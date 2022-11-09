ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, WI

Officer Craig Faulstich remembered as mentor, friend

By By Terrell Boettcher News Editor
Sawyer County Record
Sawyer County Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SN1Xt_0j4JV13L00

Craig Faulstich, a 36-year law enforcement officer in the Hayward area and former Sawyer County chief deputy sheriff, was remembered as a mentor and friend by his fellow officers and family in a memorial gathering at Pine View Funeral Service Friday, Nov. 4.

Faulstich, 66, passed away of pancreatic cancer on Oct. 26.

Faulstich’s sister in law, Kathy Wolf, said “Craig loved his family, his country and his community.”

Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek said “Craig was a very gruff guy to many, with a little bit of a mumble. But inside he was probably one of the softest-hearted caring people you would ever meet.”

For decades, Faulstich was very active in training officers, Mrotek said. “He was very committed to the profession and brotherhood of law enforcement and especially to keeping them safe. He attended the funerals of many fallen officers and for 20 years attended the annual memorial service for them in Madison.

“Without question, Craig will be truly missed,” Mrotek said. “He touched so many of us.”

City of Hayward Police Chief Joel Clapero said “I could never have asked for a better mentor. He always seemed to know the right thing to do, no matter what the situation. When we had a bad day, Craig liked to give hugs. I owe so much to him, what he’s done for my career.”

Former Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputy and Faulstich’s nephew, Brian Knapp, said Faulstich “took me under his wing. I would not be an officer without Craig. He was always there for you. He would not hold anything back. He would share his knowledge with you. He prided himself in being the best. He was my hero.”

Pastor Tim Young said that Faulstich’s “service to this community was unbelievable. He cared and loved this community so much.”

He taught the DARE (Drug Awareness and Resistance Education) course to hundreds of Hayward fifth graders.

Faulstich received four distinguished service awards while working for the Northwest Area Crime Enforcement Unit (NACU).

In February 1998, Faulstich and Deputy Dave Aubart entered the burning Walker Hotel in Hayward and went room to room to clear out the residents. Because of their actions, not a single life was lost.

At the end of the Nov. 4 memorial service, a procession of squad cars traveled to Hayward and area firefighters saluted as the vehicles passed under a U.S. flag hung between City of Hayward fire ladder trucks.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested after chase in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested after a chase in Barron County Monday. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a “suspicious” man on a property south of Barron. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Department responded to the area but did not find the man. Meanwhile, a second report came in of a “suspicious” man on another property a few miles away. Deputies were informed there was a “small red car” in the area. Deputies found where the vehicle had been but it had fled the area. The vehicle appeared to have travelled through a field driveway, into a field and through a fence. While deputies were following the tracks of the vehicle, Barron County Dispatch received a third call from a home in the area. The caller said a “small red car” pulled in and the driver got out and took the caller’s pickup truck. Deputies responded to this area and found this stolen truck.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Teenager identified in fatal Polk County rollover crash Tuesday

TOWN OF CLEAR LAKE (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the person who died after a rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning is released. 17=year-old Alexander Moen of Prairie Farm was killed in the single-vehicle crash. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on...
POLK COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Chippewa County Child Dies Following Positive COVID Test

(Bob Hague, WRN) A child has died after testing positive for coronavirus in Chippewa County. The Chippewa County Public Health Department said in a press release that this is the first time someone under the age of 18 has died after testing positive for the virus in the county. Health...
Sawyer County Record

Sawyer County Record

Hayward, WI
465
Followers
373
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sawyer County Record is a weekly newspaper based in Hayward, Wisconsin. Hayward is the county seat for Sawyer County, located amidst the lake and forest country of northwestern Wisconsin. The Record has been published continuously since 1895. The Record is Sawyer County’s leading source for news, advertising and information for visitors to this popular tourist and second-home destination. The Record is also the publisher of Visitor magazine, which is an informational and entertaining magazine which caters to visitors to the region and locals. The Visitor has been published since 1965. Another companion piece to the Record is the Four Seasons Shopper, which offers total market coverage, delivered on Saturdays. The Record maintains a website which is the primary source for breaking news and information in Sawyer County, at www.sawyercountyrecord.net. The site is also part of a news gateway for northwestern Wisconsin through the Record’s parent company, APG Media of Wisconsin, offering connections to news sites for Rice Lake, Ashland, Spooner and Price County. You can also visit us on Facebook, and subscribe to our Twitter feed.

 https://www.sawyercountyrecord.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy