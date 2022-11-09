ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

US 103.1

The Michigan Invasion Of The Box Tree Moth Has Begun

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced another invasive bug that has the potential to harm foliage in the Mitten State. The box tree moth now joins the spotted lanternfly on the list of harmful bugs that were detected in our state in 2022. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

This Is Michigan’s Most Popular Self Care Activity

Michigan's most popular self-care activity is most likely not the first thing that comes to your mind, but it does involve your hands. According to Silk and Sonder, the practice of self-care first came to fruition in the 1950s. However, Wikipedia reports the practice was first started by Socrates in ancient Greece. Either way, the term has definitely been thrown around in the last few years.
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Northern Michigan Conservation Officer Given Top Award

Cpl. Mike Hearn, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer from Kalkaska County, was recognized as the 2021 Shikar Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year at Thursday’s Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting at the Lansing Community College West Campus in Lansing. The award is the highest state honor...
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Top Ten States Michiganders Regretted Moving To

How many friends or family members do you know that have moved out of Michigan, and regretted their move? I know a good handful...the grass is NOT always greener somewhere else. There are things to dislike no matter where you go. Yup - once they move away, it may take...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week

Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Felch to China, 13 Townships Genesee County Michigan Doesn’t Know

Michigan is known for beautiful parks, lakes, beaches, snow and Flint Style Coney Islands... (well, here in Genesee County for the latter). From cities of all sizes, smaller villages and the massive Detroit Metro, townships surround all of us. Notice I didn't say "towns?" The Michigan Townships Association (MTA) has a clear description for our hometowns:
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Ten Things Michiganders Secretly Like

Are the things we complain about actually stuff we secretly - or subconsciously like?. We love to complain to others, but how do we really feel about certain things when we're alone with our thoughts?. And if we didn't have the following things, would we really be content?. Nah. So,...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

‘They Deserve Better’ – Report Shows a Quarter of Michigan Veterans Are Struggling to Pay Bills

Veterans across the country were honored Friday, while many others in Michigan struggle to pay their bills. The United Way of Michigan put out a report from 2019 that shows more than a quarter of veterans in our state are below the ALICE Threshold. The Threshold looks at the minimum income level necessary for a family to survive. According to the United Way of Northwest Michigan, a family of four living in the region must make over $60,000 a year in order to survive. So the Executive Director of the United Way of Northwest Michigan, Seth Johnson, says the number of vets struggling could be even higher.
MICHIGAN STATE
awesomemitten.com

Enjoy Thanksgiving Every Day at These 5 Turkey-Themed Restaurants in Michigan

Want a Thanksgiving meal any time of year? These turkey-themed restaurants in Michigan serve your favorite Thanksgiving foods year-round. The Thanksgiving meal is the epitome of the classic, American home-cooked dinner. At the center of the meal, of course, is the fresh-roasted turkey, but it’s the side dishes that truly make the meal stand apart from the rest — stuffing, collard greens, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, fresh-made rolls.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market

JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
JACKSON, MI
whtc.com

Holland Hospital is First in Michigan to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 10, 2022) – Holland Hospital and Shoreline Orthopaedics, in partnership, are the first in Michigan to offer the BEAR® Implant for treatment of one of the most common knee injuries in the United States, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears. The Bridge-Enhanced® ACL Restoration, or BEAR, Implant is the first medical advancement to allow the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with another tendon or graft – and is the first innovation in ACL tear treatment in more than 30 years.
HOLLAND, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

