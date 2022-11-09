ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What does ‘Imperius Rex’ mean, and why did Namor say it in ‘Wakanda Forever?’

Warning: this article contains spoilers for the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At long last, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is available to the world to go see in theaters, and it’s every bit as heartbreaking, reverent, and action-packed as we expected from the return to Wakanda in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s untimely passing, and introduces an excellent new villain in Namor.
Every major new character introduced in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It’s finally here! After years of waiting, the death of its star, and COVID-related issues affecting production, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is here. People are obviously excited about the movie, and it’s expected to make truckloads of money.
What is Namor’s weakness in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sees Wakanda mourn the passing of their King T’Challa after Marvel decided not to recast the role post Chadwick Boseman’s death in 2020. The film, in addition to being a rumination on grief and loss, features two nations at battle — Wakanda and Talocan.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ finally breaks a worrying MCU losing streak

Despite being destined to earn a monumental amount of money at the box office, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is proving to be a lot more polarizing among critics and fans than anyone could have predicted. On Rotten Tomatoes, Ryan Coogler’s sequel ranks as the fourth highest-rated feature-length installment in the...
How many post-credits scenes does ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ have?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally here, and it brings to Marvel fans the self-contained end to a year that has been dominated by the multiverse. If you’re heading out to see Wakanda Forever in theaters you’re probably curious about what teases lie at the end of its runtime. Post-credits scenes have become commonplace in superhero movies, and the Black Panther sequel is no different.
As ‘Wakanda Forever’ begins to hit cinemas worldwide, ‘Black Panther’ fans are rallying around Angela Bassett’s Oscar campaign

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Angela Bassett is receiving mountains of praise from international Marvel fans who already watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters. Her performance was powerful throughout the whole movie and it’s prompted some fans to campaign for the actress’ nomination in the 2023 Academy Awards.
A monstrous head-to-head film that impressed critics and audiences alike is leaving HBO Max

Roaring its way out of HBO Max soon is arguably the best-ever monster film put to screen, with audiences only given a small amount of time before it disappears. Godzilla vs. Kong wowed audiences in 2021 by somehow managing to put both a giant lizard and a ridiculously big monkey into a movie and making it enjoyable. Knowingly stupid and havign some fun with itself, it’s unfortunately going to set sail soon for different streaming shores.
Latest Marvel News: Studio reveals what we all suspected about ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ as superstar siblings fight for X-Men role

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally almost here, but even though Marvel has been keeping its greatest secret under wraps all this time, it looks like the truth has finally leaked just as the sequel is about to enter theaters. Elsewhere, another Ghostbusters legend looks to be hoping to follow Ant-Man 3‘s Billy Murray into the MCU as two celebrity sisters begin the battle to be chosen as the franchise’s rebooted version of a fan-favorite X-Men member.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ proves Disney cares about LGBTQ+, but only when money isn’t involved

The Mouse House has proven time and again that they can play it a bit fast and loose when it comes to queer advocacy. When the community is on their side, the company is no less sluggish in embracing these progressive standards than all the rest of their competitors, but when it comes to international markets, the name of the game is profit, no matter how hard you’ve blown into the trumpets of diversity and representation.
The only Marvel hero as old as Namor has already entered the MCU, but nobody remembers

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out in theaters, bringing with it the MCU debut of one of Marvel’s oldest ever characters. Namor the Sub-Mariner’s comic book history goes way back to Oct. 1939’s Marvel Comics #1, meaning he predates every other Marvel hero we’ve met in the franchise to date. Well, except one, that is. There is another character who is as old as Namor, and it just so happens that they’ve already appeared in the MCU. It’s just that everybody’s forgotten all about it.
Bryce Dallas Howard looks set to reboot one of Disney’s oldest sci-fi franchises

Bryce Dallas Howard is no stranger to helping relaunch classic franchises, from playing Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World films to starring in Disney’s underrated Pete’s Dragon remake released in 2016. Now it’s looking like Howard, who has likewise directed various Star Wars TV episodes and lent her voice to a fan-favorite character in Tales of the Jedi, is about to team up with the Mouse House once again. This time to star in a reboot of one of the studio’s oldest sci-fi IPs.
Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds

The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
Ryan Reynold’s star-studded new Christmas movie has split critics in half

Mariah Carey is back in the charts which can only mean one thing: Christmas is around the corner, and festive films are abound for streaming. Unfortunately for Ryan Reynolds, his new movie isn’t getting a jolly reception yet. With a terrific comedic cast at its disposal, Reynold’s film Spirited...
A ‘Solo’ hero is back in the ‘Star Wars’ spotlight and facing down the Emperor himself

Solo: A Star Wars Story turned out to be a narrative dead end. After a chaotic production, the film was released in 2018 to a disinterested public and ended up as a shock box office disappointment. Disney and Lucasfilm promptly ditched their plans for a new Star Wars movie each year and refocused on Disney Plus shows, while the dangling plot threads from the movie were all but abandoned.

