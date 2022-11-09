ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

seattlemedium.com

Residents Wanting Change Protest Funding Cops

The cry is still to defund versus defend police budgets. Recently, local organizers hung signs displaying some of the names of 191 unhoused people who have died during the Harrell administration. Mutual aid workers from Stop the Sweeps, wearing tags that read “SPD,” “Harrell Admin,” and “City Council” used brooms to brush red paint over the names to illustrate that sweeps kill. The group came together to protest blindly funding the police budget and homeless camp sweeps.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Is King County the GOP’s nemesis?

As Danny Westneat pointed out in The Seattle Times this week, once again, it was King County that spoiled Republican chances to pick up a Senate seat. And I’ve heard that a lot over the years, the lament that “if it wasn’t for King County, we would have won easily” – the implication being that it’s unfair that a conservative candidate has to find a way to appeal to all those King County liberals.
KING COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Julie Anderson concedes to incumbent Hobbs in Secretary of State race

TACOMA, Wash. — Challenger Julie Anderson has conceded to incumbent Steve Hobbs (D-Wash.) in the race for Washington’s secretary of state. Nonpartisan Anderson, who is currently the Pierce County Auditor, released her concession just before 6 p.m. on November 10. “I knew this would be a tough race...
WASHINGTON STATE
gigharbornow.org

Updated election results: Margin in state House race narrows

A 26th Legislative District House of Representatives race got a little closer in updated ballot totals released Wednesday, Nov. 9. Democrat Adison Richards continues to lead the race for position 1 over Republican Spencer Hutchins. But the contest got closer than it was on election night. The updated totals show...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Ballot Drop Update

The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
KING COUNTY, WA
seattlemedium.com

Banking on Washington State’s Swing Districts

There are two 2022 state Senate matchups that are among Washington’s biggest money earning campaigns. They are now the largest monied state legislative races in history. In Washington, the U.S. Senate’s 26th Legislative District — which includes Gig Harbor, Port Orchard and part of Bremerton — has attracted a huge $4.4 million in donations. The 42nd legislative district in Whatcom County has drawn more than $1.8 million in outside spending, on top of about $1.4 million spent by the candidates so far.
WASHINGTON STATE
knkx.org

What motivated these Snohomish County residents to vote in-person

Election officials north of Seattle said there may have been a surge of last-minute voting in this election – especially in-person. At the Snohomish County vote center in Everett on Tuesday, it almost felt like the old days before Washington adopted universal vote-by-mail in 2011. People were depositing ballots...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Oversight agency takes issue with some King County body cam policies

SEATTLE — The King County Council unanimously approved the collective bargaining agreement between the county and the King County Police Officer’s Guild. The county said the agreement will deploy body-worn cameras, ensure cooperation with the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO) and increase salaries to ensure the Sheriff’s office can recruit and retain deputies.
KING COUNTY, WA
washingtonstatewire.com

Write-ins looks like a problem for Anderson

Lame-duck state Rep. Brad Klippert may not be back in Olympia next year, but it looks like the Tri-Cities Republican will leave a mark on this election regardless. More than 3 percent of the votes cast in the Secretary of State’s race were write-ins, presumably for Klippert, because he jumped in to carry the GOP flag after three other Republicans split the primary vote and finished out of the money.
OLYMPIA, WA
KING-5

Leesa Manion leads in race for King County prosecuting attorney

SEATTLE — Leesa Manion leads in the race for King County prosecuting attorney with 56% of the vote after updated returns were released Wednesday. Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell is trailing with 44% of the vote. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is responsible for prosecuting all felonies in...
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

WSDOT, Everett mayor at odds over solution to homelessness crisis

The Washington State Department of Transportation and the Mayor of Everett are in a war of words, with both parties using public letters over how best to address the homeless crisis. The controversy is centered around Washington’s ‘Right of Way Safety Initiative.’ Earlier this year, the state legislature allocated $300...
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Early release policy at Arlington Schools leads to downtown disruptions

A new policy at Arlington Public Schools (APS) is leading to backlash in the community after the district instituted a policy for early release for all students on Fridays. This policy has drawn plenty of criticism from local business owners and police. Business owners in the downtown core have grown...
ARLINGTON, WA
KXL

King County Makes Deal With Union For Deputy Body Cameras

SEATTLE (AP) – King County and the union representing sheriff’s deputies have reached an agreement that would allow for deputies to carry body and dashboard cameras, but it’s drawing pushback from the county’s police oversight agency. The Seattle Times reports the new collective bargaining agreement between...
KING COUNTY, WA
KING-5

2022 election results for Thurston, Lewis, and Pacific counties

Voters from Olympia to Centralia to Long Beach and beyond will weigh in on a number of key local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results across Thurston, Lewis and Pacific counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 3 and 10, and state legislative districts 2, 19, 22, and 35.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KING-5

2022 election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties

Voters from Port Angeles and Sequim down the Washington coast to Grays Harbor will vote in a number of important local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 19 and 24, and secretary of state.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
KING-5

2022 election results for Kitsap and Mason counties

Voters from Shelton to Bremerton to Bainbridge and beyond, will weigh in on a number of local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results in Mason and Kitsap counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 23, 26 and 35, and secretary of state.
MASON COUNTY, WA

