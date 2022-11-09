Read full article on original website
Related
fox8live.com
VIDEO: 18-wheeler fire snarls spillway traffic Friday morning
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A tractor-trailer truck was on fire on the 1-10 East Bonnet Carre Spillway Friday (Nov. 11) morning. The fire occurred at milepost 220. Authorities say they have put the fire out but lane closures were ongoing through the lunchtime hours. See a spelling or grammar error...
fox8live.com
Helicopter on scene of accident on I-12 West near Slidell
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A helicopter was on the scene Friday (Nov. 11) morning on the scene where I-12 West is closed past Highway 11 due to an accident. Authorities confirmed there was an accident with injury. Three lanes have been reopened. However, officials are advising commuters to take Hwy....
WAFB.com
Attorney General demands answers after DOTD proposes shutting down I-10 to one lane in either direction
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney General Jeff Landry is calling on the Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to be transparent over his plans to significantly reduce the number of travel lanes on I-10 in Baton Rouge for one year or more beginning in 2024. Attorney...
fox8live.com
18-wheel truck in flames on I-10 near Bonnet Carre Spillway
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - An 18-wheeler was on fire on the 1-10 East Bonnet Carre Spillway Friday (Nov. 11) morning. The fire occurred at milepost 220. Authorities say they have put the fire out but traffic is still impacted at I-310 North at I-10. Commuters are advised to take Airline...
theadvocate.com
See video: Plane goes down in pond near River Parishes Community College in Gonzales; no injuries
A single-engine plane had engine trouble and made an emergency landing mid-morning Thursday in a pond next to an Ascension Parish community college, city police said. No one was injured in the crash landing next to River Parishes Community College and federal air authorities are investigating. The plane went down...
WDSU
Northshore drivers still deal with backups after I-12 accident
SLIDELL, La. — Drivers traveling between Slidell and Covington can expect delays traveling on I-12. Just after 6 a.m., a major crash with injuries involving at least two vehicles shut down the westbound lanes. The lanes have since reopened. Air Med arrived at the scene around 6:15 a.m. to...
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake sells Lake Surgery Center for $8.95 million; see who bought it
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has sold its Lake Surgery Center on Perkins Road for $8.95 million to a limited liability company that includes a Baton Rouge orthopedic clinic and some of the hospital’s high-ranking executives. Perkins Plaza Development LLC, represented by Dr. Larry “Chip” Bankston,...
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish residents continue to fight dense development in their neighborhood
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The latest project off Military Road has some residents in Slidell concerned. They say the Bonterra Subdivision is too dense for this part of the parish. They say it will cause traffic and drainage issues. They're also concerned about the lack of green space...
an17.com
Slidell teen dies in two-vehicle crash on I-12 Friday night
SLIDELL---Last night, shortly before 11:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near LA Hwy 434 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 16-year-old Christian Tullis of Slidell. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Tullis...
fox8live.com
Paulina residents air out concerns over chemical spill
ST. JAMES PARISH (WVUE) - More than a week after a train derailed near Emeline Washington’s house in Paulina and spilled 20,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid, she says she hasn’t been doing well. “I’ve been coughing a lot, still coughing a lot. And there’s like a pressure, a...
NOLA.com
Pilot seriously injured in plane crash near Slidell airport
The pilot of a small airplane was injured in a crash near the Slidell Municipal Airport Sunday night, authorities said. A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said the twin-turboprop Beechcraft E90 crashed into a wooded area on its approach to the airport around 9:45 p.m. The pilot was the lone person on board, the FAA said.
Affordable housing progress in New Orleans East at ‘Highrise Nola’ apartments
"I'm a college student, I go to Xavier, so it is convenient and affordable," Washington said.
NOLA.com
IV Waste's Sidney Torres considered not picking up trash to prove how important he is to New Orleans
New Orleans trash magnate Sidney Torres IV on Wednesday issued a not-so-veiled warning to the City Council and his critics: If you don’t stop spreading "things that just aren’t true” about him and his company IV Waste, he could simply stop picking up the trash in a large part of New Orleans.
an17.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Pumpkin Center Road Tuesday evening
PUMPKIN CENTER---Last night, shortly before 6:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 22 at the intersection with LA Hwy 1249 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 57-year-old Janie Blouin of Norco. The initial investigation revealed...
Two statues missing from New Orleans City Park's Botanical Gardens, NOPD investigating
NEW ORLEANS — Two statues were reported missing from City Park's Botanical Gardens, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police did not say which statues were taken or if they were on display or not, but confirmed that they are investigating their disappearance. City Park officials said they...
beckersasc.com
Louisiana hospital sells surgery center for $8.95M
Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center sold its ASC in the same city for $8.95 million, The Advocate reported Nov. 11. The Lake Surgery Center was sold to Perkins Plaza Development, represented by orthopedic surgeon Larry "Chip" Bankston, MD., the report said. Other officers for Perkins Plaza Development include the hospital's CFO, Lowell Stanton and former Lake executive Brad Jackson.
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with a Jeep on LA 22
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with a Jeep on LA 22. Louisiana – On November 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on November 8, 2022, shortly before 6:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 22 at the intersection with LA Hwy 1249 in Tangipahoa Parish. Janie Blouin, 57, of Norco, Louisiana, died in the crash.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Entergy to purchase power from 50 MW Louisiana solar facility
Entergy New Orleans will purchase power from the 50 MW Iris Solar Facility in Washington Parish, Louisiana from the project’s developer, D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments. The Louisiana investor-owned utility company announced the purchase of power generated from the solar facility one week after the project commenced commercial operations on November 1.
Family of Baker infant killed during police pursuit on I-10 files lawsuit against Miss. law enforcement officials
GULFPORT, Miss. (WAFB) - A Mississippi grand jury ruled the officers involved in the shooting death of a 3-month-old from Baker, La. will not face any charges but the infant’s family has filed a lawsuit against several law enforcement groups and officers. La’Mello Parker was killed during a shootout...
Tangipahoa Parish claims the life of 57-year-old motorcyclist
Norco woman loses life in fatal motorcycle crash in Tangipahoa Parish.
Comments / 0