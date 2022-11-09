Officer Craig Faulstich remembered as mentor, friend

Craig Faulstich, a 36-year law enforcement officer in the Hayward area and former Sawyer County chief deputy sheriff, was remembered as a mentor and friend by his fellow officers and family in a memorial gathering at Pine View Funeral Service Friday, Nov. 4.

Faulstich, 66, passed away of pancreatic cancer on Oct. 26.

Faulstich’s sister in law, Kathy Wolf, said “Craig loved his family, his country and his community.”

Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek said “Craig was a very gruff guy to many, with a little bit of a mumble. But inside he was probably one of the softest-hearted caring people you would ever meet.”

For decades, Faulstich was very active in training officers, Mrotek said. “He was very committed to the profession and brotherhood of law enforcement and especially to keeping them safe. He attended the funerals of many fallen officers and for 20 years attended the annual memorial service for them in Madison.

“Without question, Craig will be truly missed,” Mrotek said. “He touched so many of us.”

City of Hayward Police Chief Joel Clapero said “I could never have asked for a better mentor. He always seemed to know the right thing to do, no matter what the situation. When we had a bad day, Craig liked to give hugs. I owe so much to him, what he’s done for my career.”

Former Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputy and Faulstich’s nephew, Brian Knapp, said Faulstich “took me under his wing. I would not be an officer without Craig. He was always there for you. He would not hold anything back. He would share his knowledge with you. He prided himself in being the best. He was my hero.”

Pastor Tim Young said that Faulstich’s “service to this community was unbelievable. He cared and loved this community so much.”

He taught the DARE (Drug Awareness and Resistance Education) course to hundreds of Hayward fifth graders.

Faulstich received four distinguished service awards while working for the Northwest Area Crime Enforcement Unit (NACU).

In February 1998, Faulstich and Deputy Dave Aubart entered the burning Walker Hotel in Hayward and went room to room to clear out the residents. Because of their actions, not a single life was lost.

At the end of the Nov. 4 memorial service, a procession of squad cars traveled to Hayward and area firefighters saluted as the vehicles passed under a U.S. flag hung between City of Hayward fire ladder trucks.