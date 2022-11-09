ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Millie Bobby Brown thinks ‘Stranger Things’ costar is a ‘lousy kisser’

Millie Bobby Brown didn’t have the kindest words for one of her Stranger Things co-stars, outing them as a “lousy kisser” during an interview with Vanity Fair. Put straight into the firing line with a lie detector test, Brown was probed on various aspects of her life and career. Among some of her “truthful” answers included her believing Enola Holmes co-star Henry Cavill is a better Sherlock Holmes than both Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr., as well as revealing far more intimate stories from set.
An obsessive psychological thriller somehow even worse than its star’s haircut lurks outside your streaming door

Nobody was expecting cinematic excellence from The Fanatic, which saw slumming former A-lister John Travolta sign up for another low-rent action thriller, with the added curiosity factor of Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst co-writing the script and directing. The only memorable thing about the movie is Travolta’s astonishingly terrible wig,...
Netflix users locked, loaded, and ready to go to war with the return of a smash hit comic book series

History has shown on more occasions than fans would care to remember that getting too attached to a Netflix fantasy series is a dangerous game, with viewing figures and online buzz meaningless when the streaming service is ready to trim the herd at any given moment. Thankfully, Warrior Nun survived to get a second season renewal, and it’s back with a vengeance.
Where have we seen the cast of ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ before?

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is quickly becoming one of Netflix’s most successful shows, getting rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. Some viewers may wonder where they’ve seen some of the show’s cast before, as it features a mix of prolific actors and some new faces. But don’t fear, here is everything you need to know.
Who is Alba Baptista? Everything we know about Chris Evans’ new girlfriend

Chris Evans’ dating life has become very public recently with the news that he is dating actress Alba Baptista. According to People magazine, Evans and Baptista have been dating for over a year. Their relationship has only recently become public knowledge thanks to some snooping on Instagram, with a pumpkin of all things being the straw which broke the camel’s back.
Netflix’s hottest comic book property returns to declare war on the Top 10 in 70 countries

With The Umbrella Academy and Sweet Tooth currently on hiatus, Lucifer and Locke & Key having wrapped up their runs, The Old Guard sequel in the midst of post-production, the Defenders Saga having migrated over to Disney Plus, and the likes of Raising Dion and Jupiter’s Legacy being kicked to the curb, a gap in the market has opened up for Warrior Nun to swoop in and declare itself as Netflix’s hottest comic book property.
Who is Himeno in ‘Chainsaw Man?’ Her age, strengths, and more

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Chainsaw Man season one, episode five, “GUN DEVIL.”. Himeno in Chainsaw Man has a tragic backstory and a ghostly devil she can summon at will, but she’s not all serious and somber. She’s got a lively personality all her own that obscures a heartbreaking truth that hides beneath the surface.
Are there plans for ‘Manifest’ Season 5 or is Season 4 the end?

Manifest is a massively popular TV show, albeit one with a fascinating production history. Now that the first part of the fourth season is out on Netflix, fans are wondering if Manifest will get a fifth season or if the second half of season four will be the end of the road for this popular mystery series.
Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds

The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
Is Weird Al married and does he have kids?

The release of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has attracted the interest of numerous fans who are set to acquire more information about the popular comedy musician. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, the movie is all set to showcase the well-known version of Weird Al Yankovic despite some tiny variations from reality.
A Netflix thriller shot past ‘Rings of Power’, ‘House of the Dragon’ to nab top spot on streaming rankings

Netflix is back in the absolute number one across streaming, putting the sword to two major fantasy franchises by channeling their true crime strengths with The Watcher. The Watcher has toppled both Amazon Prime’s The Rings of Power and HBO Max’s House of the Dragon, proving the original is sometimes the best when it comes to streaming. According to the latest Nielsen ratings, The Watcher saw a ridiculous 2.3 billion minutes viewed in the last week, firing it well and truly ahead of all its competition.
A monstrous head-to-head film that impressed critics and audiences alike is leaving HBO Max

Roaring its way out of HBO Max soon is arguably the best-ever monster film put to screen, with audiences only given a small amount of time before it disappears. Godzilla vs. Kong wowed audiences in 2021 by somehow managing to put both a giant lizard and a ridiculously big monkey into a movie and making it enjoyable. Knowingly stupid and havign some fun with itself, it’s unfortunately going to set sail soon for different streaming shores.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ finally breaks a worrying MCU losing streak

Despite being destined to earn a monumental amount of money at the box office, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is proving to be a lot more polarizing among critics and fans than anyone could have predicted. On Rotten Tomatoes, Ryan Coogler’s sequel ranks as the fourth highest-rated feature-length installment in the...

