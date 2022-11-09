ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Send all trying to enter a country ILLEGALLY back the hell where they came from!!!! What is soo hard about doing this?!

AFP

Three migrants blocked in Italy port standoff jump into sea

Three migrants blocked on a rescue ship in Sicily leapt into the sea in desperation Monday, trapped in a standoff between charities that patrol the Mediterranean and Italy's new hard-right government. MSF is one of the handful of charities that rescue migrants at risk of drowning during the perilous crossing from North Africa to Europe, which are now in the crosshairs of new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.
WEKU

Italy has been a strong supporter of Ukraine — but that is starting to change

ROME — When Italy's new right-wing coalition government was sworn in last month, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni vowed to continue her country's staunch support and military assistance for Ukraine. Her stance hasn't changed but as Europe braces for its first winter without Russian gas supplies, and thermostats are turned...
NBC News

Migrant rescue ship docks in French port amid rift with Italy

A maritime rescue ship docked in a southern French port Friday carrying 230 migrants whose fates sparked a diplomatic feud between France and Italy, as well as fury from far-right rivals of the French government. The Ocean Viking disembarked its passengers at the Toulon port, where they were expected to...
BBC

Italy earthquake felt in several countries

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake off the Italian resort of Rimini has been felt across across central Italy and parts of the Balkans. Houses shook for several seconds on the Adriatic coast and there were reports of minor damage but no casualties. Schools were shut in parts of the central Marche region...
Reuters

UK, France in 'final stages' of deal to tackle illegal migration

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed optimism on Monday about working with France to tackle illegal migration and his spokesman said the two nations were close to a new deal to curb the number of migrants crossing the English Channel.
US News and World Report

France to Let Migrant Boat Dock, Has Harsh Words for Italy

PARIS (Reuters) -France said on Thursday it would allow an NGO ship carrying more than 200 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean to dock at the port of Toulon, while harshly criticising Italy for not taking the boat in. Immigration is a hot-button issue in both countries, and French Interior Minister...
grid.news

World in Photos: Italy won’t accept migrants unless they’re young or sick — and no one else is stepping in to take them. What happens next?

Europe’s policy toward migrants from North Africa and the Middle East has taken many twists and turns over the past several years. The latest of these involves the newly installed government in Italy and new measures that mandate that only refugees judged to be “vulnerable” — specifically, minors or those with severe medical issues — are allowed to enter the country. The early days of implementation of the policy have led to a standoff, as migrants and their supporters make their case, and Italian port authorities rule on who among the latest arrivals are “vulnerable” and therefore permitted to enter the country.
AFP

Ship leaves French port after disembarking migrants

All migrants on board a rescue ship turned back by Italy have disembarked in France, authorities said Saturday, as the vessel left to undergo maintenance at another port. French authorities said the last of the 230 passengers disembarked late Friday.
Washington Examiner

If Sweden won't stand up to Turkey, the US should

There’s a Turkish joke about a political prisoner who goes into his prison’s library and gives the librarian a list of books he’d like to check out. The librarian looks at his list and then responds apologetically, "I’m sorry. We don’t have these books. We only have their authors."
The Associated Press

Spanish minister under growing pressure over border deaths

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s interior minister is coming under increased pressure to be more transparent about how Spanish security forces responded to a June storming of its border with Morocco that led to the deaths of at least 23 migrants in the North African enclave of Melilla. Spanish members of parliament across the political spectrum are pushing for the opening of a parliamentary investigation, with some calling for Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska’s resignation. The actions of Spanish authorities in Melilla on June 24 have been brought back to the spotlight following a report by BBC Africa Eye, an investigative program of the British public broadcaster, that claims the lifeless bodies of migrants were dragged from the Spanish-controlled territory of Melilla to Morocco. Grande-Marlaska has also been accused of withholding evidence, namely security footage, from investigators.

