Hayward Chamber honors local businesses, individuals

The Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce (HACC) presented achievement awards to several businesses, organizations and individuals at its annual dinner and meeting Thursday, Nov. 3, at The Steakhouse and Lodge.

An audience of 251 individuals representing 65 businesses and organizations heard keynote speaker Dalton Hessel state that “Here in a small town in the Northwoods of Wisconsin, dreamers exist.”

Hessel, a Hayward second grade teacher, book author and creator of the “Northern Nerd” blog, said that “There are dreamers in the shops run by family members throughout generations, dreamers working the night shift while their family sleeps soundly at home, dreamers that hold a hammer in their hand throughout most of their day, dreamers taking your order at your favorite hometown restaurant, dreamers who are owners but who are the ones taking out the trash at the end of the day.

“There are dreamers taking care of your loved ones in hospital beds, dreamers standing in front of a classroom of students each day,” Hessel added. “Everyone in this room is a dreamer. Big things can happen in a small town, but it’s going to take dreamers like you to help make it happen.

“You’re loved by more people than you’ll ever know, who are the biggest fans cheering you on from the sidelines,” Hessel said. “In order for a small town like Hayward to thrive, it takes everybody.”

Hessel said that “Hayward has had a hold on me since I was a little kid chasing down foul balls in the parking lot at Somerville Field. The biggest reason I returned after college is because of the sense of community I feel each time I walk the streets.”

A big part of his sense of community was due to the support he received from his parents, he added. “My mom had us Hessel kids signed up to volunteer at every event under the sun. Volunteering at these events helped stir up a feeling of pride for my hometown.”

Hessel said he sees “Hayward being remembered for the kindness that is cultivated and spread throughout community events” including the world-class Birkebeiner and Lumberjack World Championships. He also sees HayWard as “being remembered for respecting the past but not being okay with “Well, this is the way it’s always been.

“I see Hayward being remembered for taking care of its neighbors,” Hessel added.

In the spring and summer of 2020, Hessel would occasionally stand on the corner of Highways 27 and 63 and hold up signs with scribbled messages. “I believe our political differences much too often have gotten in the way of us caring for each other,” he said. “The reason I did this is to spread hope and encouragement where I could.”

His messages included “You matter . . . you are enough . . . you’ve got this . . . . you are capable of amazing things . . . you are somebody’s reason to smile . . . be kind . . love more . . believe in yourself . . Dream, try, do good.”

“I’ve been rooting for this town since I was a kid old enough to throw on a Hurricane jersey and I will continue to root for it,” Hessel said. “I pray for this community as we push towards progress, and for you. May we always keep rooting for this Cinderella town.”

Awards presented

Chamber Board President Melissa Jordan said this year’s 72nd annual Musky Festival “was one of the most successful events we’ve ever had.” She thanked HACC Executive Director Chris Ruckdaschel, Assistant Director Brianna McKenzie and other staff and members for their hard work.

Jordan said the Chamber now has 354 members, including 36 new members in the past year. She thanked them for their “wisdom, hard work and dedication to making our area an amazing place to be.”

Ruckdaschel thanked 2022 Musky Festival Queen Rachel Perfecto, First Runner-up Sadie Campbell and Second Runner-Up Hailey Moreth for their service throughout the year.

Ruckdaschel said “Business has been very good the past couple years for our area, generally speaking. You’ve earned it. It hasn’t been easy. Finding additional employees remains a challenge. We love the way the Hayward area is positioned though, largely because of folks like you and the natural resources we have. The future looks very bright.”

Ruckdaschel said the Chamber’s awards program “provides an opportunity to recognize our Chamber members and their employees hat have made a significant contribution to community spirit, service and quality of life, and have demonstrated outstanding business leadership, innovation and success. This year, w had 24 nominees representing 20 businesses and organizations in our area.”

The Chamber’s annual awards were presented to:

Large Business of the year

Winner: Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University, represented by Dr. Russell Swagger, President; Karen Breit, Chief of Staff; Kathy Baker, Financial Aid Coordinator; and Lisa Munive, Provost.

