Europe’s policy toward migrants from North Africa and the Middle East has taken many twists and turns over the past several years. The latest of these involves the newly installed government in Italy and new measures that mandate that only refugees judged to be “vulnerable” — specifically, minors or those with severe medical issues — are allowed to enter the country. The early days of implementation of the policy have led to a standoff, as migrants and their supporters make their case, and Italian port authorities rule on who among the latest arrivals are “vulnerable” and therefore permitted to enter the country.

3 DAYS AGO