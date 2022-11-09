Read full article on original website
Political science professor shares his thoughts on what to expect in Kansas after midterms
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The midterms in Kansas showed that voters aren’t necessarily interested in party lines. Dr. Nathaniel Birkhead is a political science professor at Kansas State University and says there was not an obvious outcome. Jerry Moran winning easily and you think okay, well it’s going to...
Gov. Kelly encourages job-seekers to attend statewide virtual job fair
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly invited job-seekers and employers to participate in the upcoming statewide virtual job fair, hosted by KANSASWORKS. The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 16 to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17. “Every day businesses are moving to and growing in...
60 Kansas children’s adoptions to be finalized during National Adoption Month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The adoptions of 60 Kansas children will be finalized during National Adoption Month in November. KVC, a Kansas nonprofit which provides foster care and adoption services on behalf of the Kansas Department for Children and Families, says there are about 113,589 children and teenagers in foster care in the U.S. who need forever families. That number includes around 500 children in Kansas. It said these are kids who have seen abuse, neglect and other serious family challenges bringing a sense of urgency to match them with loving homes.
Survey says lack of skilled workforce may be biggest obstacle for Kansas Ag.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A lack of skilled workers in the agriculture workforce may be the biggest obstacle Kansas producers face according to a new survey. The Kansas Department of Agriculture says a lack of a skilled workforce is a top inhibitor of growth and expansion for many Kansas producers. To help support growth in the industry, it said it seeks to help the industry better understand workforce needs among employers in the state.
Ballot deadline passes, Constitutional Amendment fails by less than 1 percent
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The tight races remained tight as Monday’s deadline for mail ballots to arrive at local elections offices passed. Because of Veterans Day falling on Friday, ballots postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 8 and arriving by Monday counted in the general election totals. The Secretary of State’s...
Priest, businessman indicted after $10 million taken from Salina foster program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina priest and a New York businessman have been federally indicted after $10 million was defrauded from a Kansas foster care organization. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Monday, Nov. 14, a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted and charged a Kansas priest and a businessman from New York for a scheme to defraud $10 million from a foster care organization.
Kansans set to spend $1K+ on holiday season
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With holidays just around the corner and inflation through the roof, many Kansans are set to spend over $1,000 on the season. With 2021′s holiday spending increased to a record $886.7 billion, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its 2022 Holiday Budgets by City on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Google to pay $5.9 million to Kansas, change location tracking practices
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Google is set to pay $5.9 million to the State of Kansas and change its location tracking practices after a settlement was reached. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Monday, Nov. 14, that a settlement has been reached with Google over its location tracking practices in account settings. The settlement resulted in an agreement for Google to alter its business practices to safeguard the personal identification information of users.
Washburn Rural’s Jada Ingram commits to UNLV for volleyball
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junior Jada Ingram helped led the Junior Blues to the 6A title and a 45-1 record this past season, and now she’s headed to the next level. Ingram announced on Twitter account Sunday night that she has verbally committed to UNLV to play volleyball. The...
Farmers encouraged to use flex accounts for water usage as drought persists
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Farmers in Kansas have been encouraged to use multi-year flex accounts for their water usage as the ongoing drought persists. As drought conditions across the Sunflower State continue, the Kansas Department of Agriculture says many farmers have struggled to keep crops alive amid scarce water supply.
KDHE to focus on inequities, behavioral health, public funds in new health plan
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE will focus on inequities in health outcomes, behavioral health access, public funding and more in the new statewide health plan. On Monday, Nov. 14, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it published the Healthy Kansans 2030 State Health Assessment and State Health Improvement Plan. This marks the end of an 18-month-long initiative to move the health of Kansans in a positive direction.
Texas man arrested for DUI after crashing into JC woman’s vehicle
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Texas was arrested over the weekend for a DUI after he crashed into a Junction City woman’s vehicle. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, emergency crews were called to the intersection of N. Seth Child Rd. and Top of the World Dr. with reports of an injury crash.
Blue Cross Blue Shield recognizes, brings awareness of healthcare fraud
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas wants to bring awareness to the community about health care fraud. Nov. 13 to Nov. 19 is International Fraud Awareness week, and BCBSKS has decided to raise awareness for fraud to hopefully reduce the impact it inflicts on Kansans. According...
Tuesday forecast: Dry but cold
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cold weather will continue the remainder of the work week with signs of a warming trend this weekend into next week. This comes with dry conditions for the next 8 days. Taking Action:. Get the latest road conditions here: https://www.kandrive.org/kandrive/roads/@-96.9132,38.77456,8?show=winterDriving. Get the latest snowfall reports...
St. Marys library may be in jeopardy, lease set to end in December
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff at the Pottawatomie-Wabaunsee Regional Library headquarters in St. Marys say they may be ousted from the city due to a book in their catalog. Not only would the decision impact St. Marys, but staff also said it would affect the library system’s locations in Westmoreland, Olsburg, Harveyville, Alta Vista, Alma, Onaga and Eskridge.
