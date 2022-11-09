Read full article on original website
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan’s 5 Oldest Towns Are Loaded With Amazing History
The other day I stumbled onto some cool facts about the history of Grand Rapids and how much it's changed since the early 1800s. At the bottom of this article, I share some really cool historic pics of Grand Rapids that take you back in time. While looking into the...
The Michigan Invasion Of The Box Tree Moth Has Begun
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced another invasive bug that has the potential to harm foliage in the Mitten State. The box tree moth now joins the spotted lanternfly on the list of harmful bugs that were detected in our state in 2022. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s...
This Is Michigan’s Most Popular Self Care Activity
Michigan's most popular self-care activity is most likely not the first thing that comes to your mind, but it does involve your hands. According to Silk and Sonder, the practice of self-care first came to fruition in the 1950s. However, Wikipedia reports the practice was first started by Socrates in ancient Greece. Either way, the term has definitely been thrown around in the last few years.
Northern Michigan Conservation Officer Given Top Award
Cpl. Mike Hearn, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer from Kalkaska County, was recognized as the 2021 Shikar Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year at Thursday’s Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting at the Lansing Community College West Campus in Lansing. The award is the highest state honor...
Top Ten States Michiganders Regretted Moving To
How many friends or family members do you know that have moved out of Michigan, and regretted their move? I know a good handful...the grass is NOT always greener somewhere else. There are things to dislike no matter where you go. Yup - once they move away, it may take...
5 Popular Flint Chain Restaurants That Evaporated, Some Still Exist
Sometimes chain restaurants get a bad rap. People like to say "local joints are better" or something like that. Really, those places are located "just around the corner" and friends, family and neighbors probably work there. Sounds kind of "local." Chain restaurants used to be a really big deal when...
CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week
Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
This Is The Most Festive City In Michigan
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
Felch to China, 13 Townships Genesee County Michigan Doesn’t Know
Michigan is known for beautiful parks, lakes, beaches, snow and Flint Style Coney Islands... (well, here in Genesee County for the latter). From cities of all sizes, smaller villages and the massive Detroit Metro, townships surround all of us. Notice I didn't say "towns?" The Michigan Townships Association (MTA) has a clear description for our hometowns:
Michigan couple wins $100,000 to build tire-shaped house out of old tires
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A unique Airbnb rental will open for renters next summer after a Southwest Michigan couple won a contest through the popular home share site. Clayton Brown and Kim Sullivan won a $100,000 prize after entering a rendering of a tire-shaped home also made of tires to Airbnb’s OMG! Fund.
Ten Things Michiganders Secretly Like
Are the things we complain about actually stuff we secretly - or subconsciously like?. We love to complain to others, but how do we really feel about certain things when we're alone with our thoughts?. And if we didn't have the following things, would we really be content?. Nah. So,...
Rudy Giuliani suggests Michigan’s Upper Peninsula should belong to Wisconsin
Michigan’s Upper Peninsula should belong to Wisconsin, former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani suggested on his latest podcast which came out this morning. The former personal lawyer to Donald Trump also implied the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers should get involved. Giuliani was discussing the midterm elections and...
‘They Deserve Better’ – Report Shows a Quarter of Michigan Veterans Are Struggling to Pay Bills
Veterans across the country were honored Friday, while many others in Michigan struggle to pay their bills. The United Way of Michigan put out a report from 2019 that shows more than a quarter of veterans in our state are below the ALICE Threshold. The Threshold looks at the minimum income level necessary for a family to survive. According to the United Way of Northwest Michigan, a family of four living in the region must make over $60,000 a year in order to survive. So the Executive Director of the United Way of Northwest Michigan, Seth Johnson, says the number of vets struggling could be even higher.
Detroit Archbishop: Catholics must fast, give alms and do penance after Proposal 3 passage
Catholic leaders in Michigan are calling upon the faithful to fast, pray, give alms and do penance starting later this month following the passage of Proposal 3, the statewide ballot proposal that will enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. "We awake today to the news that Proposal 3 has passed, altering...
Enjoy Thanksgiving Every Day at These 5 Turkey-Themed Restaurants in Michigan
Want a Thanksgiving meal any time of year? These turkey-themed restaurants in Michigan serve your favorite Thanksgiving foods year-round. The Thanksgiving meal is the epitome of the classic, American home-cooked dinner. At the center of the meal, of course, is the fresh-roasted turkey, but it’s the side dishes that truly make the meal stand apart from the rest — stuffing, collard greens, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, fresh-made rolls.
9 Things Michiganders Have To Explain to Out of State Visitors
Michigan is a unique state with many of its own traditions and names for things we have to explain when someone from out of state pays us a visit. 9 Things Michiganders Have to Explain to Out-of-State Visitors. There are a lot of things Michiganders have to explain to family,...
Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market
JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
Michigan Grinch: Complaints Won’t Dim The Lights On This Christmas Display
It might only be November, but many Michiganders are already getting into the holiday spirit by listening to Christmas music and planning out what they're going to put up for decorations. One Michigan house is known for having amazing seasonal yard displays, but recently a couple of grinches have tried...
Oh snap: Ann Arbor detective helps snapping turtle cross the road
ANN ARBOR, MI – A large and incredibly slow snapping turtle is happily living its best turtle life today after an Ann Arbor police detective spotted the wayward beast crossing a road and decided to stop and give it a hand. Well actually two hands to be specific. While...
Holland Hospital is First in Michigan to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 10, 2022) – Holland Hospital and Shoreline Orthopaedics, in partnership, are the first in Michigan to offer the BEAR® Implant for treatment of one of the most common knee injuries in the United States, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears. The Bridge-Enhanced® ACL Restoration, or BEAR, Implant is the first medical advancement to allow the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with another tendon or graft – and is the first innovation in ACL tear treatment in more than 30 years.
