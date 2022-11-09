ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

fox8live.com

VIDEO: 18-wheeler fire snarls spillway traffic Friday morning

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A tractor-trailer truck was on fire on the 1-10 East Bonnet Carre Spillway Friday (Nov. 11) morning. The fire occurred at milepost 220. Authorities say they have put the fire out but lane closures were ongoing through the lunchtime hours. See a spelling or grammar error...
KENNER, LA
fox8live.com

Helicopter on scene of accident on I-12 West near Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A helicopter was on the scene Friday (Nov. 11) morning on the scene where I-12 West is closed past Highway 11 due to an accident. Authorities confirmed there was an accident with injury. Three lanes have been reopened. However, officials are advising commuters to take Hwy....
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

18-wheel truck in flames on I-10 near Bonnet Carre Spillway

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - An 18-wheeler was on fire on the 1-10 East Bonnet Carre Spillway Friday (Nov. 11) morning. The fire occurred at milepost 220. Authorities say they have put the fire out but traffic is still impacted at I-310 North at I-10. Commuters are advised to take Airline...
KENNER, LA
WDSU

Northshore drivers still deal with backups after I-12 accident

SLIDELL, La. — Drivers traveling between Slidell and Covington can expect delays traveling on I-12. Just after 6 a.m., a major crash with injuries involving at least two vehicles shut down the westbound lanes. The lanes have since reopened. Air Med arrived at the scene around 6:15 a.m. to...
SLIDELL, LA
an17.com

Slidell teen dies in two-vehicle crash on I-12 Friday night

SLIDELL---Last night, shortly before 11:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near LA Hwy 434 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 16-year-old Christian Tullis of Slidell. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Tullis...
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

Paulina residents air out concerns over chemical spill

ST. JAMES PARISH (WVUE) - More than a week after a train derailed near Emeline Washington’s house in Paulina and spilled 20,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid, she says she hasn’t been doing well. “I’ve been coughing a lot, still coughing a lot. And there’s like a pressure, a...
PAULINA, LA
NOLA.com

Pilot seriously injured in plane crash near Slidell airport

The pilot of a small airplane was injured in a crash near the Slidell Municipal Airport Sunday night, authorities said. A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said the twin-turboprop Beechcraft E90 crashed into a wooded area on its approach to the airport around 9:45 p.m. The pilot was the lone person on board, the FAA said.
SLIDELL, LA
an17.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash near Pumpkin Center Road Tuesday evening

PUMPKIN CENTER---Last night, shortly before 6:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 22 at the intersection with LA Hwy 1249 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 57-year-old Janie Blouin of Norco. The initial investigation revealed...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
beckersasc.com

Louisiana hospital sells surgery center for $8.95M

Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center sold its ASC in the same city for $8.95 million, The Advocate reported Nov. 11. The Lake Surgery Center was sold to Perkins Plaza Development, represented by orthopedic surgeon Larry "Chip" Bankston, MD., the report said. Other officers for Perkins Plaza Development include the hospital's CFO, Lowell Stanton and former Lake executive Brad Jackson.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with a Jeep on LA 22

Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with a Jeep on LA 22. Louisiana – On November 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on November 8, 2022, shortly before 6:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 22 at the intersection with LA Hwy 1249 in Tangipahoa Parish. Janie Blouin, 57, of Norco, Louisiana, died in the crash.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
pv-magazine-usa.com

Entergy to purchase power from 50 MW Louisiana solar facility

Entergy New Orleans will purchase power from the 50 MW Iris Solar Facility in Washington Parish, Louisiana from the project’s developer, D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments. The Louisiana investor-owned utility company announced the purchase of power generated from the solar facility one week after the project commenced commercial operations on November 1.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA

