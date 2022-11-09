ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

news9.com

Court Hearing Set Regarding Results Of Tulsa City Council Race

In Tulsa’s City Council District 5, the winner of the election has asked for a recount, and the loser wants a hearing on irregularities that include some voters not getting a ballot. The Tulsa County Election Board counted provisional ballots Friday, which added some votes beyond what was tallied...
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Election results for Tulsa races

Unofficial results from the state election board for Tulsa area races:. The November 8th election will decide many local and state races. We’ll carry live coverage starting at 7 p.m. You can view a full list of races here. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. We’ll...
TULSA, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory

Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
OKLAHOMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Voters Decide On Several Propositions Across Green Country

Voters Across Green Country decided on some local propositions on Tuesday. Voters in Collinsville approved a half-cent sales tax to go toward public safety and law enforcement. The city's police and fire chiefs have said that they want to finance new buildings to keep up with growth in the city.
COLLINSVILLE, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Mayes County Election Results

PRYOR, Okla. - Voter lines wrapped around buildings at polling locations in Pryor today. Citizens passed Prop 1 with 55.59% voting yes, while Prop 2 failed with 63.9% voting no. Bobbie Martin garnered 77.41% of the vote and will continue her role as Mayes County Treasurer. A total of 12,561 Mayes County citizens voted.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Clemency Hearing Rescheduled For Man Who Murdered 2 In Tulsa In 1999

A clemency hearing has been rescheduled for death row prisoner John Hanson because he remains in federal custody. Hanson is currently serving a life sentence in federal prison for a number of armed robberies in Tulsa. Hanson was sentenced to death in Oklahoma for murdering Mary Bowles and Jerald Thurman...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

City Of Tulsa Prepares For Winter Weather

The City of Tulsa says it's getting ready in the event that winter weather hits early this year. According to the city, during winter weather, it's responsible for the Tisdale and Gilcrease Expressways and all city streets. The other surrounding highways are the responsibility of ODOT. the city says right...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Fire mourns the unexpected loss of fire captain

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) released a statement Friday saying one of their own had died unexpectedly. Chief Michael Baker said in the statement they “lost a true hero and friend today. TFD is devastated by the unexpected death of Captain Josh Rutledge.”. No details...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Traditional Stromboli

TULSA, Okla. - Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. We're happy to welcome back Mike Bausch from Andolini's who is showing how to make a stromboli.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Holland Hall Teacher Named Finalist For Chinese Language Teaching Award

A Holland Hall teacher has been named a finalist for an award honoring teachers who teach the Chinese language in the Midwest. Dr. Alpha Edens is one of only five finalists for the U.S. Heartland Chinese Teacher Award in the country. "That really means a lot to me,” said Edens....
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Beggs Business Helps Residents While City Is Without Water

The town of Beggs has been without water for many days. Students have been out of school since Friday because of it. The mayor said it’s because OG&E is having problems with a load station just north of Beggs. Kanokie Coffeehouse in Beggs has been bringing in bottled water...
BEGGS, OK

