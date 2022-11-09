Read full article on original website
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Jim Cramer Tears Up, Apologizes on TV for Trusting Mark Zuckerberg as Meta Stock Plummets
Jim "Mad Money" Cramer has made a career of giving stock market advice in a signature brash style. So it caught everyone off-guard when Cramer teared up on CNBC on Thursday and apologized to viewers for promoting Meta's stock after it plummeted following yet another devastating earnings report for the company.
‘It’s not good, it’s not fun.’ The Oculus founder who sold his VR startup to Mark Zuckerberg slams Meta’s Horizon Worlds as a hobby ‘project car’
Palmer Luckey says the metaverse is “terrible,” but it might succeed in the long run.
Meta stock climbs as the Facebook parent reportedly joins Twitter and other tech firms with massive layoff plans
Shares of Meta rose Monday after The Wall Street Journal reported mass layoffs are hitting the Facebook parent this week. The job cuts are expected to impact thousands of employees and could be announced as soon as Wednesday, per the report. Meta joins Twitter, Lyft, Amazon and other tech companies...
Only 5 billionaires including the founders of Zynga, FTX and 23andme have signed up to The Giving Pledge this year
The number of billionaires pledging to give away most of their wealth has fallen to a record low. Only five have signed up for The Giving Pledge in 2022, down from 14 last year. Jeff Bezos is noticeably missing from the list, but his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott is on it.
Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse
A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
Mark Zuckerberg apologized for laying off 11,000 Meta staff, but Elon Musk didn't say sorry to Twitter workers who lost their jobs
Meta announced 11,000 job cuts, equating to 13% of its workforce, on Wednesday. The layoffs come just days after Elon Musk sent blunt emails to half of Twitter's workforce. Mark Zuckerberg has apologized for his decision to cut jobs, unlike Twitter's new owner. More than 11,000 Meta employees are losing...
Elon Musk's personal worth shrinks by $100 billion, yet more than Jeff Bezos'
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has seen $100 billion of his fortune wiped off in less than a year. Even after such a sharp decline, he remains the richest person on the planet, Forbes reported. It was November of 2021 when Elon Musk rode the wave of his electric...
Meta says it will lay off more than 11,000 staff as Mark Zuckerberg claims the company is 'deeply underestimated'
Meta on Wednesday said it planned to lay off more than 11,000 employees, or 13% of its workforce. Its founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, said in a staff memo that the layoffs were a "last resort." Meta is one of several big-name tech companies that have embarked on sweeping layoffs.
Here's why Mark Zuckerberg can't be fired as CEO of Meta
Despite growing pushback to Facebook's metaverse pivot, Zuckerberg structured his company so that it's nearly impossible for him to be ousted.
Mark Zuckerberg, a crypto CEO, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos top list of billionaires who have seen their net worths drop the most this year
The world's 10 richest people collectively lost almost a quarter of a trillion dollars year-to-date. Tech CEOs investing in the metaverse and cryptocurrency are ranked as the biggest losers. These billionaires have seen their net worth drop the most, per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 1. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg: -$87.3...
Billionaire IAC chairman Barry Diller says Elon Musk bought Twitter as a toy: 'How long he will use it, like toys, we don't really know'
Billionaire IAC chairman Barry Diller has mixed feelings about Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition. On CNBC's Squawk Box, Diller said Musk "bought a toy, and how long he will use it, like toys, we don't really know." Diller also said pursuing Musk's aspirations to make a super-app out of Twitter will...
Read the memo Mark Zuckerberg sent to employees announcing Meta's plans to lay off more than 11,000 people
Mark Zuckerberg sent a memo to employees on Wednesday announcing mass layoffs at Meta. The CEO said Meta planned to reduce its workforce by laying off more than 11,000 workers. He added that he wanted to take accountability for the decisions that led to the cuts. Meta announced Wednesday morning...
Zuckerberg Holds Emotional Meeting As Thousands Of Employees Prepare For Layoffs
The tech industry is bracing for another round of massive layoffs, and this one could be the biggest one at a single company so far. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to start the sacking process starting tomorrow, but executives have already been informed about the internal restructuring.
Mark Zuckerberg's giant middle finger to Wall Street backfired for Meta. Welcome to the 'biggest two week pivot' analysts have ever seen.
About two weeks ago, Mark Zuckerberg raised a giant middle finger to investors who were clamoring for cost-cuts. The move went stunningly wrong, crushing the shares of Facebook parent company Meta. The young billionaire founder didn't take very long to learn his lesson. On Wednesday, Zuckerberg announced 11,000 layoffs, about...
Mark Zuckerberg can sack 11,000 workers but shareholders can't dump him
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here," tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg told the 11,000 staff he sacked this week. The retrenchment of about 13% of the workforce at Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, comes as Zuckerberg's ambitions for a "metaverse" tank.
Facebook employees react to being laid off
After Facebook laid off thousands of workers, some are turning to LinkedIn or Twitter to share their accounts of the layoffs and search for new jobs.
Meta expected to announce massive layoffs this week that could impact thousand as tech bloodbath continues: WSJ
Meta is expected to announce layoffs for thousands of employees as soon as Wednesday, WSJ reported. The company already started downsizing and cutting expenses in recent months. Meta joins a growing list of tech companies slashing their workforces as a recession nears. Meta is expected to announce a massive round...
Jeff Bezos' Amazon becomes the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com Inc., has achieved the unenviable milestone of being the first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market valuation, Bloomberg has reported. Incidentally, Amazon was among the first few companies to cross the $1 trillion valuation in the first place, and the recent dip is...
Silicon Valley's greatest minds misread pandemic demand. Now their employees are paying for it.
In the early months of the pandemic, Facebook only grew bigger and more central to our lives. With lockdowns spreading, countless people began shopping, socializing and working on Facebook and other online platforms. As CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in March 2020, usage was so high that the company was "just trying to keep the lights on."
