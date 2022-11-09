Read full article on original website
Rihanna Savage x Fenty - latest: Fans say Johnny Depp and Rihanna are ‘over’ amid controversial appearance in fashion show
Rihanna’s highly-anticipated Savage x Fenty Vol 4 show has finally landed, but it was already making headlines ahead of its release due to the presence of a controversial figure. The singer’s fashion show, which aired on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday (9 November), included a star-studded cast of models,...
The FADER
Listen to Rihanna’s second Black Panther song, “Born Again”
Today, November 11, marks the official release date of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and its accompanying soundtrack. The OST includes contributions from artists including Tems, Burna Boy, Stormzy, and PinkPantheress among others as well as the much-herladed return of Rihanna. We have already heard "Lift Me Up," Rihanna's first new music since 2016's ANTI, with new song "Born Again" arriving today. Scroll down to listen to the track, written by The-Dream, below.
Megan Thee Stallion Fans Say Drake Got Lipo From Dr. Miami & The Surgeon Broke His Silence
Michael Salzhauer, aka Dr. Miami, is one of the city's most popular plastic surgeons. He's had patients like the Kardashians, and now rumor has it that Drake checked into his office, as well. In 2016, rapper Joe Budden made a diss track, Afraid, and started the theory that the celebrity...
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Praises Khloe Kardashian's Look -- and She Responds
Britney Spears is a fan of Khloe Kardashian's glam team! The 40-year-old pop superstar took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise the 38-year-old reality star's recent look. "She’s the reason I crimp my hair now 💇🏼♀️ !!! How f’n hot is that … but I don’t see how hers is more puffy !!! I’m working on it … she’s beautiful !!!" Spears captioned a shot of Khloe attending Beyonce's birthday party back in September.
Popculture
Chanel West Coast Reveals Her Baby's Name
Chanel West Coast is sharing more details about her newborn. During an interview with Us Weekly, Chanel opened up about her birthing experience. Additionally, she also shared the name of her baby girl. Chanel welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, on Wednesday. While chatting with Us Weekly,...
Bradley Cooper Attends Leo DiCaprio’s Birthday With Pal Kate Hudson Amid Reports He’s Back With Irina
Bradley Cooper has been a man about town recently as his latest escapade saw him celebrating Leonardo DiCaprio’s 48th birthday bash in Hollywood on Nov. 11 with buddy Kate Hudson. The Nightmare Alley star was spotted driving the Almost Famous actress to the celeb-studded shindig in his luxury SUV. The adorable pair, who have been friends for over a decade, were all smiles during the trip.
Nick Lachey Seemingly Shades Ex Jessica Simpson With Marriage Diss
Watch: Did Nick Lachey SHADE Ex Jessica Simpson on Love Is Blind Reunion?. Nick Lachey may have just served up 98 degrees of shade. During the Love is Blind season 3 reunion, the show's hosts, Nick and his wife Vanessa Lachey, sat down to rehash the romantic ups and the downs with the pairs from the pods. But it was Nick himself who had fans raising their eyebrows after he connected with contestant Matt Bolton over previous marriages, quipping that marriage "is always better the second time."
The FADER
Snoop Dogg biopic being written by Black Panther co-writer
Snoop Dogg has licensed his music for an official biopic, per The Hollywood Reporter. The movie will be a Universal Pictures project, the same studio that released NWA movie Straight Outta Compton in 2015. Snoop Dogg was played by Atlanta actor LaKeith Stanfield in that movie. A lead actor for the Snoop biopic hasn't yet been announced.
The FADER
Maya Jane Coles drops “Freefall” featuring Moxie Knox
Multi-genre electronic act Maya Jane Coles is back before the end of the year with her new single “Freefall” featuring New York R&B singer-songwriter Moxie Knox. The song dropped via Coles own record label, I/AM/ME. The catchy house tune exemplifies why the producer is dubbed the “first lady...
Popculture
Reality TV Favorite Pregnant With Baby No. 3
Binky Felstead's family of four is about to become a family of five! The former Made in Chelsea star announced Sunday that she is pregnant with her third child, her second child with husband Max Darnton. The soon-to-be parents of three are already mom and dad to son Wolfie, 17 months, and Felstead is also mom to daughter India, 5, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend and former TV co-star Josh "JP" Patterson.
The FADER
Watch Westside Gunn’s new video for “FlyGod Jr”
Westside Gunn has shared the visual treatment for “FlyGod Jr,” the second track from his October 28 semi-surprise album, 10. The track is named for West’s son, who produced it. It features an intro from DJ Drama and a verse from Doe Boy, both of whom appear in the new clip, which comes courtesy of Daily Gems.
‘Stutz’ Review: Jonah Hill’s Therapy Documentary Is Raw, Uncomfortable, and Deeply Moving
Jonah Hill’s therapy movie, Stutz—coming to Netflix on November 14— might just change your life. That’s Hill’s hope, anyhow. The 38-year-old actor best known for his roles in comedies like Superbad and 21 Jump Street had his own life changed when he met his therapist, Phil Stutz, at a low point in his life. I’ll admit, I was skeptical when I first heard that Hill had directed and starred in a documentary in which he interviewed his therapist. The idea is uncomfortable. Therapy is meant to be private, contained, and not spoken of in polite company… right? To broadcast your sessions to the world is an exercise in narcissism, indulgence, and oversharing… right?
