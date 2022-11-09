ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayfield County, WI

First responders train for trail user emergencies

By By Terrell Boettcher Record staff
Sawyer County Record
 3 days ago

Approximately 30 emergency responders representing fire departments, law enforcement, emergency medical services (EMS), and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources from Sawyer, Bayfield and Rusk counties participated in trail search and rescue training Oct. 28-29 in the Hayward area.

In a Friday night class at First Lutheran Church, Rick Slatten from St. Louis County Minnesota talked about mapping, land navigation, U.S. National Grid (USNG) markers and back-country rescue dynamics.

The training concluded Saturday morning with a mock rescue of an injured bicyclist on the single-track trails near Hatchery Creek County Park.

According to local EMT Mark Gritzmacher, two years ago Sawyer and Bayfield Counties developed a markr system to mark these trails. The Oct. 28-29 session “trained first responders on how to take the information off the trail placards to pinpoint wherever it is,” he said. “There’s no reason we cannot respond to a trail emergency with the same confidence we do to a street address.

For the mock search and rescue, “We picked a worst case scenario,” Gritamacher said. “Most times a person will call in a generally known landscape feature or blue sign on the single track bicycle trail.

“We then zero in on the location and tell responders where to go. On the motorized trails, it is the fire code, and we can use the master document and cross reference it with mapping software and Google Earth to locate the accident and tell rescuers where to go.”

For the single-track mountain bike trails, “We ride a bike or hike in,” Gritzmacher said. “We locate, do a medical assessment of the patient, triage and treat.

“We can carry an an automatic external defibrillator (AED) in our backpack” to treat a heart problem, “treat a diabetic emergency, find out a location and park an emergency vehicle” nearby, Gritzmacher said.

He added that the Birkebeiner Foundation has donated a couple bicycles to Sawyer County EMS “and some of us (emergency responders) have bicycles.”

We have a working system now and it’s up to us to prove it works,” Gritzmacher said. “We will get our chances every year for snowmobile and ATV emergencies and less often for bicycles. We want to make our response even faster.

“This training and the bi-county trail marking system are a major steps forward in making our trail system, both silent sports and motor sports, safer for our residents and visitors. It’s taken us two years to get this far,” Gritzmacher added.

“Sawyer already has a proven reputation of seamless efforts on multiagency emergencies, and the same is true for the remote ones. The intent of this class is to make all our sincere efforts more efficient,” Gritzmacher said. “Time is always the enemy of an emergency. The distances by road in Sawyer multiply this factor.

“Time saved once we are at the correct staging area with everyone reading from the same book and communicating in the same language operating in unity locating, triaging, treating, and transporting is truly lifesaving,” he said.

