Veterans Day ceremonies scheduled in area

Veterans Day will be observed with programs throughout the Hayward, Lac Courte Oreilles and Sawyer County area on Nov. 10-11. They include:

Thursday, Nov. 10

The Hayward High School Choir will present a Salute to Veterans concert at 7 p.m. at the ADS Auditorium. The program will include a slide show honoring local Armed Forces veterans.

Friday, Nov. 11

The Hayward School District will host a community Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. at the Intermediate School gym to honor those who have served. All military personnel, past and present, are invited.

The program also will be live-streamed on the school district’s You Tube channel.

A Veterans Day luncheon and program will be held at noon at the Stone Lake Lions Community Center. The meal will be prepared and served by the Home and Community Educators (HCE).

The Lac Courte Oreilles Tribe, LCO Ojibwe School and AmVets Post 1998 will host the annual Veterans Day Pow Wow at Theresa Williams Gymnasium.

There will be grand entries at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and a dinner at 5 p.m. The host drums will be the LCO Soldiers and Pipestone. The pow wow will be aired live on WOJB 88.9 FM and WOJB.org.

Wayne Balsavich will be honored as Veteran of the Year at approximately 3 p.m.

All registered veterans in attendance will be recognized by name and service and will receive a gift from the Pow Wow Committee.

Saturday, Nov 12

American Legion Post 218 members and other veterans will visit local nursing homes. They will meet at the Hayward Veterans’ Community Center at 9:30 a.m.

American Legion Post 218 will host a Veteran of the Year dinner and program at the Veterans Community Center. Happy hour will be from 2-4 p.m. and dinner will be served at 4 p.m. All veterans and spouses are served dinner free of charge.

David Greene will be honored as 2022 Veteran of the Year, and Jenny Reynolds will be Honored as Veterans Association Member of the Year.

To sign up for the dinner, call the Vets Center at 715-634-2558.