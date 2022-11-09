ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Highly processed foods like cookies and chips are addictive, much like tobacco, researchers argue

By Anna Medaris
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GBAJc_0j4JWKm600
Doughnuts are classed as a highly processed food, which researchers argue can be addictive. Getty Images North America
  • Highly processed foods are addictive by the same standards deeming tobacco addictive, a study says.
  • The authors say the label can push forward public health policy, destigmatize obesity, and save lives.
  • The concept of food addiction has long been debated, with some saying it aligns with diet culture.

Highly processed foods like packaged cookies and potato chips can be addictive — and that designation can support policies that improve Americans' health and even save lives, researchers argue in a new paper in the journal Addiction.

While some past research has supported the controversial concept of food addiction, the study authors are the first to claim such addictions are possible using the scientific standards set for tobacco products.

Labeling certain foods as addictive, the researchers say, can better hold manufacturers accountable and improve treatments for people who feel powerless against foods like doughnuts and french fries.

"In tobacco, understanding these products were not just 'habit forming,' but truly addictive, motivated public health approaches that included the addition of warning labels, restricting of advertising to children, and economic incentives to avoid tobacco products," lead author Ashley Gearhardt told Insider.

"This led to one of the biggest public health victories in modern times and saved millions of lives," she said. "Given the widespread public health costs associated with highly processed foods, I would like to see similar approaches occur to change a food environment that is dominated by highly processed foods that pushes profits over health."

Tobacco and junk foods have similar qualities

To come to their conclusion, Gearhardt, a psychologist who directs the University of Michigan's Food and Addiction Science and Treatment Lab, and her co-author Alexandra DiFeliceantonio, an appetitive neuroscientist at Virginia Tech, looked at the criteria the US Surgeon General used to identify cigarettes as addictive in 1988: they cause compulsive use, lead to mood-altering effects, and are highly reinforcing.

The researchers also included "can trigger intense cravings" as a fourth criterion, based on the past few decades of addiction research.

Point by point, Gearhardt and DiFeliceantonio laid out evidence that they believe shows highly-processed foods, or HPFs, meet each benchmark.

For example, they say the fact that most people continue to eat such foods even when faced with serious diet-related health consequences like diabetes is evidence that HPFs can prompt compulsive use.

As for HPFs' mood-altering effects, the study authors point to research showing that sweets lead to high ratings of "euphoria" and that junk foods prompt a dopamine response in the reward centers of the brain akin to nicotine.

"We see that people use tobacco products and HPFs for many of the same reasons — to reduce negative moods and to increase positive moods — and the degree to which these substances are mood altering is extremely similar," Gearhardt told Insider.

The researchers say that HPFs are "reinforcing" because, among other reasons, people eat them past the point of satiety.

HPFs meet the "cravings" criterion in part because research shows cravings for them activate similar brain pathways as other addictive substances.

"Of note, there is no biomarker in the brain that tells us whether something is addictive or not. Identifying that tobacco products were addictive really boiled down to these four criteria and these criteria have stood up to decades of scientific evaluation," Gearhardt said in a press release. "Highly processed foods meet every single one of these criteria."

Eating disorder specialists say the term 'food addiction' promotes diet culture

Whether sugary or greasy foods are addictive has long been debated in the medical community.

A 2014 review of studies in the journal Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews found little evidence that the brain responds to food the same way it does to, say, opiates. But that doesn't mean some people can't experience addictive behaviors around certain foods, as evidence and plenty of anecdotes show.

But labeling certain foods addictive can backfire, Lisa Du Breuil, a clinical social worker in Massachusetts who treats people with both substance use and eating disorders, told Insider.

For one, it can pathologize pleasure. Seeking out highly-caloric foods is built into our DNA. "The reward pathway has evolved to make sure we're doing things that ensure our survival," like eating rich foods, having sex, and nurturing our babies, she said.

Food also doesn't seem to meet another key characteristic of an addictive substance: tolerance, or needing more and more of it over time to achieve the same "high," nutritionist Tansey Boggon wrote on her blog.

Some experts, including Du Breuil, also argue that a solution to addiction — abstinence — is at odds with intuitive eating, which has been shown to heal an unhealthy relationship with food.

If you have a history of dieting or forbidding certain foods, "you've been creating this false sense of scarcity, and when you stop doing that, food looses its 'addictive' nature," Du Breuil said. "I've seen it over and over."