The university is celebrating its 40th year in education in 2022.

Swagger said the university now offers not only associate degrees, but several bachelor degrees and two master’s degrees. In the past year, the university brought in $30 million in new dollars to the community.

The college’s Master Foundation Plan was completed in the fall of2020. The MFP resulted in a plan to expand the College’s footprint. The College expansion is currently under way.

Small Business of the Year

Winner: The Whistle Punk of Stone Lake, represented by owners Ashley Beatty, Ian Finch, Linsey Carey and Matt Carey.

The Whistle Punk opened as a small, family-owned craft beer and coffee bar in Stone Lake, and over its first few years has grown into a thriving center for the community.

“It’s about bringing people together in a community space and connecting them,” said Ashley Beatty.

“We’re very grateful for all the support from our amazing team,” said Matt Carey.

According a nomination letter for the award, “The Whistle Punk has provided some of the most consistently excellent service, products and experience of any business in the Hayward area. They constantly work to ensure the quality of every aspect of their customer’s visit, and are unfailingly energetic and positive, even through extremely challenging times for businesses in the service industry.

“They have, and freely share, an exhaustive knowledge of their products and provide a space/service that is unlike anything else around,” the later states. “They’ve grown the physical space of their business, as well as its offerings. They provide so many more unique things than just the pour of a beverage and a snack —movie nights, trivia, customized dining experiences, educational events, supportive physical fitness community, partnerships with other area small businesses and a welcoming, safe place for all peoples of the Hayward area. Their ownership and management truly embraces the spirit of the community and the happiness of their customers and employees, and they’ve managed all of their growth without sacrificing professionalism or quality of service. Businesses should be recognized for excellence outside the norms of their industry, and the Whistle Punk has more than exceeded that criteria. Also nominated in this category were Louie’s Bar and Bites and Route 63 Realty.

New Business of the Year

Winner: Louie’s Bar and Bites, which was opened Nov. 5, 2021, by Louie Welter at the former Lil’ Farm Bar and Grill location at the corner of Davis Avenue and Greysolon Drive.

Welter said his parents, Jarold and Lori Welter, previously owned Four Seasons Resort on Nelson lake for 24 years, but they sold the resort and closed two months before his opening.

“Growing up in the service industry and eventually working alongside my parents gave me valuable insight into the rewards that come with owning a local business,” Louise said. “One of the most rewarding opportunities this business provides is the ability to give back to the community in numerous ways.

Welter thanked his parents, especially his mother, and his “incredible staff.”

Also nominated in this category were Bill Kutka Angling and Guide Service, McCormick House Inn & Restaurant, Powell’s on Round Lake, and Route 63 Realty.

Outstanding Manager, Director or Employee of the Year

Winner: Bill Grammer, Northwoods Community Food Shelf.

Grammer said that “I had a vision/passion in January 2020 to open a second food pantry in Sawyer County. Through this passion I was able to get connected with the Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee who helped us get over $100,000 in Federal Grant money to help the pantry grow.

“The money was used for an electric pallet jack, two pallet jacks, warehouse shelving units, a three door reach-in freezer and a brand-new refrigerated van, Grammar said. These funds were made available through the American Rescue Plan Act and also the Department of Trade and Consumer Protection. He also teamed up with Feed My People in Eau Claire, who have helped get this pantry up and growing. During the pandemic they gave $6,500 for the purchase of two freezers and two refrigerators. Then in March 2022, Feed My People gave the food pantry $37,684 towards a garage project, with a grant from the Department of Trade and Consumer Protection.

During the pandemic Grammr started a drive-through pantry which continues today. The pantry distributes roughly 60,000 pounds of food a month and feeds more than 1,106 families through its drive-through and regular pantry.

“I have seen an increase from month to month with the number of seniors and children,” Grammer said. “As long as there is an emergency order in place through the Governor’s office, we will continue to operate a drive- through pantry.”

