ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
People

X Factor Star and Former Rugby Player Levi Davis Missing in Spain: 'We Just Want You Home'

Levi Davis was last seen leaving a pub in Barcelona on Oct. 29; now his family and friends are desperately trying to find him Friends and family members of Levi Davis are searching for him after he disappeared last month. The former Bath rugby player, 24, was last seen on Oct. 29 exiting the Old Irish Pub on La Rambla in Barcelona, Spain, according to The Mirror. He had left Ibiza hours earlier. The U.K. native was in Spain after suffering a knee injury, which put his...
Us Weekly

Bachelor’s Kelley Flanagan Offers a Glimpse at Cruise Ship Getaway With Peter Weber After Reconciliation: ‘Just Absolutely Breathtaking’

Riding off into the sunset! Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber went on a romantic cruise trip after getting back together — and the reality stars offered a special look at the getaway. "My idea of cruises from 2012 has definitely changed 🤯," Flanagan, 30, captioned a TikTok video uploaded on Tuesday, November 8, which featured […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Page Six

Aaron Carter fans harassing, scaring fiancée Melanie Martin at late star’s house

Aaron Carter’s fans have been harassing his on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, since his death. Sources connected to Martin told TMZ Friday that she’s being harassed on social media by followers who not only blame her for loss of the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer but also wish death upon her. It appears the constant barrage of negativity has taken a toll on the model, as she deactivated her Instagram account. The outlet also claimed fans have been showing up outside of Carter’s Lancaster, Calif., home, where he was found dead in his bathtub at age 34 on Nov. 5, and walking...
LANCASTER, CA
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Following Wife Meghan Markle’s Footsteps? Spare Cover Is Giving Hollywood Vibes, Royal Commentator Says

Prince Harry is seemingly following his wife Meghan Markle's example, according to some royal commentators. One noticed that the cover of his upcoming memoir, Spare, is Markle's Variety cover because it was giving "Hollywood vibes." Prince Harry Giving' Hollywood Vibes' In Spare Cover, Royal Commentator Says. Royal commentators, Rachel Burchfield...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AMY KAPLAN

Brielle and Ariana Biermann Return to Reality TV With New Spin-off Show

Brielle, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, the eldest daughters of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann are returning to reality TV. According to People, the sisters will be appearing in "a new reality TV series that follows the pair as they leave behind their lives of luxury in Atlanta — and their celebrity parents, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann — for a move to Los Angeles, where they hope to launch their own line of haircare products."
Harper's Bazaar

Watch Kourtney Kardashian Try On Her Wedding Dress for the First Time

Kourtney Kardashian flew to Italy to try on her custom wedding dress for the first time before her wedding to Travis Barker—and BAZAAR.com got the exclusive first look at the magical moment. In the video, which was filmed for Hulu's The Kardashians, Kourtney is seen trying on the dress...
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Shares True & Dream’s Epic Beyonce Dance Party In New Video: ‘These Girls Are So Silly’

Khloé Kardashian is the aunt with the fun house! On the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 8, the 38-year-old reality star and businesswoman posted the most darling videos to her Instagram Story that showed her 4-year-old daughter True dancing with her cousin, Dream Kardashian, the 5-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. In the first video, the besties danced around to “Suéltate” from Sing 2, making sure to yell out, “Suéltate!” when the time came. “These girls are so silly,” Khloé wrote over the video.
Daily Beast

Kim Kardashian Fully Believes She’s a Method Actor Now

This week, The Kardashians is really testing our interest (and patience) regarding the most tiresome headlines the illustrious family has produced this year. And they’re not doing a great job of holding our attention, even with a wedding, a 60-year-old artifact, and a $100 million lawsuit all on the line.
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Anwar Hadid Buys $2.5 Million L.A. Mansion — Tour The 'Treehouse'- Style Home With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows

Anwar Hadid just purchased a new home.The model cashed in on a $2.5 million L.A. “treehouse”-style home, located on top of a hill and surrounded by lush greenery. Just two months after he and Dua Lipa began dating in 2019, OK! learned that the pair rented a New York City apartment together. Last year, Lipa also relocated to be closer to her boyfriend in L.A. amid the pandemic, as she was unable to freely travel between London and the U.S. At the time, she found a home in the sunny state near the Hadid family in Beverly Hills after she...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy