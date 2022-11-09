ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

World Cup conundrum for Qatar: Can PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar succeed for club and country?

Barring any unexpected late developments, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar will feature for Paris Saint-Germain against AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1 this weekend before leaving for FIFA World Cup duty in Qatar. Once they arrive, the superstar trio will join up with defending world champions France, reigning South American titleholders Argentina and overall favorites Brazil respectively -- three of the countries most fancied to make the deepest runs this year.
People

Shakira to Move to Miami with Sons After Gerard Piqué Split, Says Source: 'Best for Their Kids'

Shakira and Gerard Piqué have reached a custody agreement regarding their two sons following the pair's split in June. "Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment," the former couple said in a statement Tuesday to PEOPLE. "We appreciate that their privacy will be respected."
AFP

Shakira, Pique reach child custody deal after split

Colombian music superstar Shakira and Spanish footballer Gerard Pique have reached an agreement over the custody of their two children following their breakup, their representatives said Tuesday. "We have signed an agreement that guarantees the well-being of our children and that it will be ratified in court," Shakira's representative said in a message jointly signed by the singer and Pique.
NBC Sports

Sadio Mané, Chris Richards join 2022 World Cup injuries list

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just days away and the world’s best soccer talent is getting ready to take on the big stage. Unfortunately, for some teams the tournament is arriving at a time when players are still dealing with injuries or picking up fresh knocks, making their chances of playing the prestigious event unlikely.
FOX Sports

Ronaldo to lead talented Portugal squad in Qatar World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo will enter his fifth World Cup with a Portugal squad filled with talented players but that will be missing some national team regulars. Ronaldo will team up with Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and João Félix, but among those not included in the list of 26 players selected by coach Fernando Santos on Thursday were João Moutinho, José Fonte and Renato Sanches. Also not going to Qatar is Liverpool’s Diogo Jota because of an injury.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wonderteen Youssoufa Moukoko is in Germany’s World Cup squad, but Marco Reus isn’t

There were plenty of headlines as Germany released its 26-man World Cup squad on Thursday, some of them good (Mario Götze! Youssoufa Moukoko!) and others not-so-good (Marco Reus nooooooo). Let’s start with the positive. Moukoko has been on an absolute tear with Borussia Dortmund and the 17-year-old’s first senior Germany call is for the World Cup. Talk about timing. There was also a storybook return for 2014 hero Götze, who is somehow still only 30 and has started the season well with Eintracht Frankfurt. Götze has not been called up since 2017, but he’s set to partake in his second World Cup. “I can...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Almoez Ali named in Qatar squad by hosts

Qatar's all-time top scorer Almoez Ali is set to lead his side's attack at the 2022 World Cup after being named in their 26-man squad. Ali has 42 goals in 85 games for his country, who are hosting the tournament. Manager Felix Sanchez has named a squad who all play...