In March 2022 the Hunger Task Force made the pantry a distribution point for Badger Boxes, which are food from local farmers and food producers in Wisconsin. The pantry distributes 147 to 250 boxes a month with no income guidelines.

“As long as you live in Wisconsin you can get a box from us,” Grammar said. “So, our motto is: As long as you need food you can get it from us...... We will never turn anyone away that is hungry.”There are countless volunteers who come out week after week to help distribute food, Grammar added.

Also nominated in this category were Nikki Hendricks-Wilson, Hayward Community Credit Union; Michelle Masters and Lisa Parker, Habitat for Humanity of Sawyer County and the ReStore; and Robyn Stryker, Flat Creek Lodge and Restaurant.

Volunteer of the Year

Winner: Linda Graham, Beehive Botanicals.

A nominator for the award states that “Graham spends her life in service. She started the Free Store Thrift Shop. She spearheads the Northwoods Animal Shelter Thrift Shop where she volunteers several days a week. “She helps facilitate the sharing of items and ideas between these two and Habitat for Humanity. Her other contributions are limitless. She gives selflessly of both her time and money. She embodies philanthropy and humanitarianism. She is at all times generous and giving. She cares to her core for the people and animals of this community.”

Also nominated in this category were Ken and Judy Bonser of Fishing Has No Boundaries; Northwoods Community Shelf volunteers; and Julie Zawistowski.

Service Organization of the Year

Winner: Habitat for Humanity of Sawyer County and the ReStore.

“We are very blessed with our staff and community support, which allow a lot of people to stay in the homes,” said Michelle Masters. “Two weeks ago, we placed a new family in a home through your donations.”

According to a nomination letter, Masters and Parker both work very hard to help the citizens of Sawyer County by collaborating to help as many people as possible to repair and stay in their homes.

“Michelle, as the executive director, works hard to answer every request for home repairs by whatever means available. If Habitat cannot help them, she will find someone who can. Lisa works countless hours managing the ReStore. She has hired and trained an exemplary staff who all go above and beyond to make the system work like a fine-tuned machine.

“Most importantly, Michelle and Lisa work as a team. They both serve their community with all their heart and soul, doing whatever it takes to get it done,” the nominator said. “They truly care. One cannot be considered without the other. They are the perfect example of “it takes a village”. Sawyer County is lucky to have them.

“In addition, it is important to note that both Habitat and the ReStore have thrived exponentially under Michelle and Lisa’s direction,” the nominator said. “Sales and foot traffic are way up, as are donations and corporate interest. All of this has translated to a sharply increased number of people and families helped and facilitates a greater service extended to the community.

“The entire energy of the operation has changed. Their positive, upbeat, cooperative energy has yielded very positive results.”

Also nominated in this category were the Hayward Lions Club, Northwest Connection Family Resources, Regional Hospice Services, the Senior Resource Center, Sno-Trails Snowmobile Club and Wild Rivers Conservancy.

Board of directors

The Nov. 3 gathering also included the introduction of the Chamber board, who include Melissa Jordan, Anderson, Hager and Moe CPAs; Jenni Strama, Hayward Propane; Susan Fiber, Frandsen Bank and Trust; Anna Skar, Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and Water’s Age; Megan DeTray, Hayward Dairy Queen; Wade Bishop, Element Church; Rob Decker, Don Johnson’s Hayward Motors; Peggy Dobbs, The Steakhouse and Lodge; Pete Fadness, Timber Ford of Hayward; Adam Lamoureux, Lamoureux Concessions and Big Daddy’s Diner; Chad McCallum, Hayward Wesleyan Church; and Robyn Stryker, Flat Creek Lodge and Restaurant.

Outgoing members Dobbs, Lamoureux and Bishop were recognized, as well as the incoming and re-elected board members: Melissa Jordan; Jenni Strama; Kathy Baker, Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University; Robert Davis, Northern Lakes Cooperative; and Monica Johnson, NorthLakes Community Clinic.