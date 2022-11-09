ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC Studios Takes Full Ownership of ‘The British Tribe Next Door’ Producer Voltage TV, Buying Out Channel 4 Minority Stake

By Manori Ravindran
 3 days ago
BBC Studios has taken full ownership of British factual producer Voltage TV , whose credits include “Inside the Factory” and “The British Tribe Next Door.”

The BBC’s production and distribution arm buys out Channel 4’s minority stake in Voltage via its C4 Growth Fund, which has been in place since 2015.

The deal signifies a renewed investment in unscripted by BBC Studios. The business has had a long-standing relationship with Voltage TV, which was founded in 2013 by Sanjay Singhal and Steve Nam. The company works closely with British broadcasters such as the BBC and ITV as well as streamers Netflix and Amazon Prime.

On announcing the deal, Ralph Lee, CEO of BBC Studios Productions, said: “We’ve admired Voltage for a long time, which is why when the opportunity arose we moved quickly to acquire the business outright. The breadth and quality of their slate is a perfect complement to BBC Studios Productions factual entertainment and factual brands. We’re delighted to be backing them and look forward to working even more closely with Sanjay, Steve and the team to grow the business.”

Voltage TV’s Singhal added: “I started at the BBC as a trainee exactly 30 years ago. Then, it was producing programmes that were world-beating – and it still is. I’m delighted that Voltage has found a home in an organisation that champions risk-taking and shares the huge creative ambition we have in the coming years.”

Nam said: “When BBC Studios approached us it just felt a natural fit, and I’m a firm believer in gut instinct. Our distribution relationship with BBC Studios dates back to the launch of Voltage and we look forward to continuing to flourish through their impressive global reach.”

Over the past few years, Voltage TV credits in documentary and factual series include Ant and Dec’s “DNA Journey” (ITV1), “The British Tribe Next Door” (Channel 4) and “The Great Plague” (Channel 5). Its longest running series is “Inside the Factory” for BBC Two, which is now in its eighth season.

Voltage is currently in production with the premium documentary series “The Fake Sheikh” for Amazon Prime, and “Tempting Fortune,” a major new six-part reality format it is making for the U.K. Channel 4 and Roku in the U.S.

