Kevin Anderson reelected mayor of Fort Myers

Kevin Anderson will remain in the mayor's seat following Tuesday's election.

Anderson easily defeated challenger David Ruffin with a 79-21% split.

A former Chico's FAS senior manager, Anderson was elected as the 62nd mayor of the city in 2020. He previously served as a councilman for Ward 4.

Anderson said he ran on a platform of transparency, which he pledges will continue as he continues to run the city.

"I also ran on public safety; we were ranked 8th safest city, now we're ranked the 3rd," the mayor said. "I've run on economic development; we hope to see more jobs coming into the city.

"The Yacht Basin is going to be transformed," Anderson added. "We're looking at $50-60 million in improvements that will be put into that yacht basin. It's going to be good for the basin, for downtown, for the entire city."

