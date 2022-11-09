Read full article on original website
Lancaster man started unique holiday tradition that helps community
WGAL is honoring this year's 8 Who Care Award winners. They're being recognized for their service to their community. A Lancaster man started a unique holiday tradition that helps several parts of the community, and even he is amazed at how big an event it's become. Pete Ruggieri loves Lancaster....
Animal shelter in Berks looking for adopters
BIRDSBORO, Pa. - An animal shelter in Birdsboro is at critical capacity levels and needs willing adopters. The Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Berks County has 70 more cats and kittens than they should, and volunteers say hundreds more are waiting to be sheltered from five different hoarding cases. "We...
'Joy to the Burg 2022' holiday album will help raise funds for homeless
HARRISBURG, Pa. — "Joy to the Burg 2022," an annual collaboration between local music artists to raise money to help those experiencing homelessness, will release its biggest holiday album ever this year, organizers said Wednesday in a press release. This year's album will feature 33 well-known local music acts....
Order wings or Louisiana-style breaded catfish at this Cumberland County restaurant: Best Eats
Center Street Grille’s menu features lunch favorites, such as hearty burgers, sandwiches, and light and crispy salads. Dinner entrees include the finest melt-in-your-mouth steaks and fresh seafood that will surely please any appetite. Matt Mager has been the head chef of Center Street Grille for over 10 years. He...
Hersheypark Christmas Candylane opening Nov. 11
HERSHEY Pa. (WHTM) — The end of the year is fast approaching, which means the holiday season is right around the corner. Hersheypark is gearing up for its annual Christmas Candylane holiday event, beginning on Friday, Nov. 11. Running from Nov. 11 until Jan 1, Christmas Candylane features sweet...
Pictures: You could stay in this Shoe House in York County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — There was an old woman who lived in a shoe…and it could be you! Well, sort of. The unique Haines Shoe House is a York County icon. It’s exactly what it sounds like — a shoe-shaped home — and it recently became available for short-term vacation rentals. According to the Haines […]
November, December holiday parades in the Midstate
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With November comes the arrival of the winter holiday season and the holiday parades that go with it. Here’s a list of holiday parades happening around the Midstate in 2022. CarlisleCarlisle’s holiday parade will be “making spirits bright” on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 7-8:30 p.m. The route includes E. North Street and […]
Lancaster neighbors honor fallen World War I soldiers
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster residents are coming together to honor local veterans. In the middle of Sixth Ward Park, a new granite stone sits, bearing the names of 14 men who lost their lives in the First World War. “They were all from the Sixth Ward area," said neighbor...
Event helps customers find professional clothing for less at Harrisburg Mall
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County event is helping customers dress for success for way less. Suits to Careers is hosting its fundraiser, Shop My Closet, this week at the Harrisburg Mall, located at 3501 Paxton Street in Swatara Township. The event offers people the opportunity to buy...
Harvest View Stables Offers Riders A Chance To Get Away
MANHEIM, Pa. — First came Spider-Man. Then SpongeBob. Then, surprisingly enough, Frank Sinatra. It was impossible to predict who was going to emerge next from the barn. Kids in costumes were atop horses in costumes. It was fun, like everything that happens at scenic Harvest View Stables. It was one of Cindy Gilbert’s many creations.
Nurse Agrees to Raise the Son of Her Dying Patient
Oncology nurse Tricia Seaman has always done her best to comfort her patients towards the end, but her life took on a whole new meaning when she met Trish Somers, a terminally ill cancer patient. Seaman and her family were trying to adopt a baby at the time, but she...
Family of Spring Grove woman who died of brain cancer building library pavilion in her honor
SPRING GROVE, Pa. — Kate Warner was just 32 years old when she died from a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, glioblastoma. She had been diagnosed only 10 weeks before. The Spring Grove native was a book aficionado. She had been going to school to earn her...
PHOTOS: Shoe-Shaped Pennsylvania House Now Available For Short Stays
The 'Shoo-Inn' was built in 1950.
Lebanon resident crowned ‘International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023’
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon resident took home the crown and earned the title International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. Lebanon resident and pageant veteran, Deborah Wright, has been competing in pageants since she was 16 years old. Wright started her career in the Miss America Organization, where she earned over $10,000 in college scholarships. These earnings helped her to pay for most of her education.
Animal Lovers: Add the Wolf Sanctuary in PA to Your Bucket List
According to the International Wolf Center, the gray wolf was on the endangered species list for decades. In October 2020, officials removed the species from the Endangered Species Act. However, the International Wolf Center states, “In the contiguous 48 states, the gray wolf currently occupies only about 10 percent of its former range. The Wolf Sanctuary, PA, aims to fix this.
Dog T.A.G.S. helps veterans train their own service dogs | A New Chapter
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — FOX43 is highlighting local veterans and their lives after service in honor of Veteran's Day on Friday, Nov. 11. Photojournalist Nick Vitto spoke with some of the veterans involved with a Cumberland County nonprofit about how the program has helped them. Dog T.A.G.S. helps veterans...
Man with dog vandalizes Dallastown church, looks right into security camera, police say
DALLASTOWN, Pa. — A man who brought his dog along as he vandalized a church in York County gave investigators a nice look at him when he walked up to a surveillance camera and tried to cover it with his hand, police say. The incident happened Tuesday around 10:45...
Lemon Street Market: A Gem for Local Foods, Spices, and Sustainability
Lemon Street Market is an independent and woman-owned grocery store in the heart of Lancaster City, just off the corner of Mulberry Street and Lemon Street. The store focuses on sustainable and healthy living, with a decent amount (over 5,000 items) of local, organic, vegan, and gluten-free options.
New sportwear-retail store opens up in Tanger Outlets
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Columbia Sportwear retail store opened its doors at the Tanger Outlets in Hershey, earlier on Nov. 11, 2022, according to a press release. “Columbia Sportswear perfectly complements the retail mix at our center,” said Tanger Outlets Hershey Marketing Director Bob Ancharski. “Hershey shoppers will be eager to access this coveted brand’s top deals, just in time for the holiday gifting season.”
Pa. Game Commission notifies hunters about virus spreading among deer
LANCASTER, Pa. — Another round of deer hunting season is starting soon, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission is notifying hunters about two viruses affecting deer populations: Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) and Bluetongue Virus. The diseases were found in deer at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster and...
