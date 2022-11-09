it's time they give up Buckingham Palace and all their castles and take care of their economy and homeless situation they should be ashamed of themselves
Charles was an adulterer while he was engaged to Diana. Camilla from the start didn’t score points because she didn’t stop seeing him. The Queen should have stopped him in his tracks as soon as he asked Diana to marry him. If I were Diana, I would have insisted Camilla not attend the wedding.I truly believe everything Diana said in that interview and I believe Megan told the truth about not receiving any help/support from the royals when she married Harry. As far as the FIRM is concerned, your in or your out! Your accepted or thrown to the wolves!!
That's disgusting and it's more of a reflection on the person who threw the eggs, advertising that they cannot write a comment or letter saying why they do not like King Charles. If he were to receive enough letters from people who are upset with him because of certain positions he has taken since becoming King, perhaps he would listen - but throwing eggs?