Du Breuil added the food addiction narrative can be perceived as fatphobic, and weight stigma can lead people in bigger bodies to overeat less healthy foods.

Destigmatizing people who feel out of control around highly processed foods

Gearhardt told Insider her work can help destigmatize people who feel out of control around highly processed foods, including those with obesity or binge eating disorder, "by calling out the role of HPFs and the food industry in creating these products."

Some research does indeed show that the food-addiction model can reduce blame and fear around fatness.

Ultimately, the study authors say denying highly processed foods' addictive nature will only delay action that could save lives — a mistake they don't want the US to repeat from the lost years before tobacco was deemed addictive.

"Unlike smoking, we all need to eat," they wrote in the paper. "In the past 40 years, HPFs have become familiar substances that dominate the food environment, but we cannot lose the saliency of their potential to be addictive and harmful."

Comments / 5

Related
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: These Are The High-Sugar Foods You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

When you think of foods to avoid for heart health, some obvious offenders probably pop into your head: greasy meals from McDonald’s, fried food, red meat, etc. However, it’s important to remember that eating an excess of sugar can also take a serious toll on your cardiovascular health over time, putting you at risk for issues like high blood pressure and, ultimately, heart disease.
AOL Corp

Highly processed foods are linked to early death, a new study finds

A growing body of evidence suggests that consuming too much highly processed food — items like hot dogs, chips, soda and ice cream — can have consequences beyond obesity and high cholesterol. A study published Monday in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine estimated that in 2019, the...
MedicalXpress

Study confirms that processed foods key to rising obesity

A year-long study of the dietary habits of 9,341 Australians has backed growing evidence that highly processed and refined foods are the leading contributor of rising obesity rates in the Western world. The new study, in the latest issue of the journal Obesity conducted by the University of Sydney's Charles...
shefinds

2 Spices That Have Been Proven By Science To Promote A Flatter Stomach

Whether your goal is to lose weight in your midsection or relieve a bloated stomach, both of these can be accomplished by a well-balanced diet. We reached out to gut health experts for two timeless spice suggestions that contain antioxidants, promote healthier digestion and boost metabolism. Read on to learn more about the many gut health benefits (and helpful studies) of turmeric and ginger from Dr. M. Kara, digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert and creator of KaraMD, Joanna Wen, health coach and founder of Spices & Greens, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
shefinds

Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'

As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall

Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
CNET

Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected

Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
shefinds

The Scary Reason Why 25 Cheese Brands Are Being Pulled From Shelves Across The U.S.

For anyone who has bought brie or camembert cheese at their local grocery store as of late, it might be a good time to double check the packaging. On September 30th, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Old Europe Cheese— a manufacturer based in Michigan— issued a voluntary recall of these two types of cheeses after they were linked to a listeria outbreak. These items were sold at several major grocery store retailers nationwide and in Mexico, including Albertsons, Giant Foods, Lidl, Stop & Shop, Whole Foods, Meijer, Safeway, and “many more,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes.
GEORGIA STATE
Healthline

How to Stop a Stroke in Progress

If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
BGR.com

If you have this popular sausage in your fridge, it was recalled so throw it out

Finding objects that shouldn’t be inside your food is never a great surprise. Manufacturing issues can lead to food and drinks being contaminated with pieces of glass, metal, or plastic. When discovered, the extraneous materials will trigger recalls. The newest incident concerns a Bob Evans Italian sausage product that’s subject to a recall after consumers found thin blue rubber pieces inside the meat.
The List

How Much Water Should You Drink If You're In Your 60s?

Many of us go out of our way to eat nutritious foods and get our veggies and fruit in daily, and also find time to move our bodies and work out (via Medical News Today). We do our best to sleep well and destress with yoga, meditation, or mindfulness. Yet many of us do not make it a point to drink water throughout our busy days. The truth is we're missing a lot when we don't consume enough water.
Thrillist

Almost 6,000 Pounds of This Popular Frozen Dinner Recalled in 4 States

The China Grove, Texas-based Lone Star Bakery Inc. is recalling approximately 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd's pie products, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The product may be contaminated with copper wire pieces, according to the recall alert. The product was distributed to California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. The...
GEORGIA STATE
Insider

Insider

660K+
Followers
36K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy