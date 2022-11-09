ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Lancaster man started unique holiday tradition that helps community

WGAL is honoring this year's 8 Who Care Award winners. They're being recognized for their service to their community. A Lancaster man started a unique holiday tradition that helps several parts of the community, and even he is amazed at how big an event it's become. Pete Ruggieri loves Lancaster....
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Animal shelter in Berks looking for adopters

BIRDSBORO, Pa. - An animal shelter in Birdsboro is at critical capacity levels and needs willing adopters. The Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Berks County has 70 more cats and kittens than they should, and volunteers say hundreds more are waiting to be sheltered from five different hoarding cases. "We...
BIRDSBORO, PA
abc27.com

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane opening Nov. 11

HERSHEY Pa. (WHTM) — The end of the year is fast approaching, which means the holiday season is right around the corner. Hersheypark is gearing up for its annual Christmas Candylane holiday event, beginning on Friday, Nov. 11. Running from Nov. 11 until Jan 1, Christmas Candylane features sweet...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

Pictures: You could stay in this Shoe House in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — There was an old woman who lived in a shoe…and it could be you! Well, sort of. The unique Haines Shoe House is a York County icon. It’s exactly what it sounds like — a shoe-shaped home — and it recently became available for short-term vacation rentals. According to the Haines […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

November, December holiday parades in the Midstate

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With November comes the arrival of the winter holiday season and the holiday parades that go with it. Here’s a list of holiday parades happening around the Midstate in 2022. CarlisleCarlisle’s holiday parade will be “making spirits bright” on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 7-8:30 p.m. The route includes E. North Street and […]
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster neighbors honor fallen World War I soldiers

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster residents are coming together to honor local veterans. In the middle of Sixth Ward Park, a new granite stone sits, bearing the names of 14 men who lost their lives in the First World War. “They were all from the Sixth Ward area," said neighbor...
LANCASTER, PA
Lancaster Farming

Harvest View Stables Offers Riders A Chance To Get Away

MANHEIM, Pa. — First came Spider-Man. Then SpongeBob. Then, surprisingly enough, Frank Sinatra. It was impossible to predict who was going to emerge next from the barn. Kids in costumes were atop horses in costumes. It was fun, like everything that happens at scenic Harvest View Stables. It was one of Cindy Gilbert’s many creations.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Scrubs Magazine

Nurse Agrees to Raise the Son of Her Dying Patient

Oncology nurse Tricia Seaman has always done her best to comfort her patients towards the end, but her life took on a whole new meaning when she met Trish Somers, a terminally ill cancer patient. Seaman and her family were trying to adopt a baby at the time, but she...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon resident crowned ‘International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023’

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon resident took home the crown and earned the title International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. Lebanon resident and pageant veteran, Deborah Wright, has been competing in pageants since she was 16 years old. Wright started her career in the Miss America Organization, where she earned over $10,000 in college scholarships. These earnings helped her to pay for most of her education.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
hwy.co

Animal Lovers: Add the Wolf Sanctuary in PA to Your Bucket List

According to the International Wolf Center, the gray wolf was on the endangered species list for decades. In October 2020, officials removed the species from the Endangered Species Act. However, the International Wolf Center states, “In the contiguous 48 states, the gray wolf currently occupies only about 10 percent of its former range. The Wolf Sanctuary, PA, aims to fix this.
LITITZ, PA
abc27.com

New sportwear-retail store opens up in Tanger Outlets

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Columbia Sportwear retail store opened its doors at the Tanger Outlets in Hershey, earlier on Nov. 11, 2022, according to a press release. “Columbia Sportswear perfectly complements the retail mix at our center,” said Tanger Outlets Hershey Marketing Director Bob Ancharski. “Hershey shoppers will be eager to access this coveted brand’s top deals, just in time for the holiday gifting season.”
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy