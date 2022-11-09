BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A cold rain will continue to overspread the area overnight. You’ll want to factor in extra drive time for tomorrow morning, and plan for a rainy/dreary start to the day. Temperatures will struggle to break out of the 40s tomorrow, with rain continuing through lunchtime. The rain won’t exit east Alabama until mid-afternoon. We could receive over an inch of rain in many areas over the next 24 hours. The clouds will linger into tomorrow night, with lows in the middle 30s.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO