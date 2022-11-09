Read full article on original website
Steven Spielberg: Warner Bros. Threw Directors ‘Under the Bus’ with HBO Max Releases
Steven Spielberg is still shocked by Warner Bros. releasing big budget films via HBO Max amid the pandemic. The Academy Award winner slammed the day-and-date HBO Max releases in 2021, with acclaimed films like “In the Heights,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” and “The Matrix Resurrections” debuting on the streamer the same day as in theaters.
Looks Like Ken Jeong Is off 'The Masked Singer' for a Bit — Has He Abandoned Ship?
Word on The Masked Singer street is that Ken Jeong will not be gracing us with his judge duties in at least one episode this season and we are massively bummed about it. We live for his wild guesses and sassy quips, which are almost as addictive as the horrifying costumes we endure each episode.
Christina Applegate says a crew member on 'Dead To Me' had to hold her legs off camera during some scenes to make sure she didn't fall
Christina Applegate also said she doesn't know what she's "capable" of after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and she might not act again.
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
'House of the Dragon' star Milly Alcock won't do another fantasy role after playing Rhaenyra Targaryen: 'I don't need to do it again'
Milly Alcock said she's not interested in another fantasy role after playing Rhaenyra Targaryen in "House of the Dragon."
Daniel Radcliffe Reacts To Alan Rickman's Unfiltered Diary Entries
Rickman, the late actor who played Severus Snape, had little faith in Radcliffe as a child star.
Gallagher Dies: Watermelon-Smashing Comic Was 76
Gallagher, the prop comic famous for smashing watermelons onstage and drenching up-close crowd members, died today of organ failure at his Palm Springs home, a family member told NBC News. He was 76. Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr. had been in ill health and suffered multiple heart attacks, his son-in-law told the outlet. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story How Composer Michael Abels And Jordan Peele Decided What A Bad Miracle Sounded Like For 'Nope' – Sound & Screen Related Story 'Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio' Composer Alexandre Desplat On Working With Director: "If I See That He Is Crying, I Have It...
AOL Corp
Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'
Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' is one of the best movies of the year
"The Fabelmans" loosely recounts the youth of director Steven Spielberg. It's one of the best movies of the year with captivating performances and a heartfelt story. The movie opens in limited release on Friday and nationwide on November 23. Steven Spielberg has always been reluctant to put himself in his...
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Daniela Ruah on "Exciting" 'NCIS' Three-Way Crossover Event (EXCLUSIVE)
For the first time in franchise history, the agents from the different NCIS divisions — Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Hawai'i —will come together in an epic three-hour crossover event. Yes, the NCISverse is finally uniting NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: Los Angeles in 2023. The mega-crossover event...
Gizmodo
Keanu Reeves Will Return as Constantine
We’re horror-heavy this morning, with updates from Chucky and Scream 6. There are also a couple of updates from Star Girl and Diabolical; obviously, superheroes need their due too. Don’t look now, but there’s... a spoiler following you... Constantine 2. During a recent interview with ComicBook, director...
EW.com
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
Kevin Conroy, who died at 66, was maybe the greatest performer of Batman ever
Actor Kevin Conroy has died. He was 66. Conroy voiced the Caped Crusader on Batman: The Animated Series from 1992 to 1996, as well as in 15 films, 15 animated series and two dozen video games. To several generation of fans, including mine, he simply...was Batman. That's because Conroy understood...
NME
What I learned about Selena Gomez from making a documentary of her life
Selena Gomez first found fame on the Disney Channel, but over the past decade she’s blossomed into a chart-topping pop star, acclaimed actress and successful TV producer. In the powerful new documentary film ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’, we see the toll this has often taken on her mental health. The film is directed by Alek Keshishian, whose previous credits include one of the most-acclaimed music documentaries of all time: ‘Madonna: Truth or Dare’. Here, exclusively for NME, he shares what he learned about Gomez from shadowing her during a pivotal and ultimately transitional period of her life.
NME
Rebooted ‘GamesMaster’ video game-themed TV show to return again in 2023
The classic British TV show GamesMaster will return next year, Channel 4 has confirmed. GamesMaster, which among reviews and other strands often pits members of the public against celebrities in video game challenges, originally ran from 1992-1998. Last year, the show made a comeback in the form of three special episodes broadcasted on E4 and the E4 YouTube channel.
NME
When is ‘Black Panther 3’ out in cinemas?
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to be released in cinemas around the world today (November 11) and anticipation is high. The movie arrives more than two years after original franchise star Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 following a prolonged battle against colon cancer. Plans for the sequel to Ryan Coogler’s record-breaking box office success Black Panther had to be changed dramatically due to Boseman’s absence.
CNET
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Post-Credits Scene, Explained
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever came to theaters on Friday, bringing us back to the technologically advanced African nation as its people grieve the loss of King T'Challa. It's the 30th Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, the sequel to 2018 megahit Black Panther, and includes the most touching post-credit scene you can imagine.
Ryan Reynolds claims he's retiring from playing Deadpool after his next movie with Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds said "Deadpool 3" will be the last time he'll play the Marvel character. On Sirius XM's "The Jess Cagle Show," Reynolds said he's only doing Deadpool for the next two years. Fans were hoping to see more of Deadpool integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ryan Reynolds claims...
Iconic ‘Batman’ Actor Kevin Conroy Dies At Age 66
Actor Kevin Conroy, who was best known for voicing Batman in various animated TV shows, died Thursday after a brief battle with cancer. He was 66. The first report of Conroy’s passing came from actor Diane Pershing, who voiced Poison Ivy opposite Conroy in the “Batman: The Animated Series,” before being confirmed by Warner Bros. in a press release.
CNET
Best New Christmas Movies to Watch in 2022
A fair few new Christmas movies tumble out of the stocking each year. While most bring the Christmas cheer you're after, they're not all necessarily attention-holding tales. Thankfully, a handful do fill the brief of new Christmas movie worth adding to your crowded watch list. Let's run through the best to come out of 2022.
