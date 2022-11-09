Hayward Scout completes Eagle project

Hayward Boy Scout Troop 70 member Warren Thompson recently completed his Eagle project, the construction and installation of two bike service stands on the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital trails.

An Eagle Scout project must be completed for a Scout to earn the Eagle rank. It is meant to challenge the Scout by making them organize a project from start to finish.

Thompson states that “The bike stations are for people who have bike problems while out riding and need to repair their bike. Each stand has nine tools for repairing your bike. The tools included on each stand include two tire levers, an adjustable wrench, a pedal wrench, a three-pronged allen wrench, an allen wrench set, a Phillips head screwdriver, and a flathead screwdriver.

“I chose this project because I had seen stands like these popping up all over the place and thought they might be useful in Hayward,” Warren said. “I hope that my project will attract more riders to the hospital trails and make the trails more accessible for more riders.

“This project took many different steps to complete,” Warren added. “The first step was completing the proposal and getting that approved. Once that was approved I started fundraising for the project.

“The first fundraiser was an information booth at the HASTA ski swap. The next fundraiser was an e-mail and a press release in which I explained my project and asked for donations. I then asked Joan Cervenka and CAMBA to send out an email blast to the biking community explaining the project and requesting donations.

“Once the money was raised, I could start actually constructing the stands. The first step was getting some metal donated by a retired welder and then having Henk’s Fab & Machine weld the stands together. “Once they were built I went to Pro Powder in Rice Lake to get them powder coated so they wouldn’t rust in the elements. Once the stands were constructed I used the money that was donated and bought the tools that would go on the stands.

“Some of the tools were donated by New Moon Bike & Ski and some were purchased from New Moon Bike & Ski. I also needed concrete to pour the bases to bolt the stands to. The concrete was donated by Nelson Lumber.

“With the stands complete, I organized a work day where I went out with scouts and adults from my troop and we poured the concrete bases for the stands. My father and I went out on another day and bolted the stands to the concrete bases. The attachment of air pumps to the stands was the final step.

“Overall this was not an easy project, but a very fulfilling one,” Warren adds. “I had a lot of fun throughout the whole thing and I’m glad I chose this as my project.

“Thank you to everyone who donated money or materials to my project. Your donations are greatly appreciated,” he stated.