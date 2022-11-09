Temperatures more mild for the rest of the week

Plenty of dry air has gotten into Acadiana, and you can feel a difference already early Wednesday morning.

Lafayette has set record highs over the last couple of afternoons but that is not going to be the case on Wednesday as highs hit the low to mid 80s.

It'll still be fairly warm for November but an improvement none the less, and lows will be much cooler getting down into the low 50s by Thursday morning.

There's not going to be much change from this forecast for the rest of the week with highs consistently in the upper 70s to low 80s for Thursday and Friday.

Acadiana is going to stay sunny through the work week, but clouds are going to be returning on Saturday with a slight chance for some showers.

The big change for the weekend though is it is going to usher in a much colder stretch of weather across the board, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s through most of next week.

If we miss out on the showers Saturday there's going to be another shot for heavy rain early next work week.

