Millie Bobby Brown thinks ‘Stranger Things’ costar is a ‘lousy kisser’
Millie Bobby Brown didn’t have the kindest words for one of her Stranger Things co-stars, outing them as a “lousy kisser” during an interview with Vanity Fair. Put straight into the firing line with a lie detector test, Brown was probed on various aspects of her life and career. Among some of her “truthful” answers included her believing Enola Holmes co-star Henry Cavill is a better Sherlock Holmes than both Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr., as well as revealing far more intimate stories from set.
‘Yellowstone’ star Luke Grimes talks the Kevin Costner effect and being a cowboy at heart
Paramount’s number one series, Yellowstone, is just days away from the premiere of its highly-anticipated fifth season, and fans can’t get enough of the Duttons. Luke Grimes, who breathes life into Kayce, is talking about the hype surrounding the series, being a cowboy at heart, and the Kevin Costner effect.
I'm Not Even Kidding — Nick Cannon Has Welcomed Another Kid, Just That Fast
The news comes just over a week after it was confirmed that he also has another kid on the way.
An obsessive psychological thriller somehow even worse than its star’s haircut lurks outside your streaming door
Nobody was expecting cinematic excellence from The Fanatic, which saw slumming former A-lister John Travolta sign up for another low-rent action thriller, with the added curiosity factor of Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst co-writing the script and directing. The only memorable thing about the movie is Travolta’s astonishingly terrible wig,...
14 Women Revealed The Wildest And Most Baffling Reactions They Experienced After Rejecting Someone, And People STILL Don't Understand The Concept Of "No Means No"
"He threatened to tell the principal of the school — like I’m gonna get expelled for not wanting to have sex with him."
Netflix users locked, loaded, and ready to go to war with the return of a smash hit comic book series
History has shown on more occasions than fans would care to remember that getting too attached to a Netflix fantasy series is a dangerous game, with viewing figures and online buzz meaningless when the streaming service is ready to trim the herd at any given moment. Thankfully, Warrior Nun survived to get a second season renewal, and it’s back with a vengeance.
Where have we seen the cast of ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ before?
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is quickly becoming one of Netflix’s most successful shows, getting rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. Some viewers may wonder where they’ve seen some of the show’s cast before, as it features a mix of prolific actors and some new faces. But don’t fear, here is everything you need to know.
Who is Alba Baptista? Everything we know about Chris Evans’ new girlfriend
Chris Evans’ dating life has become very public recently with the news that he is dating actress Alba Baptista. According to People magazine, Evans and Baptista have been dating for over a year. Their relationship has only recently become public knowledge thanks to some snooping on Instagram, with a pumpkin of all things being the straw which broke the camel’s back.
Mariah Carey relaxes with season 5 of ‘The Crown’ in typically understated fashion
It’s only fitting that the Queen of Christmas indulges in some other forms of royalty, and Mariah Carey recently enjoyed a special screening of season five of Netflix’s The Crown. In a Twitter post by the five-octave singer, she’s shown lounging around in one of her many sparkly...
Netflix’s hottest comic book property returns to declare war on the Top 10 in 70 countries
With The Umbrella Academy and Sweet Tooth currently on hiatus, Lucifer and Locke & Key having wrapped up their runs, The Old Guard sequel in the midst of post-production, the Defenders Saga having migrated over to Disney Plus, and the likes of Raising Dion and Jupiter’s Legacy being kicked to the curb, a gap in the market has opened up for Warrior Nun to swoop in and declare itself as Netflix’s hottest comic book property.
Who is Himeno in ‘Chainsaw Man?’ Her age, strengths, and more
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Chainsaw Man season one, episode five, “GUN DEVIL.”. Himeno in Chainsaw Man has a tragic backstory and a ghostly devil she can summon at will, but she’s not all serious and somber. She’s got a lively personality all her own that obscures a heartbreaking truth that hides beneath the surface.
Are there plans for ‘Manifest’ Season 5 or is Season 4 the end?
Manifest is a massively popular TV show, albeit one with a fascinating production history. Now that the first part of the fourth season is out on Netflix, fans are wondering if Manifest will get a fifth season or if the second half of season four will be the end of the road for this popular mystery series.
Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds
The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
Jeopardy! fans ‘cringe’ as Ken Jennings makes fan-favorite contestant dance in Tournament of Champions bonus video
KEN Jennings has caused fans to cringe after making a Tournament of Champions contestant dance in a wild bonus clip. The competition has gotten fierce as the top contestants battle it out for the championship win. Jeopardy! host Ken, 48, has managed to keep things light, though, by forcing finalist...
Is Weird Al married and does he have kids?
The release of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has attracted the interest of numerous fans who are set to acquire more information about the popular comedy musician. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, the movie is all set to showcase the well-known version of Weird Al Yankovic despite some tiny variations from reality.
A Netflix thriller shot past ‘Rings of Power’, ‘House of the Dragon’ to nab top spot on streaming rankings
Netflix is back in the absolute number one across streaming, putting the sword to two major fantasy franchises by channeling their true crime strengths with The Watcher. The Watcher has toppled both Amazon Prime’s The Rings of Power and HBO Max’s House of the Dragon, proving the original is sometimes the best when it comes to streaming. According to the latest Nielsen ratings, The Watcher saw a ridiculous 2.3 billion minutes viewed in the last week, firing it well and truly ahead of all its competition.
A pretentious R-rated fantasy flop that was shut down and resurrected ponders existence on Disney Plus
Having broken through to the mainstream and established himself as a fast-rising talent well worth keeping an eye on through his second feature Requiem for a Dream, expectations were high for Darren Aronofsky’s follow-up The Fountain, but things didn’t get off to a great start when the studio pulled the plug due to budget overruns.
A monstrous head-to-head film that impressed critics and audiences alike is leaving HBO Max
Roaring its way out of HBO Max soon is arguably the best-ever monster film put to screen, with audiences only given a small amount of time before it disappears. Godzilla vs. Kong wowed audiences in 2021 by somehow managing to put both a giant lizard and a ridiculously big monkey into a movie and making it enjoyable. Knowingly stupid and havign some fun with itself, it’s unfortunately going to set sail soon for different streaming shores.
An unfairly underrated and utterly insane horror comedy can’t escape the entirely valid criticism of its awful ending
When hardcore horror fans first heard that the co-writer and director of Jason Statham’s demented Crank duology was teaming up with Nicolas Cage for a high concept horror comedy, Mom and Dad instantly shot to the somewhere near the top of their must-see lists. That’s entirely fair, when the...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ finally breaks a worrying MCU losing streak
Despite being destined to earn a monumental amount of money at the box office, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is proving to be a lot more polarizing among critics and fans than anyone could have predicted. On Rotten Tomatoes, Ryan Coogler’s sequel ranks as the fourth highest-rated feature-length installment in the...
