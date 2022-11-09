ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IndieWire

Steven Spielberg: Warner Bros. Threw Directors ‘Under the Bus’ with HBO Max Releases

Steven Spielberg is still shocked by Warner Bros. releasing big budget films via HBO Max amid the pandemic. The Academy Award winner slammed the day-and-date HBO Max releases in 2021, with acclaimed films like “In the Heights,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” and “The Matrix Resurrections” debuting on the streamer the same day as in theaters.
Deadline

Gallagher Dies: Watermelon-Smashing Comic Was 76

Gallagher, the prop comic famous for smashing watermelons onstage and drenching up-close crowd members, died today of organ failure at his Palm Springs home, a family member told NBC News. He was 76. Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr. had been in ill health and suffered multiple heart attacks, his son-in-law told the outlet. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story How Composer Michael Abels And Jordan Peele Decided What A Bad Miracle Sounded Like For 'Nope' – Sound & Screen Related Story 'Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio' Composer Alexandre Desplat On Working With Director: "If I See That He Is Crying, I Have It...
AOL Corp

Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'

Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
Gizmodo

Keanu Reeves Will Return as Constantine

We’re horror-heavy this morning, with updates from Chucky and Scream 6. There are also a couple of updates from Star Girl and Diabolical; obviously, superheroes need their due too. Don’t look now, but there’s... a spoiler following you... Constantine 2. During a recent interview with ComicBook, director...
EW.com

Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'

Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
NME

What I learned about Selena Gomez from making a documentary of her life

Selena Gomez first found fame on the Disney Channel, but over the past decade she’s blossomed into a chart-topping pop star, acclaimed actress and successful TV producer. In the powerful new documentary film ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’, we see the toll this has often taken on her mental health. The film is directed by Alek Keshishian, whose previous credits include one of the most-acclaimed music documentaries of all time: ‘Madonna: Truth or Dare’. Here, exclusively for NME, he shares what he learned about Gomez from shadowing her during a pivotal and ultimately transitional period of her life.
NME

Rebooted ‘GamesMaster’ video game-themed TV show to return again in 2023

The classic British TV show GamesMaster will return next year, Channel 4 has confirmed. GamesMaster, which among reviews and other strands often pits members of the public against celebrities in video game challenges, originally ran from 1992-1998. Last year, the show made a comeback in the form of three special episodes broadcasted on E4 and the E4 YouTube channel.
NME

When is ‘Black Panther 3’ out in cinemas?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to be released in cinemas around the world today (November 11) and anticipation is high. The movie arrives more than two years after original franchise star Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 following a prolonged battle against colon cancer. Plans for the sequel to Ryan Coogler’s record-breaking box office success Black Panther had to be changed dramatically due to Boseman’s absence.
CNET

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Post-Credits Scene, Explained

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever came to theaters on Friday, bringing us back to the technologically advanced African nation as its people grieve the loss of King T'Challa. It's the 30th Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, the sequel to 2018 megahit Black Panther, and includes the most touching post-credit scene you can imagine.
HuffPost

Iconic ‘Batman’ Actor Kevin Conroy Dies At Age 66

Actor Kevin Conroy, who was best known for voicing Batman in various animated TV shows, died Thursday after a brief battle with cancer. He was 66. The first report of Conroy’s passing came from actor Diane Pershing, who voiced Poison Ivy opposite Conroy in the “Batman: The Animated Series,” before being confirmed by Warner Bros. in a press release.
CNET

Best New Christmas Movies to Watch in 2022

A fair few new Christmas movies tumble out of the stocking each year. While most bring the Christmas cheer you're after, they're not all necessarily attention-holding tales. Thankfully, a handful do fill the brief of new Christmas movie worth adding to your crowded watch list. Let's run through the best to come out of 2022.
