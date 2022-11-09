MANHEIM, Pa. — First came Spider-Man. Then SpongeBob. Then, surprisingly enough, Frank Sinatra. It was impossible to predict who was going to emerge next from the barn. Kids in costumes were atop horses in costumes. It was fun, like everything that happens at scenic Harvest View Stables. It was one of Cindy Gilbert’s many creations.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO