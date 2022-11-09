2022 Cuero Lady Gobblers Varsity Volleyball team. Back row from left, Arissa Carbonara, Bromli Watson, Daniella Saenz, Maddie Fink, Cydine Johnson, Darcy Leinen and Ashtyn Draper. Front row from left, Jaydie Cooper, Audrey Kremling, Sarah Rodriguez, Lainee Ballin, Carly Pullin, Ryleigh Mother and Olivia Nall.

Lady Gobblers fall to Billies in playoffs

The Cuero Lady Gobblers volleyball season officially came to an end last Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Hays Johnson High School in Buda. Cuero would draw the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies in the first round of the state playoff.

The Billies (29-14, 8-4), saw the Lady Gobblers open the match with a very close and competitive first set. Cuero would fall just short 23-25 and had a bit of momentum heading into the second set of the match. From there, the Billies would take over the momentum rallying off the final two sets by scores of 14-25, and 12-25. The Lady Gobblers, a team with loads of youth, showed flashes in the playoff contest although falling short.

Cuero’s volleyball season ends with an overall record of 21-16, their second consecutive 20+ win season. Early in the season after a 5-5 start, Cuero went on a six-game winning streak that gave them much need momentum throughout the season. Playing in a very competitive tournament field, the Lady Gobblers were ready for district play after being battle tested.

