneurs. A local woman approached Duson. ”You are a bright light in this community,” said the woman. Duson responded, “Thank...
themainewire.com
Patten: Maine GOP Needs New Leadership After Rout
Chances are you learn more from defeat than victory. Success, the old saying goes, has a thousand fathers while failure is an orphan. Out of graciousness, one tends not to argue about why someone won and allow various people to take credit. Defeat is less forgiving, less fuzzy. It forces you to really think.
NECN
Golden Leading, But Maine House Race Still Too Close to Call
Maine's hotly-contested 2nd Congressional District seat remained too close to call on Wednesday morning. Two-term incumbent Rep. Jared Golden is leading as he seeks to beat back a challenge from a former congressman in one of the most closely watched U.S. House races. Golden, a moderate Democrat who touts guns...
penbaypilot.com
How Waldo County voted in Maine's 2022 gubernatorial race
Waldo County voters cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 for who they want to see as the state’s governor for the next four years. On the ballot were incumbent Janet Mills, a Democrat; former governor Paul LePage, a Republican; and independent Sam Hunkler.
thebatesstudent.com
Governor Mills Re-elected as Lewiston Leans Blue in Midterms, Elects Three Bates Associates
Election day took place across the country yesterday, with several important elections in the state of Maine. Local races trended blue, with the hotly contested congressional competition still too close to call. Three Bates affiliates won their regional races: State Senator Peggy R. Rotundo, State Representative in the 94th district...
WGME
WMUR.com
After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of...
WGME
Two Maine races could make history on Election Day
Two Maine races could make history on Tuesday. In House District 120, Deqa Dhalac is facing Republican Michael Dougherty. Dhalac is currently the mayor of South Portland and the first Somali American mayor in the country. If elected, she has the chance to be one of the first Somali Americans...
mainepublic.org
The fate of the senate could be determined by elections in Arizona and Nevada
Well, it's looking like control of the U.S. Senate is going to come down to three very close races in three states. Georgia's Senate race will go to a runoff next month. And so for now, all eyes are on Arizona and Nevada, where the results are still being counted. We've got reporters out in the southwest - NPR's Deepa Shivaram in Las Vegas, Nev., and NPR's Ximena Bustillo in Phoenix, Ariz. Hey to both of you.
WCAX
2022 Election Results: Vermont Data Visualizations
Data visualizations are built from town-by-town results from the Vermont Secretary of State’s office. We have created dozens of displays for a variety of federal and statewide races. Interact with the buttons to load the various graphics into the display. Data is being updated in real time and is considered to be accurate, but is unofficial until the statewide canvass by the Secretary of State’s office to certify the results.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire voters reject two ballot questions
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire voters rejected the two ballot questions they considered in Tuesday's election. Nearly 63% of Granite Staters voted yes for Question 1, in favor of eliminating the register of probate position, but a two-thirds majority was required to pass the state constitutional amendment. Changes in state law made the language in the constitutional no longer relevant.
