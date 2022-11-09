ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Casey Anthony tells all in first-look at Where The Truth Lies

In 2011, Casey Anthony was put on trial for allegedly murdering her young daughter, Caylee, in 2008. After a highly publicized trial, Anthony was found not guilty. Now, Anthony is finally sitting down to explain her side of the story in Peacock’s new documentary, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies.
Dan McCafferty, the longtime frontman for the band Nazareth, has died.

Dan McCafferty, the longtime frontman for the band Nazareth, has died. News of his passing was shared on Facebook by his friend Pete Agnew saying the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived. McCafferty co-founded Nazareth in Scotland, along with Agnew, guitarist Manny Charlton and drummer Darrell Sweet in 1968. Their biggest hits came in 1975: "Love Hurts" and "Hair of the Dog." No details on his cause of death have been released. Dan McCafferty was 76.
Video: 'Time Traveler' Spotted in Crowd at 1977 Elvis Concert

A crowd shot from one of Elvis Presley's final concerts shows what some suspect could be a time traveler in the form of a woman holding a modern-day cell phone. The odd scene was reportedly discovered by a Reddit user who noticed the peculiar moment while watching a 1977 CBS special which featured some of the King of Rock and Roll's final performances in June of that year. During the program, as Elvis begins singing "Don't be Cruel," he tosses one of his trademark scarves into the crowd. When the camera briefly pans to his adoring fans attempting to catch it, a woman can be seen holding a rather curious black rectangular object with a small silvery square that bears an uncanny resemblance to a cell phone.
"Piano Man," "Dirty Diana," And 14 More Songs That Have Some Pretty Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Stories

In July 1988, Michael Jackson allegedly decided to remove the song "Dirty Diana" from his setlist out of respect for Princess Diana, who would be attending the show. In a 1997 interview with Barbara Walters, Jackson said that when he met Diana before the show, she asked him if he was going to play the song. He told her that he cut it from the setlist out of respect for her, but she told him that she loved the song and wanted to hear him perform it.
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Lourdes Leon, Madonna, Denise, Demi Moore, Mariah +More

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon launched her music career in August with her first music video for a single called Lock&Key, a catching song that had Lourdes, who goes by Lolahol now, hanging out in a graveyard and being sent off to sea. Yeah... We follow Lourdes on IG!. Madonna's latest...
Slash Credits Childhood Guitar Teacher For His Success

Although Slash originally wanted to play the bass and his first guitar had only one string, he somehow soldiered through his early days to become the rock icon he is today. And he credits one guy for motivating him to do it. Slash says after a guitar teacher named Robert...

