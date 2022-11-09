Read full article on original website
How to prevent your passwords from being leaked on dark web: Lookout Mobile Security
Did you know 80% of consumers have had their email leaked on the dark web? Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles knows what gives criminals hints about your passwords.
ZDNet
Android warning: These malicious apps had over a million downloads from Google Play
Google has removed a series of apps downloaded by over a million Android users from the Google Play Store that infected smartphones with malware and bombarded devices with malicious pop-up ads. The malware has been detailed by cybersecurity researchers at Malwarebytes. The apps were still available to download for a...
ZDNet
iPhone iOS 16.1.1 fixes two security vulnerabilities - time to update
Apple has released an update that protects users against two security vulnerabilities that could affect iPhones and iPads. The iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 software update comes two weeks after the release of iOS 16.1 for all iPhone and iPad users. The security update protects users against two vulnerabilities CVE-2022-40303...
ZDNet
Windows 11 Task Manager gets major revamp with this 'most requested feature'
Microsoft has rolled out important updates to Task Manager in Windows 11, the window that lets users peer into active processes on their PC. The key change to Task Manager is process filtering, one of the most highly requested features by users, but the update also includes some nice visual changes, including a Task Manager-specific dark mode setting.
Is It Safe To Charge Your Phone Overnight? We Asked Tech Experts.
It’s the age-old question: how safe is it to charge your phone overnight? It’s obviously super convenient to be able to hook your phone up to a charger and leave it there for hours upon hours while you doze off — but should you? The answer may cause ...
ZDNet
NSA to developers: Think about switching from C and C++ to a memory safe programming language
The National Security Agency (NSA) is urging developers to shift to memory safe languages – such as C#, Go, Java, Ruby, Rust, and Swift – to protect their code from remote code execution or other hacker attacks. Of the languages mentioned above, Java is the most widely used...
ZDNet
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.7 arrives
If you haven't switched over to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9 family, and your company lives and dies with RHEL, then chances are you're running RHEL 8.x. If that's you, pay attention because the latest version, RHEL 8.7, has just arrived at a download site near you. Why...
ZDNet
Will using a VPN help protect you from malware or ransomware?
A virtual private network (VPN) can be an important tool in your online protection routine, but only if you know exactly what a VPN can and can't do. Used properly, a VPN can enhance your security and privacy, but it's not a replacement for other tools. The basic concept behind...
ZDNet
With Linode, Akamai expands into edge cloud computing development
Earlier this year, when Akamai bought infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) cloud platform provider Linode for about $900 million, it wasn't clear how Akamai's content delivery network (CDN) and security services would work well with Linode's developer-friendly, Linux-based, Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) cloud. Now, we know Akamai wasn't just adding a cloud; it was working on edge computing and cloud development synergies. The company is adding more than a dozen new Linode data centers around the world by the end of 2023.
ZDNet
Medibank won't pay ransom as more stolen data shows up on dark web
Medibank has confirmed more customer details compromised in a recent security breach have popped up on a dark web forum, describing the illegal sale as a disgrace. The Australian health insurer is refusing to fork out any ransom payment for the data, pointing to expert advice and government guidelines. "The...
ZDNet
Black Friday tablet deals: Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 tablet is currently 44% off
Black Friday is of course the biggest shopping time of the year. Gone are the days of waiting in the cold outside of store fronts to get the best deals, now you can get discounts on anything online. And, you can even save ahead of time with early Black Friday deals going on right now.
Apple Insider
Best early Black Friday deals on Apple for the week of November 7
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Deals on Apple hardware are heating up asBlack Friday approaches, with fresh price cuts hitting 2022 Apple TV 4K and AirPods devices, as well as current MacBook Pros and iPads. With discounts of up...
ZDNet
Software development is evolving, and so is what developers are interested in
Software developers are spending less time experimenting with new tools and frameworks and sticking to what what they know – although the blockchain seems to be generating growing interest from coding communities. SlashData's 23rd State of the Developer Nation report ran from June to August 2022 and reached more...
ZDNet
How to connect your laptop to a TV -- quickly and easily
Whether you need a bigger screen, give a presentation or are looking for an easier way to share photos and videos with friends and family members, you can quickly and easily connect your laptop to your TV. You just need to have the right hardware and know where to click on your computer.
BLESS IT.... If your iPhone won't turn on or is frozen!
BLESS IT.... If your iPhone won't turn on or is frozen!
knowtechie.com
How to use AirPods as a spying device
Thanks to some tech trickery Apple added to iOS 12, you can turn the combo of your iPhone and AirPods into a makeshift spy gadget to eavesdrop on conversations. The feature is called Live Listen, and it lets you turn your iPhone into a directional microphone, transforming it into an accessibility hearing aid of sorts.
Digital Trends
Perfect for work and school, this 15-inch Windows laptop is $179
Do you need a reliable and affordable Windows-powered laptop for work or school? If you’re on the hunt for one, you shouldn’t ignore Walmart’s offer for the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook. It’s part of the retailer’s early Black Friday laptop deals with a $20 discount, which brings its price down to $179 from its original price of $199. It’s unclear how long the laptop will be included in the Walmart Black Friday sale though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you’re going to have to complete the transaction today.
9to5Mac
iOS 16.2 to introduce ‘Custom Accessibility Mode’ with streamlined experience for iPhone and iPad
Apple on Tuesday released iOS 16.2 beta 2 to developers as the company gets ready to make the update available to the public in December. Officially, it adds the new Freeform collaboration app and improvements to the Home app. Under the hood, 9to5Mac found out that Apple has been working on a new “Custom Accessibility Mode” that will provide a “streamlined” experience for iPhone and iPad.
ZDNet
Black Friday monitor deal: 34-inch Samsung ultrawide display drops to $230
Monitors are one of those components that you can spend as much, or as little on as you want. While you generally get what you pay for, you should be paying for the right features, specs, and size for your specific needs. Are you an ultra-focused at-home worker that needs maximum screen real estate for complex projects? Maybe you just want a big, beautiful display for gaming, or media consumption.
ZDNet
We've officially launched ZDNET In Depth with original reporting and immersive storytelling
Following hot on the heels of our spectacular redesign earlier this year we're pleased to launch our newest feature: ZDNET In Depth. ZDNET In Depth aims to bring you original reporting and the human stories behind the most important issues and trends in tech. Every month we'll deliver to you...
