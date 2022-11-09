ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

Gridiron Icons podcast: West Memphis legend Grafton Moore

By Kyle Sutherland
 3 days ago

A native of West Memphis, Grafton Moore has always bled blue and red — from his time as a member of the Ole Miss baseball team and even when he coached at Helena, Earle - where he won a football state title in 1974 - and Marianna in his early career before coming home to West Memphis in 1978 to be the head football coach.

In a career that has spanned over five decades, Moore has mentored thousands of young athletes, both male and female, in multiple sports. He started the baseball program at West Memphis in 1982 and led the football team to the state final in 1982 and 1984.

After retiring as head football coach following the 2000 season, Moore never lost the desire to coach and that itch has continued over two decades as he is still currently a volunteer assistant for the Blue Devils' football team. He has served in that position under Lanny Dauksch, Billy Elmore and currently Robert Hooks.

