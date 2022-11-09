ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FIRST ALERT: Cold rain overnight into Tuesday, more freezing temperatures late week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A cold rain will continue to overspread the area overnight. You’ll want to factor in extra drive time for tomorrow morning, and plan for a rainy/dreary start to the day. Temperatures will struggle to break out of the 40s tomorrow, with rain continuing through lunchtime. The rain won’t exit east Alabama until mid-afternoon. We could receive over an inch of rain in many areas over the next 24 hours. The clouds will linger into tomorrow night, with lows in the middle 30s.
ALABAMA STATE
FIRST ALERT: Clear, cold days ahead, Freeze Warning tonight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new Freeze Warning has been issued which begins at 9 p.m. tonight and extends through 9 a.m. Monday morning. Temperatures as low as 30 to 32 are expected. This morning, persistent cloud cover kept temperatures from falling to the Freeze Warning criteria, but the clouds will continue to erode with clearing skies from south to north during the day.
ALABAMA STATE
Art class sparks coast-to-coast student postcard exchange

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - Inside the art classroom at a Florida school, students have been busting out crayons and getting busy crafting colorful postcards. Their creations are shipped all across the country. Chaires Elementary art teacher Colleen Nottingham said she came up with the idea after visiting a...
FLORIDA STATE
Train collides with truck in Lipscomb

LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WBRC) -A truck was struck by a train at a railroad crossing in Lipscomb on Sunday night. Authorities say the truck was hit on the tracks at Avenue H. No one was injured in the accident. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store...
Preparing your car for the cold winter season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Freezing temperatures are finally here in Alabama and before we get too deep into the winter season, your car needs to get checked. That cold weather can do some real damage to vehicles not properly maintained. “We see tires going flat overnight in the driveway, we...
ALABAMA STATE
County-by-county: Expected impacts of Hurricane Nicole

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Hurricane Nicole is expected to have major weather impacts on several Central Florida counties when the system comes ashore as a hurricane. Several Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings have been issued and evacuation orders are in place for some counties. Here's a look at how the...
Florida man dies on docked yacht during Hurricane Nicole

COCOA, Fla. - A 68-year-old Port Canaveral man died during the peak of Hurricane Nicole early Thursday in Cocoa. Around 4:33 a.m., a woman called 911 reporting that her husband was in distress, according to the Cocoa Police Department. The couple was on their yacht docked at Lee Wenner Park.
COCOA, FL
One injured after shooting at Tarrant birthday party

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Tarrant Police are looking information regarding a shooting that took place at a birthday party Sunday afternoon. Police responded to a location on Pinson Street in Tarrant for a reported shooting just before 4:30 p.m. A female allegedly began discharging a firearm during a birthday event for a “juvenile” inside the location.
TARRANT, AL
Alabama AG announces 3-count capital murder indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed for death of Aniah Blanchard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Office:. Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed on three counts of capital murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard. Blanchard was reported missing on October 24, 2019, in Auburn, and her body was discovered on November 25, 2019, in a wooded area in Macon County. Yazeed, 32 of Montgomery, was served the indictment Tuesday in the Lee County jail where he is currently being held without bond.
ALABAMA STATE
3 children found safe, woman in custody after suspected kidnapping in S.C.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Three young children believed to have been kidnapped by a family member in South Carolina have been found safe, authorities said Monday. The York County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and 9-month-old Ja’Hanie McKinney would be checked by EMS staff “to be on the safe side.”
YORK COUNTY, SC
St. Clair Co. school board member resigns

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - According to St. Clair County Superintendent Justin Burns, Dr. Mike Hobbs has resigned from the Springville School Board of Education seat. Resumes and letters of interest are being considered. The person who fills this vacant seat must reside in the Springville school district. If...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
Doctor encourages stocking up on medicine before getting sick

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting statewide influenza-like illness is at nearly 12%. Luckily, most people can recover from the flu at home, but once you’re feeling sick the last thing you want is to go to the store and expose other people. So if you already have what you’ll need, you’re prepared.
ALABAMA STATE

